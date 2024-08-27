The Madison Flux Men's Ultra Packable Waterproof Gilet makes a good fist of living up to its name, packing easily into a jersey pocket and being surprisingly water repellent when needed. The fabric is very thin, though, so stick to tarmac and be mindful when washing and storing.
The 100% nylon fabric has a water-resistant coating and taped seams, and matched my expectations on repellency, keeping my torso dry for about 20 minutes in moderate rain, 35 or so in persistent drizzle.
It's breathable, too, so you don't feel 'boiled in the bag' when rains clear and temperatures climb.
The dropped tail also provides useful protection from standing water and puddles when riding sans mudguards, the silicone gripper helping to keep it in place.
Sizing seems accurate and the snug fit doesn't impair access to jersey pockets. Worn atop summer-weight jerseys, there was some slight flutter in blustery conditions, particularly when descending at speed. That's preferable to a garment cut too snug, in my book, and impeding easy access to your pockets. (Given the thin, stretchy fabric, pockets are a wise omission.)
The two-way zip can help with pocket access, and cooling if you don't want to remove it.
As well as the classic yellow, it's also available in black, with both featuring subtle but sensibly positioned retro-reflective detailing.
Repeated washing and wearing hasn't revealed any obvious weaknesses, although I've stuck to 30 degrees, minimal detergent and line drying. I've also avoided trail and gravel antics.
It's not the cheapest gilet out there – for £29.99 you can have Van Rysel's Men's Sleeveless Lightweight Road Cycling Windbreaker, which is windproof and shower resistant, and boasts a rear pocket – but you can pay a good bit more: MAAP's Draft Team Vest is £120, and Laurence found the water resistance wasn't anything to write home about and the sizing a little confusing.
Overall, the Madison Flux does what it promises competently.
Verdict
Capable mid-price staple for changeable conditions
Make and model: Madison Flux Men's Ultra Packable Waterproof Gilet
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it?
Madison says "This lightweight, ultra-packable gilet works as a second skin to keep your core warm on those blustery and chilly days
Tucked away in a pocket, this gilet rushes to the rescue when the weather turns nasty and you need to dash for home in comfort
Constructed from a stretch nylon fabric with a water resistant coating that repels road spray and heavy showers, this jacket is also breathable for when the pace quickens and things warm up
Reflective inserts attracts motorist attention and helps your visibility in low light conditions
Tall collar with elasticated section fits snugly and helps stop water ingress
The dropped hem is elasticated with a silicone gripper and the chunky two-way zip allows jersey pocket access on the fly
At Madison, we pride ourselves on offering an excellent product with aftercare to match. That's why this product is covered by our Limited Lifetime Warranty " My feelings " A very lightweight, yet surprisingly competent and useful contingency gilet for those times when the weather's turned unexpectedly"
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product
Main Fabric Fibre Composition: 100% Nylon
Taped Seams
Rate the product for quality:
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Rate the product for value:
6/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It's surprisingly effective at blocking chill and resisting showery rain. The full-length zip and sensibly generous tag also ensure it's easily whipped on and off as required. The fabric wicks and breathes very efficiently. When the temperature suddenly dips it also offers subtle but welcome defence against blustery winds. Though shorter than some, the tail has surprised me with its ability to protect the back and buttocks from road spray and standing water.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Very unobtrusive. Feels thin, yet seemingly sturdy, easy to whip on/off, and folds very small.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing stands out, taking into account the contingency design brief.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
You can pay a lot less, but you can pay a good bit more, too: £29.99 buys the Van Rysel Men's Sleeveless Lightweight Road Cycling Windbreaker Yellow, which is made from 100% polyester, is windproof and shower resistant, boasts a rear pocket and has a two-year warranty, while at the other extreme, there's MAAP's Draft Team Vest for £120.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's a good gilet that does its intended job very competently.
Age: 50 Height: 1m 81cm Weight: 70kg
I usually ride: Rough Stuff Tourer Based around 4130 Univega mtb Frameset My best bike is: 1955 Holdsworth Road Path and several others including cross & traditional road
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
