BTwin Men’s Visibility PPE Certified Sleeveless Reversible Gilet 500

The B'Twin Men's Visibility PPE Certified Sleeveless Reversible Gilet 500 is aimed at commuters who want to remain temperate and visible on the ride, yet discreet and subtle when sans bike. It's not waterproof but will repel light to moderate showers, and is surprisingly effective – and flutter-free – worn atop winter jerseys on bitterly cold training runs.

The... well, let's call it the Reversible Gilet 500 has an outer layer designed to repel wind, an inner middleweight padded section for warmth, and an open mesh rear for cooling. The cut is cycling specific, meaning longer at the back and tall around the neck.

Detailing is surprisingly good too. The retro-reflective banding complies with EN1150 for day and night-time visibility, and gives 360 degree coverage.

There are three zippered pockets: a breast pocket on the fluoro side and two hip pockets on the black side. Sensibly-proportioned zipper tags mean these and the main zip are easily operated in gloves.

Testing in predominantly chill, damp conditions (1-10°C) the 500 proves light enough to go unnoticed, while still adding welcome warmth that a laminated shell-type gilet can't.

Haring down descents at 25mph plus, I could feel the winds blasting me, but they never pierced the gilet or caused annoying, power-robbing flutter.

This isn't waterproof, but light, persistent drizzle fails to make much impression for 90 minutes. Moderate rain or sleet takes an hour or so to seriously get through, and it dries relatively quickly. The perforated back helps here.

B'Twin says this can be worn beneath a jacket. Calling their bluff, I whipped a dhb Flashlight Force waterproof jacket atop for a very soggy blast, and while I had to relax the jacket's drawstring closures for a less tailored fit, the pairing did indeed prove unobtrusive.

In terms of visibilty, the 50 metre claim seems about right.

In morning murk, or dead of night, most approaching traffic seems to take notice a little further away, and at all angles. It's not a patch on a design such as the Proviz Reflect360 Plus, but still very practical.

I spent the first 200 miles of the test period on my fixed-gear winter trainer sans guards to see just how the fabric repelled mucky spatter. The fling made less impression than I was expecting, and was easily dismissed with a damp cloth in between tours de Zanussi.

Value

At £39.99, it's a third cheaper than the Proviz Reflect360 Plus Gilet (£59.99), which lacks the padding but has superior retro-reflective technology and better water repellency. The Madison Isoler Insulated Reversible Men's Jacket is arguably a closer competitor, as it's reversible, but that's more still at £79.99.

The Lomo Thermal Cycling Gilet is a cheaper option at just £21 and very competent on the bike, but it's stealth black with retro-reflective detailing, so lacks the B'Twin's presence.

Summary

Though less water-repellent (and indeed packable) than some more traditional cycling gilets, the B'Twin Men's Visibility PPE Certified Sleeveless Reversible Gilet 500 is more than a short-haul commuter option, and represents excellent value for money.

Verdict

Inexpensive gilet with nice touches and wider horizons than commuting

