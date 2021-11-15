The Altura Nightvision Storm Thermal Gilet is a rugged, waterproof and very cosy outer layer, but it's pricier than the competition and not as visible as the name might suggest.

The Nightvision name will be familar to many cycling commuters. You will likely have seen Altura's Nightvision jackets and bib tights reflecting back at you on many a commute over the last decade and the company could be said to be one of the pioneers of reflectives on cycle clothing with its Tron-style reflective strips.

The Nightvision Storm Thermal Gilet has a 10k rating for both waterproofing and breathability, and as the British weather has started to take a turn for the worse, I was hoping it would not only stand up to the weather, but also make me stand out on the roads. Interestingly, rather than Tron-style reflective patches, the Nightvision gilet has panels covered in small dots on the chest and down the sides, though none on the back.

It's a nicely constructed gilet. The panels are well stiched together, and the material feels rugged and stands up to snagging on brambles or wearing a rucksack. Being fairly thick material, it's not packable into a jersey pocket.

The chunky double zips feel strong and include toggles for ease of use while wearing gloves. This front zip unzips from the bottom as well as the top, allowing access to pockets in clothing underneath. There is also a single large pocket on the back, again with a zip toggle.

Washing it's easy – a sports wash at 30 degrees – and the reflective logos and dots have stayed intact.

I tested an XL, and with a 42-inch chest and 34 waist I found it a good fit for autumn/winter weather. There's still enough room to fit a thick jersey or softshell underneath, with full pockets, without any excessive flappy material.

It fits well across the shoulders and back, and the elasticated arm holes enable enough movement without letting wind and rain get into the gilet.

The fleece lining is comfortable and cosy. It runs around the inner collar area, the sides of the gilet and the front panels; only the very back panel is not fleece-lined.

I found the Nightvision Gilet very comfortable in bad weather. I tested it on the mucky, narrow lanes surrounding Bath and got caught out in some torrential October downpours, including Storm Aiden. Apart from a bit of ingress around the arm holes, my torso was dry underneath.

Temperature-wise, I thought it worked best at 13 degrees and below; any warmer than this and I would say it starts to get a bit boil-in-the-bag, unless you're cycling slowly. The high collar keeps the wind off your chest well.

I didn't find the rear pocket particulary user friendly; the zip is hidden under a storm flap and tricky to undo while on the go. I'm right-handed and struggled to undo it while cycling; I had to stop completely to get into it – as would left-handers, I'd imagine.

Being able to unzip the front of the gilet from the bottom means you can access jersey pockets fairly quickly, although I found this tricky to do while riding, preferring to stop. Also, for the time you have it undone, it quickly lets the chill onto your torso. I'd prefer a couple of traditional top-down pockets for on-the-go rummaging.

The front chest pocket, again zip-toggled, is a good size for a few keys, credit cards or a work-pass.

There is a small loop for affixing a light, off to the right-hand side, so a good shout for cycling in the UK, possibly making you appear more in the middle of the lane than you really are, so drivers might give you more space. Not so useful in countries where you drive on the right, though.

My main issue with the Nightvision Gilet is its, well, night vision, which puts quite a downer on what is otherwise quite a decent, very weatherproof gilet.

I didn't find the dot pattern particularly reflective; testing it with my cycling chums on the Sunday group ride, they were surprised that it didn't jump out at them when shining lights onto it. Also trying car headlights on the gilet, again, they don't really reflect back very well. It's not like the old Nightvision Tron patterns of old that I recall seeing on my commutes.

The dot pattern is only on the upper chest and sides of the gilet, not the rear, where headlights would be shining; there is only a very small triangular Altura logo that is reflective, but no high-vis stripes or banding that jump out back at the light source.

With this particular gilet being a dark slate grey as well, it is pretty much the same colour as tarmac, and I felt that wearing it in gloomy, rainy weather actually made my visibility to road traffic worse than if I didn't have it on. In busy traffic I didn't feel that safe wearing it.

The dot pattern is definitely apparent when flash photos are taken, so I found it odd that it doesn't show up so much with bike or car lights. I feel it could really do with additional, much more visible patches or stripes that make it obvious there is a cyclist on the road. The gilet is also available in Hi-Viz Yellow, which looks like the better option for visibility.

Value

The Nightvision is up against some bright – and keenly priced – competition. The ETC Arid Gilet comes in at almost a tenner less (it's gone up to £51.50 since Dave tested it last year), and is also suitable for commmuting or casual touring, and is fully reflective all over.

I tested the Proviz Classic Gilet last year. For a fiver less, it's more breathable than the Nightvision, with 20k fabric, and very visible indeed. With its high collar it's also useful in colder weather, and comes with handy pockets. It's also light enough to be just about packable, too.

The BTwin Visibility Reversible Gilet was felt to be very versatile on and off the bike, very visible, and comes with an assortment of useful pockets and large reflective strips – for £20 less than the Altura Nightvision.

Conclusion

I really wanted to like the Altura Nightvision more, as its weatherproofing is really good, and it's very comfortable to wear in bad weather. However, it's just not as visible as some of its cheaper rivals, and doesn't really live up to its name. The rear pocket could be better too. Balancing it out, it's quite good, but could be better.

Verdict

Good weatherproofing and a cosy, fleecy lining, but fiddly rear pocket and not as reflective as the competition

