A tubular neck warmer is one of the most versatile pieces of kit that any rider can have, for year-round use, but that versatility (and price) varies hugely across the designs available. The Showers Pass SP Neck Gaiter is one of the best value and most useful I've come across, balancing excellent stretch, good length and superbly moisture wicking fabric with a decent price.

Made from incredibly stretchy fabric, which is a mix of 34% polyester, 60% nylon and 6% elastane, the only seams the Neck Gaiter has are minimal ones at top and bottom, with no seam running down its length. Its dimensions are more generous than many, both in terms of length and width, and the fabric has a high level of solar protection too, with a UPF of 40+.

There are plenty of tubular scarves/Buffs/warmers on the market, with a huge variety of subtly different characteristics. Some are longer, others are warmer, some are made from merino, others from high tech fabrics. This one by Showers Pass, a company known for its kit for foul weather, is super-stretchy and soft to the touch. It manages to deliver good levels of warmth while being very breathable, and it dries quickly. This means it's great to wear over the nose without steaming up glasses too badly, and doesn't get soggy from breath.

The length is such that it covers that bit between jersey and opening of jacket while still having plenty spare for wearing over the nose at the same time (emergency face covering anyone?). Its stretchiness means it works well pulled up over the head too, to act as an under-helmet warmer, and isn't too bulky for that.

The balance of warmth and breathability is great. It's not super-lightweight but nor is it particularly heavy and bulky, and it still rolls up easily into a jersey or jacket pocket, taking up less space than a pair of winter gloves.

Compared with similar scarves/warmers, it's very good value for money, particularly considering its performance and versatility. It's £14 less than the similarly technical Sportful W Neck Warmer at £30, and significantly less expensive than some merino ones, like the knitted Findra Women's Betty Neck Warmer, now £30.

It's a good bit cheaper than Showers Pass's own Merino Neck Gaiter at £23 too, which is also less versatile because of its shorter length.

The Showers Pass SP Neck Gaiter is warm, breathable, fast-drying, super-stretchy and packs down nice and small. As something that can be worn as a scarf, face covering, head covering or hat, it's great – and great value.

Verdict

Low weight but warm and breathable neck warmer that's versatile and inexpensive too

