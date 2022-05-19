Shutt Velo Rapide Stockholm Jersey

The Shutt Velo Rapide Stockholm is a quality summer jersey that is plenty breathable and has an excellent fit. For this sort of money, you'll be expecting top notch manufacturing and finish too, and that is exactly what you are getting.

The Stockholm jersey comes in four colours, all with a navy-blue lower section but with a choice of light blue, orange or red, alongside this pink option. I must admit I do like the pink – it's an eye-catching colour without having to go all high-vis.

Shutt VR has the Stockholm made in Italy from a fabric called Repetita, which is created from 100 per cent recycled yarns – basically, polyester regenerated from PET (polyethylene terephthalate) from landfill and the oceans.

> How environmentally sustainable is your cycle clothing?

It feels very soft to the touch, and while I always wear a baselayer regardless of the weather, on the bits of skin exposed directly to the Stockholm I found it to be very comfortable. The fabric is very lightweight and offers good levels of stretch.

For the front panel and shoulders, the fabric is a solid knit, which changes to a mesh style for the back and side panels.

This means decent sweat-wicking and breathability for spring, summer and autumn days, as long as things aren't very hot. Above about 22°C and there are cooler jerseys out there, mostly because of them having a mesh style fabric all round. If the Shutt VR does get overwhelmed, it dries quickly. The Stockholm should see plenty of use in our climate.

Being made in Italy doesn't mean that the sizing comes up small for the typical UK rider. Obviously, this is designed to be a close-fitting garment, but the sizing is realistic, and while not a skinny race cut there is no excess material flapping around. Stick with Shutt VR's size guide and you'll be fine.

I like the length of the arms, finishing mid-way down the bicep, and the length in the body was fine as well. The dropped tail gives enough coverage for efforts in the drops, while the front of the jersey is short enough that it doesn't bunch up when you are crouched over.

At the rear you'll find three pockets in a traditional layout, which have plenty of room for ride essentials and don't sag excessively.

Shutt VR has added a zipped valuables pocket too, which is a must I reckon.

The one thing I also normally like to see on a jersey is a zip garage to protect your neck, but Shutt VR has given the Stockholm a low enough neckline that it doesn't need one.

When Emma tested the women's version she criticised its price at £125. It's now £99 on Shutt's website, as is this men's version. That makes it more competitive, but there is still some tough opposition.

Ben felt that the Stolen Goat Tappa Bodyline jersey deserved 9/10 for its great fit and breathability. Being priced at just £75 helped too.

Craft Cadence's Performance Classic jersey is also made from recycled polyester, like the Stockholm. It costs £64.99.

On the flip side, something like Rapha's Pro Team jersey is £130, it doesn't have any recycled credentials, though, if that is important to you.

Conclusion

On the whole, I like the Stockholm. The cut is well balanced for fast riding without being designed purely for those who have single-digit body fat percentage numbers, and the quality is impressive.

Verdict

Well-made jersey using comfortable, recycled fabric, with decent levels of breathability

