Though it has a slightly misleading moniker, the Van Rysel Hi Viz Cycling Jacket is a nicely thought out and well-made gilet with a great cut, fit and overall performance. Its reflective detailing doesn't quite rival some, and it doesn't fold so readily, but these are very minor points.

The gilet is made from polyester throughout, with a windproof and water-repelling laminate at the front and a relatively thin, perforated panel at the rear designed to encourage moisture release, both rider-generated and precipitation. Both moisture management and weather protection have been reassuringly good.

The front layer does a good job of blocking bracing winds without rustling like a crisp packet, and I've worn it for a few hours in stop-start rain and it's shut the door to persistent showery rain and drizzle, which tends to bead up and roll away. The laminate panels dry swiftly, too, given a break in the cloud and a breeze.

Temperature regulation and moisture management depend upon base and mid-layers. I've worn ours in temperatures between 7 and 14°C, typically with a long sleeve jersey, and averaging 20mph in the low teens there's been no problem with clamminess; save for that light misting which tends to strike before polyesters begin wicking, I've only noticed its positive qualities.

In higher temperatures I'm generally in short sleeves, and if a gilet is required I go for the thin, packable type. Unlike these, the Van Rysel isn't the type you can just shove in a jersey pocket should you get a little too toasty; dropping the front zipper to half-mast certainly helps and, given the snug fit, there are no billowing issues when the autumnal winds are gusting.

Cut and fit

The cut is best described as racy but with some give, so you can layer up comfortably over mid-winter weight jerseys. There's a decent amount of length in the back, protecting you from chill, and the elastic at the hem keeps it in place; there's no silicone and it's none the worse for it, in my book. The arm holes are lightly elasticated, too.

I'm proportionally short in the torso and broad across the shoulders; medium was roomy enough up top and I had no issues with the front catching saddle noses when mounting and dismounting.

Other features

Neon yellow runs 360 degrees, so you'll stand out in the murk, while bold and well-positioned retro-reflective detailing brings it to life at night. The latter isn't quite in the same league as that employed in Oxford's Endeavour Gilet, but there's not much separating these two on the visibility front in gloomy weather.

Being fussy, I was slightly disappointed by the lack of an LED tab. That said, the elastic tops of the rear pocket are reasonable hosts to lights with snug-fitting clothing clips.

I like pockets, so I was delighted to discover the Van Rysel has three: a zippered breast pocket for wallets and other valuables, and two open-top ones round the back. Despite the material being relatively thin, Van Rysel has managed to get the stretch and support mix right. There's a little discernible 'bob' when tackling lumpier sections of tarmac or cheeky cut-throughs, but it's not distracting and I'm yet to score an ejection or lose a light.

With the extra protection at the front, I've tended to keep valuables in the zippered breast pocket, but it's a bit of a tight fit for my smartphone, so that's gone in my jersey underneath; this leaves the gilet's free for a tube, banana and bottle.

The zippers feature decent tags, meaning they're easy to operate in full-finger gloves, and the main zip also feature 'garages' top and bottom, to subvert snagged skin and protect layers underneath. The collar doesn't feature any fleece lining, but it's hardly a deal breaker – besides, in the autumn and early season, a jersey collar or neck gaiter provides more usable insulation from chill.

Durability

Sticking to 30-degree wash cycles has seen it emerge fresh, with no hint of peeling decals, bobbling or similar premature ageing. Organic spatter melts away and, so far, no oily imprints. Some have suggested the front zipper is a weak spot, but I've had no issues, and a two-year warranty is reassuring.

Value

Its rrp of £24.99 is hard to top. The Oxford Endeavour I mentioned earlier is probably its closest comparator and a tenner more. The Oxford has slightly superior retro-reflectives but only a single (breast) pocket. Its Venture sibling offers the traditional three at the rear and a breast pocket, but at £49.99 it's twice the price of the Van Rysel.

Lusso's Skylon has gone up to £39.99 since Stu tested it in 2018, but it's decidedly stealthy by comparison, and only has a single rear pocket.

Conclusion

Minor compromises aside, it's hard to fault the Van Rysel gilet for general off-season riding. There are better options if compact folding is top of your list, but expect to pay a good bit more.

Verdict

Well-executed gilet for not a lot of money

