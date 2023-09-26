The Kostume EDIT002 Unisex Cycling Cap is made from recycled materials, and graphics aside, has some genuinely nice features that broaden the appeal and extend its use through the seasons. Despite liking its design, materials and construction, I've found it wicks slower than some favourites in warmer weather and it doesn't pack down quite so conveniently.

> Buy now: Kostume EDIT002 Unisex Cycling Cap for £35 from Kostume

Materials/Specification

It's the familiar polyester and elastane throughout, and a good bet, given the material's properties. Look inside and you'll find a five-panel design with reinforced low-profile seams for durability, a Bluesign- and OEKO TEX-certified perforated mesh for efficient heat transfer, a fast-drying front panel continues the moisture-managing narrative.

Finally, there are two different sustainable natural elastics. One is organic cotton with natural rubber, and the other recycled polyester with recycled rubber. Construction is very neat and to a high standard throughout, with the ponytail port an unexpected and welcome touch for longer locks. The peak is generous, yet neatly sculptured and holds its position securely if you've flipped it up.

The exterior doesn't feel synthetic in the way some blends can. The print is designed by Alice Irwin and has a limited production run of 350, and if the pink tones aren't to your taste, there is another with blue and yellowy-green tones.

Sizing/Fit

Kostume lists two sizes, medium – which it calls 'regular' – and large. Regular, according to its guide, should be fine for a head circumference of 55.5cm, while the large has a 62cm circumference. I found the sizing accurate – the regular feeling bespoke for my 54cm bonce. I also reckon there's enough give in the elastic to comfortably accommodate 57cm heads, too.

Performance

Kostume's assertion that the five-panel, low-profile construction makes for a sharper aesthetic and comfortable fit beneath helmets seems more than marketing puff, especially compared with traditional cotton blends. I've tried ours beneath trail, gravel/commute and more aggressive road lids with comparable comfort, not a hot spot to report. However, its slightly thicker fabric makes it less conducive to being stuffed inside a jersey pocket.

By the same token, I wouldn't say it was markedly superior to designs such as the Showers Pass Elite. Coming from this and its Atlas stable mate, I've felt noticeably warmer when the temperature's been at a moderate 20-23 degrees and dampness lingered longer.

Given 30 minutes of steady exertion, I had a damp head but at that point, the perforated panels started to do their work. This was most apparent beneath heavier lids weighg around 300g, helmets aimed at gravel, commuting and touring duties. Again, we're not talking boiled brains and it's superior to cottons by some margin.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, wicking was faster when I wore this beneath lighter well-vented lids such as the Abus Aventor. It's also worth noting that have a thick shock of hair. On a related point, Kostume hasn't marketed it as a season-specific model, so some heat retention may be very welcome through winter – and I also think it saved me from being stung when a bee caught a lift home in my helmet.

While the material isn't waterproof, the cap's fabric and seams kept the worst of the rain out for about 50 minutes during some unexpectedly wet outings. Then, given a break in the cloud and a moderate breeze, the outer fabric goes from damp to touch-dry in around 40 minutes. A product such as Motorex Protex Waterproofing Spray held the elements out longer still.

The fibres also do a decent job of managing odours. I've worn ours for ten consecutive days and ten long rides before tossing it in the wash – though I wouldn't wear it so long if I wasn't testing it! By that point, there was some low-level funk but not in wallpaper-stripping territory.

The peak's shape and profile offers excellent defence from sun, rain, dust and blustery winds, without impairing view of conditions ahead, or when checking over the shoulder. Worn backwards in strong sunlight, it has also offered decent protection to the neck.

Along green lanes and trails, it also gave greater protection to my face from rogue branches, brambles and other thorny foliage. Want the peak out of the way completely, just flick it up and it'll stay put.

Durability/Care

Several weeks and after hundreds of mixed terrain miles, the cap is still packet fresh, not so much as a loose thread. Not that I'd expect less from this end of the market but reassuring just the same. I've stuck steadfastly to 30-degree machine washes and line drying. Minimum, cool specific detergent for the machine and soap flakes/mild soap for hand washing. From the machine, it's bone dry in around 60 minutes, given the more intensive rinsing when handwashing, 90 minutes or so.

Value

The £35 price puts this is at the steeper end of the market, though it's not outlandish. The Showers Pass Elite is now £28 and employs a highly effective, waterproof fabric, although the seams aren't sealed, so water will eventually find its way inside, but Mike rated it for its excellent protection and good looks.

At £39.99 the Gore Shakedry cap is more expensive but it's fully waterproof, breathable and also lighter than the Kostume. Jon reviewed it for off.road.cc and really liked it.

The £19.99 Prendas Ciclismo Lisboa Rain Cycling Cap has a waterproof DWR (durable water repellent) treatment, taped seams, retro-reflective detailing and an anti-bacterial lining. However, having used one longer term, I've concluded it's better suited to the cooler seasons and it can only be hand washed as machine washing will strip the DWR coating.

Summary

I think the Kostume EDIT002 Unisex Cycling Cap is a solid all-rounder with some nice touches. Whether it will be right for you, or a better fit than others discussed here will depend on your budget, hair length and perhaps how important the limited-edition print is.

Verdict

Capable cap with some lovely touches and fabric but its hot-weather wicking is good rather than great.

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website