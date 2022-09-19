The Orro Luxe Neck Warmer is inexpensive, light and largely seam free. It's breathable but warm, and not quite long enough to do extra duty as a beanie hat, or to wear stretched over the head.

I've worn lots of tubular neck warmers in various guises, and find their versatility and lightweight warmth very handy.

The Orro Luxe is a low-cost, mid-weight warmer, made from 100% polyester (92% polyamide, 8% elastane). The supersoft and stretchy fabric is seamless in the main body, with only small seams along the top and bottom hems.

The tube is 30cm and measures 22.5cm across, unstretched. The length makes it possible to wear the scarf over the lower face and neck, or just the neck, and it also stretchy enough to make it usable as a balaclava, covering the head too.

However, it's just slightly short for truly covering the head, with a gap emerging at the bottom. Just a few more centimetres in length and it would also have been usable as a beanie (a simple twist in the middle is all it takes with enough length). The quite dense fabric would have really lent itself to this option too.

Weighing in slightly heavier at 50g than most neck warmers we've tested (apart from the extravagantly long and useful 60g Showers Pass SP Neck Gaiter) it was still easy to squish up into a jersey or jacket pocket with no real issues.

Despite the fabric being quite densely woven, I encountered no issues with breathing through it when it was up over my nose, even when working hard. Although it did contribute very quickly to steaming up my glasses.

It was warm and comfortable to wear and didn't get soggy in use, and it blocked nippy breezes quite nicely, fitting snugly around the neck and under the top of a zipped up (or slightly unzipped) jacket, with no gaps.

Given how stretchy the Luxe is, it's just a shame it's not long enough to be effective as a balaclava type covering or beanie hat.

At just £9.99 it's just a quid cheaper than the Lusso Merino Neck Warmer at £10.99, and on par in terms of value and performance, but I'd probably pay £6 more for the £16 Showers Pass SP Neck Gaiter, which does triple duty as neck scarf, balaclava or beanie hat.

Verdict

Good value, soft and warm, but a bit of extra length would add versatility

