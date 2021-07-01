The Pactimo Men's Summit Aero SS Jersey is supposed to offer the ultimate in breathability, performance and comfort, and it certainly lives up to the hype. I've been surprised to discover it's made from recycled materials too, given the fabric's pleasing feel – but then at £100, you expect to be impressed.
It's made from a recycled polyester called 'Borghini', which as the name might imply, originates in Italy. It's a lightweight, stretchy weave, designed for a figure hugging, wind-cheating cut.
Hexagonal mesh panels run along the pits and sides for improved airflow and wicking, while saving a few grams into the bargain. A full length 'semi-locking' YKK zipper provides additional airflow, and is designed for easy one-handed use.
> Buy this online here
Continuing the drag cheating narrative, we have a low-profile collar and 'raw edge' sleeves. The latter not only offers a superior aesthetic but a seamless marriage between skin and sleeve. Like most jerseys these days, they employ silicone gripper strips.
The hem also features a subtle silicone gripper strip to ensure effective, gather-free tenure.
Round the back we have four pockets: the traditional terrace plus a fourth, zippered 'valuables' pocket integrated within the third.
The pockets are claimed to be wider than standard, which wasn't immediately obvious, but they struck me as shallower than typical. Finally, we have a few retro-reflectives for good measure. Ours was the Vibrant Orange, which I liked and seemed to flatter my tones, but if it's not your bag there are Asphalt, Manic Green and Blue versions.
Sizing and fit
Sizing is accurate and the medium was right for me in every respect: plenty of room around the shoulders, sensible length in the sleeves, yet not too long in the body. As the Aero name suggests, it's a racing-snakes cut, which can be a little brutal if you're carrying a few excess pounds.
Nonetheless, the fabric is very stretchy, and I had no issues when combining it with summer baselayers (with or without sleeves) or arm warmers.
I also had no issues with bunching or gathering when hunkered on the tri bars for extended periods, or alternating between tops, hoods and drops – that's with a 600ml bottle nestling in the rear pocket, too. They'll swallow quite a bit of stuff without jettisoning it come the first bump.
Comfort
The weave is very soft by synthetic standards, and the flat seams leave no unsightly branding on your skin. Wicking and temperature regulation are similarly impressive – I seldom needed to drop the zipper to half mast, even on 25° outings.
> road.cc's Best Cycling Clothing of the Year 2020/21
Though the second-skin cut suggests as much, I'm pleased to report a distinct lack of power-sapping flutter, even on some distinctly blustery morning rides. On the one occasion I was caught in a shower, the fabric wicked to touch dry within 15 minutes at 17 degrees and 18mph.
I've deliberately worn ours for five consecutive rides without washing. Come the close, it was beginning to cultivate that familiar low-level funk, but was still within socially acceptable limits.
Durability
I have frequently worn this exploring on my rough-stuff tourer, and overgrown bridlepaths have latched on but failed to induce bobbling or more obvious damage.
Oily finger marks have lifted with 30-degree machine washes, and there's been no loss of shape or shrinkage when tossed in with the domestic load at 40°C. Drying times are around 15-20 minutes on the line.
Value
£100 is a lot to shell out on a jersey, but it's by no means unusual and there are those commanding a good bit more. The Ashmei Men's Classic Cycling Jersey is a predominantly merino blend, very stylish and incorporates modern detailing but is £118, for instance.
Closer in price is the 7Mesh Horizon Jersey at £99.99, which offers a unique five-pocket terrace and a slightly more relaxed cut, but doesn't enjoy the same degree of 'give'.
By the same token, there are some very capable jerseys for considerably less. The Lusso R1 Style Breathe Short Sleeve Jersey is a prime example at £64.99, although it's a very snug fit, so bear that in mind when choosing a size.
Summary
I've been very impressed by the Pactimo Summit Aero SS Jersey. It's proven so comfortable I've only noticed its qualities – I've found no meaningful negatives at all.
Verdict
Refined and extremely comfortable jersey – it's worth the high price
Make and model: Pactimo Men's Summit Aero SS Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
Pactimo says, "The Summit Aero has been designed for those who want the very best in fabrics and design in a next-to-skin aerodynamic fitting jersey. With three extra-wide rear pockets with expanding, bottom bellows and a zippered valuables pocket, this jersey is an excellent choice for racing conditions and all-day, endurance adventures alike.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Pactimo lists:
Italian-made, four-way stretch, lightweight and breathable
recycled body fabric
Strategically-placed, Italian-made mesh for breathability and weight-reduction
Raw-edge sleeves with internal, lightweight silicone gripper strips
Semi-auto locking zipper for one-handed venting
Low-profile collar for aerodynamic comfort
Wider, deeper pockets with expanding bottom bellows
Zippered valuables pocket
Reflective hits in optimal visibility areas
FABRICS & CONSTRUCTION:
Recycled Fabric: As part of an ongoing effort to reduce our carbon footprint, the development team searched high and low for the finest, high-performance fabric that was manufactured from recycled materials. The Italian-made, Borghini fabric used in Summit jerseys met the needs in every way. It is lightweight, wicking, durable, stretchy and 100% recycled.
Raw Edge: A raw edge cut sleeve is a thing of beauty. It's a seamless marriage between your arm and the sleeve, enhancing both comfort and aerodynamic performance. And, it looks elegant.
Hexagonal Mesh: We used a hexagonal mesh in strategic locations not only because it has a stunning appearance, but because it offers exceptional breathability, facilitates stretch and reduces the weight of the garment.
Semi-Auto Locking Zipper: Rounding out the little details is the use of a YKK semi-auto lock zipper, which features a textured rubber pull for better gripping. The biggest advantage of a locking zipper is the ability for the wearer to singlehandedly unzip and open their jersey for venting. Merely flip the pull up to unlock the zipper. Then, with one hand, the jersey can be pulled open. Flip the pull back down to lock the zipper pull in place. "
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Seems rugged. Has coped well with mixed-terrain riding and regular washing.
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
Racing-snake cut won't suit everyone, but stretchy material is very compliant, so no issues with comfort or bunching.
Rate the product for sizing:
10/10
Medium was perfect for me.
Rate the product for weight:
9/10
Feathery light, but feels robust.
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Soft against the skin and wicks extremely efficiently.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Very straightforward - pop in the machine at 30 degrees and line dry. Ours has done the odd 40 degree cycle with no hint of shrinkage or deterioration.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Overall performance is excellent. The second-skin cut eliminates flutter and other unwanted air resistance, while the fabric wicks moisture very efficiently. The rear pockets have much greater capacity than cursory inspection might suggest, too.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Doesn't feel synthetic, the cut is great, and the fit and performance impress.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is a very high quality jersey with great features and performance.
Age: 47 Height: 1m 81cm Weight: 70kg
I usually ride: Rough Stuff Tourer Based around 4130 Univega mtb Frameset My best bike is: 1955 Holdsworth Road Path and several others including cross & traditional road
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
