review
Headwear
Orro Luxe Neck Warmer2022 Orro Luxe Neck Warmer 1.jpg

Orro Luxe Neck Warmer

7
by Lara Dunn
Mon, Sep 19, 2022 09:45
0
£9.99

VERDICT:

7
10
Good value, soft and warm, but a bit of extra length would add versatility
Warm
Mostly seam-free
Breathable
Slightly short length limits versatility
Weight: 
50g
Contact: 
www.orrobikes.com
The Orro Luxe Neck Warmer is inexpensive, light and largely seam free. It's breathable but warm, and not quite long enough to do extra duty as a beanie hat, or to wear stretched over the head.

I've worn lots of tubular neck warmers in various guises, and find their versatility and lightweight warmth very handy.

The Orro Luxe is a low-cost, mid-weight warmer, made from 100% polyester (92% polyamide, 8% elastane). The supersoft and stretchy fabric is seamless in the main body, with only small seams along the top and bottom hems.

2022 Orro Luxe Neck Warmer 4.jpg

The tube is 30cm and measures 22.5cm across, unstretched. The length makes it possible to wear the scarf over the lower face and neck, or just the neck, and it also stretchy enough to make it usable as a balaclava, covering the head too.

However, it's just slightly short for truly covering the head, with a gap emerging at the bottom. Just a few more centimetres in length and it would also have been usable as a beanie (a simple twist in the middle is all it takes with enough length). The quite dense fabric would have really lent itself to this option too.

Weighing in slightly heavier at 50g than most neck warmers we've tested (apart from the extravagantly long and useful 60g Showers Pass SP Neck Gaiter) it was still easy to squish up into a jersey or jacket pocket with no real issues.

> How to dress for cycling in autumn

Despite the fabric being quite densely woven, I encountered no issues with breathing through it when it was up over my nose, even when working hard. Although it did contribute very quickly to steaming up my glasses.

It was warm and comfortable to wear and didn't get soggy in use, and it blocked nippy breezes quite nicely, fitting snugly around the neck and under the top of a zipped up (or slightly unzipped) jacket, with no gaps.

> Buyer’s Guide: 20 of the best arm and leg warmers

Given how stretchy the Luxe is, it's just a shame it's not long enough to be effective as a balaclava type covering or beanie hat.

2022 Orro Luxe Neck Warmer 2.jpg

At just £9.99 it's just a quid cheaper than the Lusso Merino Neck Warmer at £10.99, and on par in terms of value and performance, but I'd probably pay £6 more for the £16 Showers Pass SP Neck Gaiter, which does triple duty as neck scarf, balaclava or beanie hat.

Verdict

Good value, soft and warm, but a bit of extra length would add versatility

road.cc test report

Make and model: Orro Luxe Neck Warmer

Size tested: One size

Tell us what the product is for

Orro says: "Our Luxe neckwarmer is a comfortable layer to protect the neck, ears, and head from the cold."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

100% polyester (92% polyamide/8% elastane)

One size

Almost seam-free construction

Machine washable at 40 degrees

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
7/10

Performed well, though just slightly too short to be effective as a balaclava or beanie.

Rate the product for durability:
 
7/10

Early days, but all good so far.

Rate the product for fit:
 
8/10

A good width to accommodate most neck sizes, and stretchy too, but a bit on the short side for optimal versatility.

Rate the product for sizing:
 
7/10
Rate the product for weight:
 
6/10

Not a lightweight design, but not bad for the warmth.

Rate the product for comfort:
 
7/10

Warm, soft and kept the draughts out. Didn't get soggy in use either.

Rate the product for value:
 
6/10

Well priced, but more length would add versatility – and value.

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

Washed well and dried quickly.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

It did a good job as a neck warmer, but could do with a bit of extra length for more versatility.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Soft, stretchy, warm fabric and breathability.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Nothing really, but it could do with just a few more cm in length to be useful as a balaclava or beanie.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It's just £1 less than the Lusso Merino Neck Warmer at £10.99, while the Showers Pass SP Neck Gaiter is £16, but that does triple duty as neck scarf, balaclava or beanie.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Probably

Use this box to explain your overall score

It's good: warm, soft and stretchy, and pretty good value for money, though it could do with being just a few cm longer to make it more versatile.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 48  Height: 1.65m  Weight: 77kg

I usually ride: Liv Invite  My best bike is: Specialized Ruby Elite

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,

Lara Dunn

Lara has been riding bikes for longer than she'd care to admit, and writing about them nearly as long. Since 2009 she has been working as part of the road.cc review team whilst championing women's cycling on the side, most notably via two years as editor of the, sadly now defunct, UK's first and only women's cycling mag, erm, Women's Cycling. 

Believing fervently that cycling will save the world, she wishes that more people would just ride a bike and be pleasant to each other. 

She will ride anything with two wheels, occasionally likes to go fast, definitely likes to go far and is always up for a bit of exploring somewhere new and exciting. 

Latest Comments

 