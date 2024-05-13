SUM reviews coming soon to road.cc! Five cool things from Argon 18, Mavic, Fizik, Santini and Cycliq​

Here is the latest line-up of five cool things we are currently reviewing here at road.cc. This week, we take a look at a shiny new do-it-all road bike from Argon 18, loud clothing choices from Fizik and Santini, Cycliq's latest rear light + camera combo offering and an affordable new wheelset from Mavic. Full reviews are coming soon, but in the meantime, check out the thousands of reviews we've already published here and road.cc Recommends for our most highly-rated products.

Argon 18 SUM (£5,500)

The Argon 18 SUM is the Canadian brand's new do-it-all lightweight aero road bike, that it claims will "get you ahead on the climbs, keep you there on the flats, and power you through the sprints".

The frameset is available in two versions: the upper-level Pro with a 'Pro Level Layup' composite construction, and an 'Elite Level Layup', which is the same as the bike we have in for review.

The SUM frame has aero profile tube shapes, lowered seatstays and a head tube that flows into the down tube, giving it a similar look to rival models. However, despite the internally routed cockpit, Argon 18 has opted for a conventional handlebar rather than an all-in-one bar and stem combo.

The bike we are reviewing is the Shimano Ultegra Di2 model and it weighs 7,580g. Alternatively, it's offered with SRAM Rival eTap AXS for £4,000.

Find out more here

Fizik Vento Powerstrap Aeroweave (£334.99)

You'll be sure to make a statement with these brightly-coloured road shoes from Fizik. It's claimed the Vento Powestrap Aeroweave is "the lightest and most breathable" shoe in Fizik's range, with a net-like upper made from nylon fibres and thermoplastic polymer filaments, promising impressive breathability and durability.

These shoes also feature a carbon sole with an updated carbon fibre layup designed to save weight without compromising stiffness. They're completed with the Vento Powerstrap closure system, which is a sort of chunky ribbon that wraps around the foot, claiming to provide secure containment.

The Vento Powerstrap Aeroweave shoes weigh 470g for the pair (in size 45) and are available in sizes 36-48 (37 to 47 also in half sizes).

Find out more

Mavic Ksyrium S Disc wheelset (£480)

The Mavic Ksyrium S Disc wheelset is a "lightweight aluminium wheelset" that is a "no brainer for anybody looking to make an easy upgrade from OEM wheels", claims Mavic.

However, tipping the scales at 1,711g for the pair on the road.cc Scales of Truth, the Scribe Race-D Wide+ wheelset that we reviewed and loved, offers stiff competition, weighing only 1,448g and priced at £370.

The wheels have flat, steel spokes and an Instant Drive 360 freewheel promising fast engagement and durability. They also feature a 22mm-deep aluminium rim and are tubeless-ready, with an internal rim width of 19mm. Check back in a couple of weeks to find out Stu's verdict on their performance.

Find out more

Santini Ombra Unisex jersey (£90)

> Best summer cycling jerseys 2024

Santini's Ombra Unisex jersey is part of its spring/summer 2024 collection and is available in six vibrant colourways. It's designed to be light and breathable and is suited to temperatures ranging from 18 to 35°C.

We're promised the jersey has a great fit for both men and women and is made entirely with Polartec fabrics: Polartec Power Stretch and Polartec Delta. Polartec's Power Stretch fabric provides a 4-way stretch, ensuring the jersey never loses its shape, while Polartec's Delta fabric allows for "rapid drying and great breathability".

Find out more

Cycliq Fly6 Pro (£319)

> The most exciting cycling tech right now

Cycliq's latest offering is the Fly6 Pro, which combines a rear light with an integrated video camera, allowing you to capture footage while cycling.

This device promises to take safety to the next level with its cutting-edge features designed to enhance visibility and record your rides with 4K clarity and electronic image stabilisation.

We've reviewed the previous Fly6 Gen 3 camera, and were impressed by its image quality, but less so with the battery life, particularly when using the light function. The latest iteration has the "largest battery in its class" – with a 7h claimed running time. It's also IP67 certified, meaning it's water-resistant and dustproof.

Find out more here