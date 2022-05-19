Support road.cc

review
Jerseys - short sleeve
Shutt Velo Rapide Stockholm Jersey

Shutt Velo Rapide Stockholm Jersey

7
by Stu Kerton
Thu, May 19, 2022 09:45
0
£99.00

VERDICT:

7
10
Well-made jersey using comfortable, recycled fabric, with decent levels of breathability
Fabric has a great feel to it
Striking colour – and a choice of four
Well made
On the pricey side
Weight: 
135g
Contact: 
www.shuttvr.com
The Shutt Velo Rapide Stockholm is a quality summer jersey that is plenty breathable and has an excellent fit. For this sort of money, you'll be expecting top notch manufacturing and finish too, and that is exactly what you are getting.

The Stockholm jersey comes in four colours, all with a navy-blue lower section but with a choice of light blue, orange or red, alongside this pink option. I must admit I do like the pink – it's an eye-catching colour without having to go all high-vis.

Shutt VR has the Stockholm made in Italy from a fabric called Repetita, which is created from 100 per cent recycled yarns – basically, polyester regenerated from PET (polyethylene terephthalate) from landfill and the oceans.

> How environmentally sustainable is your cycle clothing?

It feels very soft to the touch, and while I always wear a baselayer regardless of the weather, on the bits of skin exposed directly to the Stockholm I found it to be very comfortable. The fabric is very lightweight and offers good levels of stretch.

For the front panel and shoulders, the fabric is a solid knit, which changes to a mesh style for the back and side panels.

2022 Shutt VR Stockholm Jersey - Pink - sholders.jpg

This means decent sweat-wicking and breathability for spring, summer and autumn days, as long as things aren't very hot. Above about 22°C and there are cooler jerseys out there, mostly because of them having a mesh style fabric all round. If the Shutt VR does get overwhelmed, it dries quickly. The Stockholm should see plenty of use in our climate.

Being made in Italy doesn't mean that the sizing comes up small for the typical UK rider. Obviously, this is designed to be a close-fitting garment, but the sizing is realistic, and while not a skinny race cut there is no excess material flapping around. Stick with Shutt VR's size guide and you'll be fine.

2022 Shutt VR Stockholm Jersey - Pink - back.jpg

I like the length of the arms, finishing mid-way down the bicep, and the length in the body was fine as well. The dropped tail gives enough coverage for efforts in the drops, while the front of the jersey is short enough that it doesn't bunch up when you are crouched over.

2022 Shutt VR Stockholm Jersey - Pink - hem.jpg

At the rear you'll find three pockets in a traditional layout, which have plenty of room for ride essentials and don't sag excessively.

2022 Shutt VR Stockholm Jersey - Pink - pockets.jpg

Shutt VR has added a zipped valuables pocket too, which is a must I reckon.

2022 Shutt VR Stockholm Jersey - Pink - zip pocket.jpg

The one thing I also normally like to see on a jersey is a zip garage to protect your neck, but Shutt VR has given the Stockholm a low enough neckline that it doesn't need one.

2022 Shutt VR Stockholm Jersey - Pink - collar.jpg

When Emma tested the women's version she criticised its price at £125. It's now £99 on Shutt's website, as is this men's version. That makes it more competitive, but there is still some tough opposition.

Ben felt that the Stolen Goat Tappa Bodyline jersey deserved 9/10 for its great fit and breathability. Being priced at just £75 helped too.

Craft Cadence's Performance Classic jersey is also made from recycled polyester, like the Stockholm. It costs £64.99.

> Buyer’s Guide: 10 of the best summer cycling jerseys

On the flip side, something like Rapha's Pro Team jersey is £130, it doesn't have any recycled credentials, though, if that is important to you.

Conclusion

On the whole, I like the Stockholm. The cut is well balanced for fast riding without being designed purely for those who have single-digit body fat percentage numbers, and the quality is impressive.

Verdict

Well-made jersey using comfortable, recycled fabric, with decent levels of breathability

road.cc test report

Make and model: Shutt Velo Rapide Stockholm Jersey

Size tested: Medium

Tell us what the product is for

Shutt VR says, "Handmade in Italy, our Stockholm Jerseys are constructed from sustainable recycled performance fabrics. Designed with on-the-bike style and performance in mind with an athletic fit that's tailored to perfection.

"One of our most advanced jerseys, the Stockholm features an array of details, such as a drop collar, silicone grippers, reflective tab, three rear cargo pockets and a fourth secure zipped water resistant pocket for your valuables."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

From Shutt VR:

Specification

Fabrics sustainably manufactured with the Bluesign® system

UV protection

Air mesh material back and sides

Full length zip

Laser cut arm grippers

Silicon elastic hem

Three rear pockets

Zipped valuables pocket

Shutt performance cycling jerseys are manufactured using Repetita® 100% post-consumer recycled yarns. Repetita® uses polyester regenerated from PET plastic found in landfill and the oceans.

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
7/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10

The sizing is accurate, and realistic to the UK market.

Rate the product for weight:
 
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

No issues with frequent washing.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

It copes well with the typical spring/summer/autumn temperatures we see in the UK. The pockets are generous enough too, and it's good to see a zipped pocket.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Comfortable fabric.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

There is some stiff competition price-wise.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

Rapha's similar offering is £130, as mentioned in the review. Others are cheaper, like the recycled option from Craft Cadence, or Stolen Goat's Tappa.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

The Stockholm is well made and uses recycled fabric, which may or may not be a deal breaker for some. There are some cheaper alternatives, but I think all round the Shutt VR isn't far off in terms of pricing. It's a good summer jersey.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 42  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Stu Kerton

With 20 years of road cycling and over 150,000 miles in his legs it's safe to say Stu is happiest when on the bike whatever the weather. Since writing his first review for road.cc back in 2009 he has also had a career in engineering including 3D-CAD design and product development, so has a real passion for all of the latest technology coming through in the industry but is also a sucker for a classic steel frame, skinny tyres, rim brakes and a damn good paintjob.
His fascination with gravel bikes is getting out of control too!

