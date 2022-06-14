Support road.cc

review
Jerseys - short sleeve
Nopinz Souplesse SS Jersey

Nopinz Souplesse SS Jersey

7
by Stu Kerton
Tue, Jun 14, 2022 15:45
0
£99.99

VERDICT:

7
10
Highly breathable and very well made summer jersey but lacking a couple of features considering the price
Well made
Highly breathable
No valuables pocket
Weight: 
126g
Contact: 
nopinz.com
The lightweight Nopinz Souplesse Jersey takes wind-cheating cues from the company's aero range without the super-close race fit. Designed for summer and highly breathable, it's a great jersey for warm days, but for the money could really do with details such as a valuables pocket and a zip garage.

Though the Souplesse range is slightly more relaxed than Nopinz' aero Pro-1 kit, it's still biased towards the performance end of things.

As well as the lightweight fabric being impressively breathable, making it ideal for warmer days, the amount of stretch in it means that movement isn't restricted at all, despite the close cut.

2022 Nopinz Souplesse SS Jersey - back.jpg

The Souplesse is going to work throughout the high summer temperatures (if we get them) thanks to how it lets the breeze flow through, and you don't need to worry about sunburn as the fabric offers UPF 50 sun protection.

With a short front and a dropped rear, the Souplesse jersey is designed for a racy position on the bike, and even when you are in the drops there is no bunching of any material.

2022 Nopinz Souplesse SS Jersey - hem.jpg

The sleeves are quite long and use a different material than the rest of the jersey. Personally, I prefer something a little shorter, but the fabric is quite compressive which means they stay put without the need for any silicone gripper.

2022 Nopinz Souplesse SS Jersey - sleeve.jpg

As for details, you get the usual array of three pockets at the rear, but the jersey does lack a zipped valuables pocket, something I see as an essential these days.

2022 Nopinz Souplesse SS Jersey - pockets.jpg

There's no garage for the zip up top, either.

2022 Nopinz Souplesse SS Jersey - collar.jpg

Although this Souplesse jersey is more relaxed than the Pro-1, the sizing is still a little smaller than many UK brands and you'll probably need to go up a size. Nopinz' size guide is spot on, though, so just make sure you check that.

2022 Nopinz Souplesse SS Jersey - shoulders.jpg

The overall quality is really good. There is little to fault when it comes to how well made this jersey is, and that goes a long way to justifying the price tag.

At a penny under £100 it's the same price as the Shutt VR Stockholm jersey which not only has a valuables pocket but is also made from recycled fabrics, if such concerns are high on your list.

You can get very good jerseys for less, though: Stolen Goat's Tappa Bodyline Jersey scored very well for its performance in the heat, and Ben was impressed with the fit. It costs just £75.

And the Lusso Dunsop is a close-fitting jersey designed for use in warm temperatures. Shaun was impressed with it, and it has a price of just £70.

Conclusion

Overall, the Souplesse is a well-made summer jersey with a nod towards aerodynamics. It's highly breathable and very well made, but up against some tough opposition on price.

Verdict

Highly breathable and very well made summer jersey but lacking a couple of features considering the price

road.cc test report

Make and model: Nopinz Souplesse SS Jersey

Size tested: Large

Tell us what the product is for

Nopinz says, "Comfort meets performance in this stylish short sleeve jersey.

Pedal with effortless style in the Souplesse Short Sleeve, your go-to option for those balmy summer rides. Featuring premium Italian fabrics and a slightly more relaxed fit than the Pro-1 range, the Souplesse Short Sleeve Jersey incorporates Sonic Welded seams for improved comfort, on and off the bike.

Including three rear pockets with a silicone gripper to keep your belongings secure. Oil slick graphics provide an eye-catching look while fabrics incorporate UPF50 to provide skin protection all summer long."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Nopinz lists:

Premium Italian fabrics for a great fit and maximum style.

Sonic Welded seams for ultimate comfort on and off the bike.

Heat applied oil slick graphics.

3 rear pockets with reflective detailing.

Perfect for summer training rides.

A close to skin fit with a little extra room for free movement.

UPF 50.

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
7/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
7/10
Rate the product for weight:
 
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
4/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

Easy to care for; no problems.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

It's great for use in warm temperatures.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Very breathable.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

No valuables pocket.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It's a little more than other very good jerseys we've tested that also have more features.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

A quality jersey that mixes a bit of aero with comfort for summer riding. It's well made but just lacks some of the details of others at this price and less, such as a zipped valuables pocket and a zip garage.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 42  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Stu Kerton

With 20 years of road cycling and over 150,000 miles in his legs it's safe to say Stu is happiest when on the bike whatever the weather. Since writing his first review for road.cc back in 2009 he has also had a career in engineering including 3D-CAD design and product development, so has a real passion for all of the latest technology coming through in the industry but is also a sucker for a classic steel frame, skinny tyres, rim brakes and a damn good paintjob.
His fascination with gravel bikes is getting out of control too!

