Orro Aira Sock

Orro's Aira socks are a prime example of why cycling specific socks work. There are no seams to irritate, and like all the best summer socks, the slightly compressive material gives a supportive and comfortable feel while keeping your feet dry even in warm conditions.
Cycling-specific socks are one of those items you may find yourself thinking about ignoring. After all, what's wrong with the ones in your drawer that are just fine for all the other tasks in your life?
For me, the biggest problems there are the seams. Most normal socks have a noticeable seam that runs across the top of the toes, whereas the Airas don't. There is still a join, but it is completely smooth.
As our feet don't need to move much on the bike (just round and round), cycling shoes are generally a closer fit than normal. This means that normal seams can rub while you are pedaling. It's more noticeable on longer rides, to be honest, but once it starts you really won't be able to unnotice it.
Orro has these made in Italy from polyamide (85%) and elastane (15%), and it creates a very soft-feeling fabric with just a hint of compression that means that they stay in position. They won't be sliding around between you and your shoes – another thing regular socks tend to do. The cuff has an elasticated feel, and stays put regardless of the conditions.
The Airas are also incredibly breathable. They make your feet feel fresh from the moment you put them on, and even on warm days they cool well thanks, at least in part, to the mesh-like midfoot section. After many, many hours of riding, the toe and heel sections still look brand new, so wear definitely isn't going to be an issue either.
> Best road cycling shoes 2022 – get faster with light, stiff shoes
Some brands offer various lengths (or is that heights?), but the Airas are this mid-length only. Not really an issue for most, but if you are a follower of fashion, you might be looking for something a little longer.
Value
Given the quality and performance, the £9.99 asking price makes these Orros seem very good value for money. Many of the socks we've recently tested are around 30% more expensive, such as the Endura Pro SL Sock II at £15.99 or the Scott Performance Crew socks at £16.99. In their case though, they do offer fancy Q-Skin fabric with antibacterial properties for combating whiffs.
Even Stolen Goat's Tappa Coolmax socks, which were the same price as the Orros when we tested them back in May, have jumped up to £12.99.
Overall
The Orro Airas are very comfortable regardless of how long you're in the saddle, and they are well made too. The big win though is that they're also good value against the current competition.
Verdict
Comfortable, breathable and hardwearing with an impressive price compared to the opposition
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Orro Aira Sock
Tell us what the product is for
Orro says, "Suited to daily use the socks are made from tough yarns mixed with nylon for durable performance. The intricate construction promotes fast drying with a vented mesh midfoot panel. Comfort without constriction is achieved with a midfoot support band and secure double cuff adorned with four contrast chevrons."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Made in Italy
85% Polyamide
15% Elastane
Size Guide:
Small: 2 to 6
Medium:6 to 9
Large: 6.5 - 12
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
Rate the product for sizing:
9/10
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
6/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
They've been through plenty of washing cycles with no issues at all.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
They feel comfortable and very breathable.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Very comfortable fit.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing really, as long as you don't want a length option.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
They are well priced, as you can see by the competition mentioned in the review.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
The Airas are well made and very comfortable. The price is also good, especially against similar opposition.
Age: 44 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
It's 14 days to notify the registered keeper I think. No time limit to send to driver. I think it's to give the registered keeper a fair chance to...
It'll be students in winton at that time of night. Half a mile from my front door
I get so many of those types of passes I cant believe the average person actually thinks its a problem at all.
What has sheep got to do with this?
I upgraded from an Edge 520 plus and have been very pleased with the additional features. However one major complaint is the lack of shifting...
Shouldnt this read "MIPS comes rushing out for the free publicity surrounding the faux helmet safety debate?"
Love the blue Ultra SLR lovely bike
Mrs S and I binge watched the whole of The Orville and concluded that it had all the imaginative spirit of TOS and TNG combined, and added in a lot...
You think? https://www.strava.com/segments/23451880
Actually, it was those very, very skinny bars. And the rim brakes, of course. #SaveTheRimBrake