The Jack Wolfskin Morobbia Alpha Vest W is a breathable and relaxed cycling gilet with a feminine cut and Polartec Alpha insulation, designed for cool conditions. Functionally, it works well, with careful placement of insulation without compromising on breathability. You might want to size down, though, as the sizing is over-generous and thus is more relaxed and baggy than the regular fit it is designed to be.

Using a combination of Pertex Quantum Air fabric and Polartec Alpha insulation, the Morobbia Alpha Vest is designed to provide decent weather protection for your core without you overheating, and it does just that. I tested it through late summer and autumn, and rode in temperatures around 10-15°C, usually with a long sleeve jersey and baselayer underneath, and I never felt like it was too warm or didn't do enough to keep the chill off.

The Pertex Quantum Air fabric is what helps to keep things breathable, so you avoid that post-sweat chill. It's also relatively water resistant – I wouldn't use it in a full-on rain shower, but as an outer layer for changeable weather and drizzle, it was superb.

The Polartec Alpha insulation is carefully placed throughout, with panels of breathable material on the back and sides of the gilet. I think the fabric works really well and it's a firm favourite of mine for winter riding kit – even for lower temperatures than I have tested this in so far.

Size and fit

The gilet is described by Jack Wolfskin as a regular fit, but it felt more like a relaxed fit to me. I tested the size small, which according to the size guide should provide a nice regular fit, but it came up quite large. The problem I had was the excess material around the tummy, which scrunched up when I leaned over on the bike, making me look like I was smuggling food from Greggs. The other problem area was around the arms – it was simply just a bit baggy overall.

On the plus side, the slightly dropped hem on the rear and the pockets were most appreciated – and I don't think the bagginess really impacted the performance, it just didn't look that flattering.

The gilet comes with a zipped chest pocket, and three rear elasticated pockets, but no access to your jersey layers.

The collar comes up quite high but it's spacious, so you don't feel strangled if you zip it all the way up. I'd have liked to see a two-way zip, just for a bit of ventilation on longer climbs, but no biggie.

There are two colour choices: this graphite option, and a dark maroon. There are a few reflective details on the sides of the rear pockets, but other than that it's a pretty dark item of clothing.

Value and conclusion

At £150 it's quite expensive, but compared with some of its competitors, it isn't bad value. The Cafe du Cycliste Maya Unisex Insulated Packable Cycling Gilet, for example, is a more aerodynamic design, offering a unisex fit with plenty of insulation to keep you warm through winter, but it has a price tag of just under £200. Matt did say it was excellent, though.

The Universal Colours Chroma Insulated Unisex Gilet has the same £150 RRP as the Morobbia, and is packable, but it doesn't offer as much protection from the elements – Stu didn't think it offered enough protection against the wind.

Overall, I've really enjoyed using the Morobbia Alpha Vest W. It's a nice bit of kit when you're not bothered about being aerodynamic on the bike, and want a bit of extra core protection.

Verdict

Lightweight and effective gilet with a relaxed fit, but you might want to size down