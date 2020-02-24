The dhb Aeron Polartec Alpha Gilet is absolutely brilliant at keeping you warm while being impressively breathable, all from a garment that is so light and minimal that it fits easily in a jersey pocket.

The first thing I was surprised about when picking up the Aeron gilet was the weight, or more like the lack of it. The material makes it look bulkier than it really is, and when you put it on you realise it actually weighs next to nothing. It also packs down small enough to fit in a jersey pocket.

While many gilets are basically wind or water stoppers, the Aeron adds thermal properties to that mix.

It uses Alpha Direct fabric from Polartec, which it says is an improvement over the original Alpha as it removes the need for an extra layer between the rider and the insulating layer, so increasing breathability.

The inside of the gilet has a fluffy, fleece kind of finish to it and it's this that traps body heat, keeping you warm – and I mean really warm. It is proper toasty, but you never get overly sweaty even when riding hard (aided by the mesh underarm panels), and should you have to stop for a mechanical or coffee you can feel it keeping that body heat wrapped around your core.

Backing this up is the windproof outer layer which puts a stop to icy blasts penetrating through, ideal on a long slog into a chilly northerly breeze.

The outer has a DWR (durable water repellent) coating, too, for a bit of water resistance. It won't stop heavy rain, but light showers, drizzle and fog are dealt with without fuss.

As with all of the Aeron products, this gilet has quite a close, racer's cut to it and you notice the benefits the moment you get on the bike, as opposed to when you're standing around, when it feels a little restrictive.

The dropped tail gives plenty of rear coverage and the stomach and chest sit close so there's no fabric flapping around in the wind. It's designed to be worn over a mid-weight long-sleeve jersey.

You get a full YKK zip which has a wind baffle behind it, and at the top of the tall neck you'll find a zip garage to avoid any skin irritation.

Not all gilets come with pockets but I'm glad to see dhb has included them here. There are three pockets in a traditional layout and an extra zipped one for valuables. They are made from a mesh fabric, so if you are riding and there is the chance of rain, your tools and so on aren't going to be protected from water dropping from above or road spray from the rear wheel.

The Aeron is available in two colours, black and this blue/green which I actually like with its hint of high vis on the back to help you get noticed from behind.

Cost-wise, £100 is quite pricey for a gilet but the dhb still manages to look reasonably priced against something like the Assos Mille GT Spring/Fall Airblock Vest at £130. Alex praised the Assos for its weatherproofing but it lacks the pockets, and the dhb sounds much more packable.

Another gilet using a form of insulation is the Endura Pro SL Primaloft which has an RRP of £114.99, and Ash was certainly impressed with its performance, especially from a warmth/breathability point of view.

You can get a lot of performance for less from something like the Lusso Aqua Challenge Gilet, priced at £64.99. It lacks a bit on the breathability front but works well if you get caught out in the rain.

Conclusion

Overall, the dhb Aeron Alpha gilet really benefits from the inclusion of the Polartec material. The balance of how warm you are without ever feeling clammy keeps you really comfortable on long, hard rides. While it is at the upper price point for a decent gilet, it's a worthwhile investment if you spend a lot of time riding in the cold.

Verdict

Brilliantly insulated gilet that delivers on both warmth and breathability no matter how hard you are riding

