Zefal Pro Dry Lube (120ml)

Zefal Pro Dry Lube is a wax-based lubricant that's intended for dry and dusty conditions. On such days it does a good job of providing a layer of protection against wear, rust, and oxidation, but if things turn damp it doesn't have as much staying power as some competitors.

As with all lubes, it's important to start with a thoroughly clean chain. Happily, however, I didn't find the Pro Dry Lube to be quite as sensitive to contaminants as other lubes and, in particular, fully wax-based alternatives.

> Find your nearest dealer here

A 10-minute curing time means this can be added not long before heading out the door, and I'd agree with Zefal's claim that one 'moderate' coat will do the trick.

The Pro Dry has a particularly runny consistency, and although that means it gets into every nook and cranny, it also makes it potentially messy to apply. Even with a rag underneath, you'd be braver than me if you chose to apply this indoors.

To make the process even messier, the childproof 'drip reduction' safety cap and nozzle broke after just a week of use; the cap pulled the nozzle off, ensuring that not only my chain was lubricated but the rest of my bike and the pavement as well.

While still attached, the nozzle worked well, enabling a controllable flow rate for accurate application. The lubricant itself is clear and it was easy to get thorough and even coverage of the chain. By having such a low viscosity (really runny) it's also ideal to use for quick lubrication of cleats and other metal-on-metal surfaces in an emergency, although I wouldn't recommend using it as a grease substitute.

Post-application, the cranks did indeed spin freely and silently without the syrupy feel that thicker lubricants can contribute towards. Out on the road, it's near-impossible to tell how much friction there is, or if indeed any hard-earned watts are being lost; it certainly didn't seem that way, and a silent drivetrain is usually a good sign that no effort has been squandered.

After a solid day in the saddle you'll be left with a fairly all-over grubby film covering the chain, but any lube is going to pick up dirt and I was reasonably impressed with only a thin layer of grime; certainly nothing that would be detrimental to performance.

> How to clean your bike – from a quick lick to a full makeover

Out on a dry road, I was happily getting 200 miles in between top-ups, but in more changeable conditions this dropped dramatically. After a damp ride you'd be looking for the bottle before heading out again.

Value-wise, its rrp of £5.99 for 120ml is competitive, but if you want a lube that can cope with typical UK weather it might be worth paying extra.

> Buyer’s Guide: 7 of the best chain lubes

One of my favourites, Rock n Roll Absolute Dry, costs £7.95 for 100ml, but has more staying power when the going gets moist.

Fenwick's is even more expensive, over twice the price at £11.99 for 100ml, but again does a great job on dry days and copes better in changeable weather.

When used off-road, the Pro Dry seemed a little out of its depth, the sound of metal-on-metal appearing before arriving home. To be fair, most barely-there dry lubes would struggle in off-road conditions as, apart from in the height of summer, there's always likely to be some moisture lurking in the woods. If it's dry and dusty then I'd recommend the Pro Dry, but unfortunately here in the UK those days are scarce.

Conclusion

Overall, the Pro Dry is a clean-running, lightweight formula that does its job well when used in the dry conditions it's designed for. When the weather's set fair, it's a strong contender as an everyday summer lube, although personally I'd spend more on one with more staying power for typical UK conditions. The nozzle breaking was disappointing, though that could of course have been a one-off.

Verdict

Clean-running lightweight formula for dry days only

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website