The Madison Flux Men's Ultra Packable Waterproof Gilet makes a good fist of living up to its name, packing easily into a jersey pocket and being surprisingly water repellent when needed. The fabric is very thin, though, so stick to tarmac and be mindful when washing and storing.

The 100% nylon fabric has a water-resistant coating and taped seams, and matched my expectations on repellency, keeping my torso dry for about 20 minutes in moderate rain, 35 or so in persistent drizzle.

It's breathable, too, so you don't feel 'boiled in the bag' when rains clear and temperatures climb.

The dropped tail also provides useful protection from standing water and puddles when riding sans mudguards, the silicone gripper helping to keep it in place.

Sizing seems accurate and the snug fit doesn't impair access to jersey pockets. Worn atop summer-weight jerseys, there was some slight flutter in blustery conditions, particularly when descending at speed. That's preferable to a garment cut too snug, in my book, and impeding easy access to your pockets. (Given the thin, stretchy fabric, pockets are a wise omission.)

The two-way zip can help with pocket access, and cooling if you don't want to remove it.

As well as the classic yellow, it's also available in black, with both featuring subtle but sensibly positioned retro-reflective detailing.

Repeated washing and wearing hasn't revealed any obvious weaknesses, although I've stuck to 30 degrees, minimal detergent and line drying. I've also avoided trail and gravel antics.

> Buyer’s Guide: Best cycling gilets

It's not the cheapest gilet out there – for £29.99 you can have Van Rysel's Men's Sleeveless Lightweight Road Cycling Windbreaker, which is windproof and shower resistant, and boasts a rear pocket – but you can pay a good bit more: MAAP's Draft Team Vest is £120, and Laurence found the water resistance wasn't anything to write home about and the sizing a little confusing.

Overall, the Madison Flux does what it promises competently.

Verdict

Capable mid-price staple for changeable conditions