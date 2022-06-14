Nopinz Souplesse SS Jersey

The lightweight Nopinz Souplesse Jersey takes wind-cheating cues from the company's aero range without the super-close race fit. Designed for summer and highly breathable, it's a great jersey for warm days, but for the money could really do with details such as a valuables pocket and a zip garage.

Though the Souplesse range is slightly more relaxed than Nopinz' aero Pro-1 kit, it's still biased towards the performance end of things.

As well as the lightweight fabric being impressively breathable, making it ideal for warmer days, the amount of stretch in it means that movement isn't restricted at all, despite the close cut.

The Souplesse is going to work throughout the high summer temperatures (if we get them) thanks to how it lets the breeze flow through, and you don't need to worry about sunburn as the fabric offers UPF 50 sun protection.

With a short front and a dropped rear, the Souplesse jersey is designed for a racy position on the bike, and even when you are in the drops there is no bunching of any material.

The sleeves are quite long and use a different material than the rest of the jersey. Personally, I prefer something a little shorter, but the fabric is quite compressive which means they stay put without the need for any silicone gripper.

As for details, you get the usual array of three pockets at the rear, but the jersey does lack a zipped valuables pocket, something I see as an essential these days.

There's no garage for the zip up top, either.

Although this Souplesse jersey is more relaxed than the Pro-1, the sizing is still a little smaller than many UK brands and you'll probably need to go up a size. Nopinz' size guide is spot on, though, so just make sure you check that.

The overall quality is really good. There is little to fault when it comes to how well made this jersey is, and that goes a long way to justifying the price tag.

At a penny under £100 it's the same price as the Shutt VR Stockholm jersey which not only has a valuables pocket but is also made from recycled fabrics, if such concerns are high on your list.

You can get very good jerseys for less, though: Stolen Goat's Tappa Bodyline Jersey scored very well for its performance in the heat, and Ben was impressed with the fit. It costs just £75.

And the Lusso Dunsop is a close-fitting jersey designed for use in warm temperatures. Shaun was impressed with it, and it has a price of just £70.

Conclusion

Overall, the Souplesse is a well-made summer jersey with a nod towards aerodynamics. It's highly breathable and very well made, but up against some tough opposition on price.

Verdict

Highly breathable and very well made summer jersey but lacking a couple of features considering the price

