Nopinz Souplesse SS Jersey

The lightweight Nopinz Souplesse Jersey takes wind-cheating cues from the company's aero range without the super-close race fit. Designed for summer and highly breathable, it's a great jersey for warm days, but for the money could really do with details such as a valuables pocket and a zip garage.
Though the Souplesse range is slightly more relaxed than Nopinz' aero Pro-1 kit, it's still biased towards the performance end of things.
> Buy now: Nopinz Souplesse Jersey for £99.99 from Nopinz
As well as the lightweight fabric being impressively breathable, making it ideal for warmer days, the amount of stretch in it means that movement isn't restricted at all, despite the close cut.
The Souplesse is going to work throughout the high summer temperatures (if we get them) thanks to how it lets the breeze flow through, and you don't need to worry about sunburn as the fabric offers UPF 50 sun protection.
> Cycling sun protection: 5 easy ways to look after your skin
With a short front and a dropped rear, the Souplesse jersey is designed for a racy position on the bike, and even when you are in the drops there is no bunching of any material.
The sleeves are quite long and use a different material than the rest of the jersey. Personally, I prefer something a little shorter, but the fabric is quite compressive which means they stay put without the need for any silicone gripper.
As for details, you get the usual array of three pockets at the rear, but the jersey does lack a zipped valuables pocket, something I see as an essential these days.
There's no garage for the zip up top, either.
Although this Souplesse jersey is more relaxed than the Pro-1, the sizing is still a little smaller than many UK brands and you'll probably need to go up a size. Nopinz' size guide is spot on, though, so just make sure you check that.
The overall quality is really good. There is little to fault when it comes to how well made this jersey is, and that goes a long way to justifying the price tag.
At a penny under £100 it's the same price as the Shutt VR Stockholm jersey which not only has a valuables pocket but is also made from recycled fabrics, if such concerns are high on your list.
> Buyer’s Guide: 10 of the best summer cycling jerseys
You can get very good jerseys for less, though: Stolen Goat's Tappa Bodyline Jersey scored very well for its performance in the heat, and Ben was impressed with the fit. It costs just £75.
And the Lusso Dunsop is a close-fitting jersey designed for use in warm temperatures. Shaun was impressed with it, and it has a price of just £70.
Conclusion
Overall, the Souplesse is a well-made summer jersey with a nod towards aerodynamics. It's highly breathable and very well made, but up against some tough opposition on price.
Verdict
Highly breathable and very well made summer jersey but lacking a couple of features considering the price
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Nopinz Souplesse SS Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
Nopinz says, "Comfort meets performance in this stylish short sleeve jersey.
Pedal with effortless style in the Souplesse Short Sleeve, your go-to option for those balmy summer rides. Featuring premium Italian fabrics and a slightly more relaxed fit than the Pro-1 range, the Souplesse Short Sleeve Jersey incorporates Sonic Welded seams for improved comfort, on and off the bike.
Including three rear pockets with a silicone gripper to keep your belongings secure. Oil slick graphics provide an eye-catching look while fabrics incorporate UPF50 to provide skin protection all summer long."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Nopinz lists:
Premium Italian fabrics for a great fit and maximum style.
Sonic Welded seams for ultimate comfort on and off the bike.
Heat applied oil slick graphics.
3 rear pockets with reflective detailing.
Perfect for summer training rides.
A close to skin fit with a little extra room for free movement.
UPF 50.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
7/10
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Easy to care for; no problems.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It's great for use in warm temperatures.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Very breathable.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
No valuables pocket.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's a little more than other very good jerseys we've tested that also have more features.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
A quality jersey that mixes a bit of aero with comfort for summer riding. It's well made but just lacks some of the details of others at this price and less, such as a zipped valuables pocket and a zip garage.
Age: 42 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
🤣🤣 what a result! Both 783 and 784 have made my day. Hit them in the wallet. Amazing.
During lockdown I put together a project to get people to actually vote for thier favourite climbs. Its here https://uksfavouriteclimbs.com/climbs...
I thought that to improve fitness you need to do more than you have done before, so long rides need to be up there with your longest or at least in...
Majority of pedestians either unaware or suspicious too. I went out four times this morning, twice in my car, twice on my commuter bike. In total...
Cunning plan out of the window. I was trying to keep within range, while saving transfers for the last three stages and keeping Higuita,...
The issue is that in Amsterdam say, they have entirely inverted the road system, cars are subservient to cycles. So any design conflict, they will...
Journalism? I think it would be a good idea to have some. (With apologies to whoever quipped it)
Well, you can eat drink and be Mary if you're that way inclined, it doesn't matter, just ride your bike often. You're born, you live, you die, you...
It's telling that the person was an ambassador under the Trumpster and reveals the total lack of insight and understanding you'd expect.
If you're going to copy another media outlet's story at least do it immediately rather than wait for almost a week. Road CC needs to up its game or...