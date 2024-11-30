The Jack Wolfskin Morobbia Alpha Vest W is a breathable and relaxed cycling gilet with a feminine cut and Polartec Alpha insulation, designed for cool conditions. Functionally, it works well, with careful placement of insulation without compromising on breathability. You might want to size down, though, as the sizing is over-generous and thus is more relaxed and baggy than the regular fit it is designed to be.
Using a combination of Pertex Quantum Air fabric and Polartec Alpha insulation, the Morobbia Alpha Vest is designed to provide decent weather protection for your core without you overheating, and it does just that. I tested it through late summer and autumn, and rode in temperatures around 10-15°C, usually with a long sleeve jersey and baselayer underneath, and I never felt like it was too warm or didn't do enough to keep the chill off.
The Pertex Quantum Air fabric is what helps to keep things breathable, so you avoid that post-sweat chill. It's also relatively water resistant – I wouldn't use it in a full-on rain shower, but as an outer layer for changeable weather and drizzle, it was superb.
The Polartec Alpha insulation is carefully placed throughout, with panels of breathable material on the back and sides of the gilet. I think the fabric works really well and it's a firm favourite of mine for winter riding kit – even for lower temperatures than I have tested this in so far.
Size and fit
The gilet is described by Jack Wolfskin as a regular fit, but it felt more like a relaxed fit to me. I tested the size small, which according to the size guide should provide a nice regular fit, but it came up quite large. The problem I had was the excess material around the tummy, which scrunched up when I leaned over on the bike, making me look like I was smuggling food from Greggs. The other problem area was around the arms – it was simply just a bit baggy overall.
On the plus side, the slightly dropped hem on the rear and the pockets were most appreciated – and I don't think the bagginess really impacted the performance, it just didn't look that flattering.
The gilet comes with a zipped chest pocket, and three rear elasticated pockets, but no access to your jersey layers.
The collar comes up quite high but it's spacious, so you don't feel strangled if you zip it all the way up. I'd have liked to see a two-way zip, just for a bit of ventilation on longer climbs, but no biggie.
There are two colour choices: this graphite option, and a dark maroon. There are a few reflective details on the sides of the rear pockets, but other than that it's a pretty dark item of clothing.
Value and conclusion
At £150 it's quite expensive, but compared with some of its competitors, it isn't bad value. The Cafe du Cycliste Maya Unisex Insulated Packable Cycling Gilet, for example, is a more aerodynamic design, offering a unisex fit with plenty of insulation to keep you warm through winter, but it has a price tag of just under £200. Matt did say it was excellent, though.
The Universal Colours Chroma Insulated Unisex Gilet has the same £150 RRP as the Morobbia, and is packable, but it doesn't offer as much protection from the elements – Stu didn't think it offered enough protection against the wind.
Overall, I've really enjoyed using the Morobbia Alpha Vest W. It's a nice bit of kit when you're not bothered about being aerodynamic on the bike, and want a bit of extra core protection.
Verdict
Lightweight and effective gilet with a relaxed fit, but you might want to size down
Make and model: Jack Wolfskin Morobbia Alpha Vest W
Tell us what the product is for
Jack Wolfskin says: "The MOROBBIA ALPHA VEST provides weather protection and warmth for your core, without sacrificing breathability. The secret is the PERTEX® QUANTUM AIR face fabric, a revolutionary material that uses a web of fibers to create a barrier too tight for water to pass through, but allows air to escape through the fibers. All this helps you maintain consistent temperature when you're pedaling up a long hill in harsh conditions. TEXASHIELD CORE STRETCH panels enable great mobility, and POLARTEC® ALPHA insulation keeps you warm without adding weight."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Jack Wolfskin lists:
3 back pockets
chest pocket
reflective details
stretchable insulated bike vest
wind and water resistant, breathable
Weight: 170g
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Performed well as an additional layer in unpredictable autumnal weather.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
No obvious fraying or bobbling of material during use.
Rate the product for fit:
6/10
It's definitely quite a relaxed fit, and I even put it over a jacket it's so generous.
Rate the product for sizing:
5/10
In hindsight perhaps the XS would have been better, but even with the measurements provided for the S it shouldn't be so loose. I didn't feel like it affected performance too much, but there was a bit of gaping around the shoulders, and the tummy had a lot of excess so folded over, giving a bit of an unflattering silhouette.
Rate the product for weight:
9/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Super comfy – I even used it off the bike because it's so breathable and lightweight but warm.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Easy to care for – washed a couple of times and the fleece material hasn't bobbled.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
The gilet performed well; it kept my mid-section nice and toasty on chillier days. I used it over a baselayer and long sleeve jersey in around 10 to 12°C temperatures.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
I like the relaxed fit, which works for more casual outings rather than just road riding. And the performance is pretty good, too. It definitely kept me warm but wasn't too thick an extra layer.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The sizing was a bit off, in that it's a very relaxed fit even for a small size.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At £150 it's quite expensive for a more relaxed bit of kit that won't fit into a jersey pocket without a stretch. For the same money you can get lighter, more packable, road-oriented gilets, still with a bit of insulation in there too. For example, the Universal Colours Chroma Insulated Unisex Gilet also costs £150; it uses a different insulation and is a lighter layer than the Jack Wolfskin, but it's not as protective.
There are much more expensive options, too, like the Cafe du Cycliste Maya, which can pack down into a jersey pocket, and offers plentiful thermal insulation as well as being breathable, but it's £196.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's good overall. It's effective for its use case but the fit/sizing is slightly off, running quite large and thus negating some of the benefits of using a gilet in the first place. That said, the performance of the material is good in mild conditions, and it works well as part of a multi-layering system.
Age: 29 Height: 5'5 Weight: 55kg
I usually ride: Trek Émonda My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,
