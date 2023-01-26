As the name suggests, Squirt Low Temperature Chain Lube looks after your chain in cold conditions, especially when they are also dry. Riding in the wet will see it require pre-ride applications near constantly, though, which means it can work out pricey in the long run.
I reviewed Squirt's Long Lasting Chain Lube back in the summer, and overall I was pretty impressed. This Low Temperature version follows a similar theme, being a water-based, 100% biodegradable blend, but with the formula tweaked to be at its most productive when temperatures are below freezing.
First up, it needs to be applied to a completely clean, degreased chain for it to adhere, so that is your first job. Even the grease on a brand new chain needs to be removed, but once that is done, application is actually relatively simple. Just drip feed it onto the links of the chain, as sparingly as possible as it is a very runny liquid and if you overload the chain then you'll waste a lot of it on the floor.
Before your first ride it'll need to solidify and turn 'waxy', so you'll need to be organised and get it done the night before at least. If you can leave the bike outside in the shed or garage that'll speed up the process. The first couple of times did it I left the bike in the hallway so that it was ready to go first thing in the morning, and it was only just about dry before I left.
During testing we had a couple of periods here in the South West where the thermometer barely went above freezing both day and night, and this was the ideal conditions for the lube.
Apart from the cold, the roads were relatively dry, the only moisture being the residue left over from the salt that had gone down. With little road spray, the Squirt remained waxy and in situ, the small amount of spray from the roads being easy to wipe off so I could keep the chain clean.
In conditions like this I was probably reapplying it every 10 days or so, about every 150 to 175 miles.
If the roads are wet, though, and the temperatures start to creep above mid-single digits, the lube does tend to wash off quite easily, making reapplication times around half of that.
Value
Priced at £13.99 for a 120ml bottle, it's £1 more than the standard Squirt, and about 50p more than Bike Medicine's Purple Extreme Synthetic Lubricant which performed reasonably well in similar cold and dry conditions.
We were very impressed with Bat Chain Lube, though, when we tested it in all kinds of conditions, and it costs £8.99 for a similarly sized bottle.
Conclusion
If you ride regularly in very cold and dry conditions, this Squirt lube is a very good choice. It stays put on the chain for a reasonable number of miles, and as long as you are careful when applying it you shouldn't see much wastage. In changeable conditions, though, it won't last long.
Verdict
Great for the conditions it's designed for, not so much if things turn wet
Make and model: Squirt Low Temperature Chain Lube
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Squirt says, "Squirt Low-Temp Chain Lube is a low temperature lube for use in very cold conditions. Lube that thickens or hardens in cold conditions causes more drag in the drive train, resulting in less efficient usage of power. Squirt Low Temp Lube has a modified congealing point, allowing it to lube optimally in these temperatures, keeping your chain quiet and clean, with long lasting durability."
It's a good lube for cold conditions, but its use could be limited in UK winters because of the wet.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Squirt lists these features:
Promotes a clean, smooth-running chain that repels dirt.
Improved shifting and no chain-suck
Extends the life of your drivetrain
Increased drivetrain efficiency upto 5 watts
100% biodegradable
Easy to apply
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
For the conditions it's specified to cope with, it does a good job.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
If the roads are dry it provides a long-lasting barrier.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
It washes off quickly if the roads turn wet.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's around the same price as many waxy style lubes, although wet lubes suitable for a range of conditions can be found for less.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes, for cold and dry spells of weather.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
If the conditions you are likely to see are cold and dry then the Squirt lube works very well indeed, and I got some good mileage out of it. In the changeable conditions of a UK winter, though, you'll need other solutions in your toolbox.
Age: 44 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
