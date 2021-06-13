The Oxford Endeavour Gilet Fluo is described as a 'relaxed fit', but don't interpret this as meaning baggy, or just for commuters. The Endeavour is equally at home on a training run, and easy to pack in a jersey pocket.
Okay, so it's a woven rather than laminated polyester which promises to remain breathable, but that had me questioning its weather-cheating properties.
The cobalt grey panels are 'Nightbright 360', a retro-reflective that turns a brilliant white when graced by car or street lighting.
Retro-reflectives have long been a staple, but this is a definite notch better than generic offerings, and accentuated by sensible positioning.
The front panel has a zippered breast pocket, which will swallow a wallet or long-zoom compact camera without indigestion, but not a phone.
You get a fleece collar with zippered garage to keep chills out, but no rear pockets, and Oxford has gone for an elastic rather than silicone-gripper hem.
Sizing
'Commuter' tends to imply loose-fitting and, to a lesser extent these days, lower rent. But while this is slightly less figure-hugging than some racier gilets, including its Venture cousin, it's still snug. The thin, woven fabric allows it to stretch, so it doesn't bunch if you're layering up or wearing regular clothes.
The snug fit ensures it doesn't flutter like a builder's tarp when it's blowing a gale.
Comfort
Despite being thin (and therefore, very breathable) the fabric does a decent job of tempering unexpected gusts and to some extent, the retro-reflective panel also helps protect your shoulders and chest. I've worn ours in temperatures between 3 and 13°C.
At the lower end of the spectrum, it's offered that extra insulation from unpredictable, gusty stuff, meaning I could get away with a long sleeve winter jersey and summer weight base layer.
On occasions where the temperature climbed into the low teens, I was pleasantly surprised by its breathability at a steady 18-20mph and didn't feel any need to whip it off mid ride.
The zipper tag is reasonably proportioned, so getting the zip down for a bit more air cooling is straightforward, even in full finger gloves.
While laminated fabrics will hold back brief showers, the Endeavour takes on water relatively quickly, but also dries in similar haste.
Presence
The very bright yellow is great for murky and overcast conditions, but I've also been pleasantly surprised at how conspicuous I've been while hustling along singletrack roads on bright days.
While the reflectives lack the outright punch of something like Proviz Reflect360, but is closer to it than I was expecting.
Durability
Washing is straightforward, and ours has emerged each time looking very fresh. Organic grime has vanished without trace, and oily stuff has faded almost completely.
Value
The £34.99 price is very reasonable for the performance. The B'Twin Men's Visibility PPE Certified Sleeveless Reversible Gilet 560 is £39.99, but it's also reversible, very bright and offers three pockets. On the other hand, it's a bit hefty for milder outings and not really packable.
The Proviz Reflect360 Plus Gilet is incredibly bright, offers three pockets and better water resistance, but at £59.99 is a good bit dearer. The Respro Basic Waistcoat, meanwhile, comes in at £21.99 but is seriously low on frills – it has no pockets, and nor is it cycling-specific.
Summary
The Oxford Endeavour bridges the gap between commuter and training gilet rather nicely. The single (front) pocket might be a deal-breaker for some, though.
Verdict
Well-executed gilet with broader horizons than commuting, but single pocket may be a turn off
Make and model: Oxford Endeavour Gilet Fluo
Tell us what the product is for
Oxford says "The Endeavour is a relaxed fit hi-vis gilet. It is designed to fit over non-cycle apparel and allow active movement. A slightly raised fleeced collar provides added protection from cold winds. The gilet features Nightbright 360 which provides a subtle reflective panel that are stylish by day and visible by night."
My feelings – it's well-designed gilet that works and, save for the single pocket, is more than equipped for long, fast rides.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
100% Polyester
Breathable stretch front and rear with reflective detail
* Fleece-lined collar
* Zipped chest pocket
* Reflective logos
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
Light, stretchy fabric but sturdy and well made.
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
A good all-round performer, with greater horizons than commuting.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Responds very well to wearing and washing.
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Snug fit that works well with or without layering.
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Feels lighter than its 169g.
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Decent defence against chill, and dissipates heat efficiently.
Rate the product for value:
7/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Surprisingly easy. No deterioration of the fabric or retro-reflective detailing to date.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Overall performance is impressive.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Nice design, good fit, bright and easily packable.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Single pocket may limit the appeal.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The £34.99 price is very reasonable for the performance. The B'Twin Men's Visibility PPE Certified Sleeveless Reversible Gilet 560 is £39.99, but it's also reversible, very bright and offers three pockets. On the other hand, it's a bit hefty for milder outings and not really packable.
The Proviz Reflect360+ Gilet is incredibly bright, offers three pockets and better water resistance, but at £59.99 a good bit dearer – the Respro Basic Waistcoat, meanwhile, comes in at £21.99 but is seriously low on frills – it has no pockets, and nor is it cycling-specific.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is a decent gilet that fills the gap between commuting and performance. The single breast pocket may limit the appeal, but other than that there's little to dislike. It's good.
Age: 47 Height: 1m 81cm Weight: 70kg
I usually ride: Rough Stuff Tourer Based around 4130 Univega mtb Frameset My best bike is: 1955 Holdsworth Road Path and several others including cross & traditional road
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
