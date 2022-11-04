Orro Aira Sock

Orro's Aira socks are a prime example of why cycling specific socks work. There are no seams to irritate, and like all the best summer socks, the slightly compressive material gives a supportive and comfortable feel while keeping your feet dry even in warm conditions.

Cycling-specific socks are one of those items you may find yourself thinking about ignoring. After all, what's wrong with the ones in your drawer that are just fine for all the other tasks in your life?

For me, the biggest problems there are the seams. Most normal socks have a noticeable seam that runs across the top of the toes, whereas the Airas don't. There is still a join, but it is completely smooth.

As our feet don't need to move much on the bike (just round and round), cycling shoes are generally a closer fit than normal. This means that normal seams can rub while you are pedaling. It's more noticeable on longer rides, to be honest, but once it starts you really won't be able to unnotice it.

Orro has these made in Italy from polyamide (85%) and elastane (15%), and it creates a very soft-feeling fabric with just a hint of compression that means that they stay in position. They won't be sliding around between you and your shoes – another thing regular socks tend to do. The cuff has an elasticated feel, and stays put regardless of the conditions.

The Airas are also incredibly breathable. They make your feet feel fresh from the moment you put them on, and even on warm days they cool well thanks, at least in part, to the mesh-like midfoot section. After many, many hours of riding, the toe and heel sections still look brand new, so wear definitely isn't going to be an issue either.

Some brands offer various lengths (or is that heights?), but the Airas are this mid-length only. Not really an issue for most, but if you are a follower of fashion, you might be looking for something a little longer.

Value

Given the quality and performance, the £9.99 asking price makes these Orros seem very good value for money. Many of the socks we've recently tested are around 30% more expensive, such as the Endura Pro SL Sock II at £15.99 or the Scott Performance Crew socks at £16.99. In their case though, they do offer fancy Q-Skin fabric with antibacterial properties for combating whiffs.

Even Stolen Goat's Tappa Coolmax socks, which were the same price as the Orros when we tested them back in May, have jumped up to £12.99.

Overall

The Orro Airas are very comfortable regardless of how long you're in the saddle, and they are well made too. The big win though is that they're also good value against the current competition.

Verdict

Comfortable, breathable and hardwearing with an impressive price compared to the opposition

