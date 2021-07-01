The Pactimo Men's Summit Aero SS Jersey is supposed to offer the ultimate in breathability, performance and comfort, and it certainly lives up to the hype. I've been surprised to discover it's made from recycled materials too, given the fabric's pleasing feel – but then at £100, you expect to be impressed.

It's made from a recycled polyester called 'Borghini', which as the name might imply, originates in Italy. It's a lightweight, stretchy weave, designed for a figure hugging, wind-cheating cut.

Hexagonal mesh panels run along the pits and sides for improved airflow and wicking, while saving a few grams into the bargain. A full length 'semi-locking' YKK zipper provides additional airflow, and is designed for easy one-handed use.

Continuing the drag cheating narrative, we have a low-profile collar and 'raw edge' sleeves. The latter not only offers a superior aesthetic but a seamless marriage between skin and sleeve. Like most jerseys these days, they employ silicone gripper strips.

The hem also features a subtle silicone gripper strip to ensure effective, gather-free tenure.

Round the back we have four pockets: the traditional terrace plus a fourth, zippered 'valuables' pocket integrated within the third.

The pockets are claimed to be wider than standard, which wasn't immediately obvious, but they struck me as shallower than typical. Finally, we have a few retro-reflectives for good measure. Ours was the Vibrant Orange, which I liked and seemed to flatter my tones, but if it's not your bag there are Asphalt, Manic Green and Blue versions.

Sizing and fit

Sizing is accurate and the medium was right for me in every respect: plenty of room around the shoulders, sensible length in the sleeves, yet not too long in the body. As the Aero name suggests, it's a racing-snakes cut, which can be a little brutal if you're carrying a few excess pounds.

Nonetheless, the fabric is very stretchy, and I had no issues when combining it with summer baselayers (with or without sleeves) or arm warmers.

I also had no issues with bunching or gathering when hunkered on the tri bars for extended periods, or alternating between tops, hoods and drops – that's with a 600ml bottle nestling in the rear pocket, too. They'll swallow quite a bit of stuff without jettisoning it come the first bump.

Comfort

The weave is very soft by synthetic standards, and the flat seams leave no unsightly branding on your skin. Wicking and temperature regulation are similarly impressive – I seldom needed to drop the zipper to half mast, even on 25° outings.

Though the second-skin cut suggests as much, I'm pleased to report a distinct lack of power-sapping flutter, even on some distinctly blustery morning rides. On the one occasion I was caught in a shower, the fabric wicked to touch dry within 15 minutes at 17 degrees and 18mph.

I've deliberately worn ours for five consecutive rides without washing. Come the close, it was beginning to cultivate that familiar low-level funk, but was still within socially acceptable limits.

Durability

I have frequently worn this exploring on my rough-stuff tourer, and overgrown bridlepaths have latched on but failed to induce bobbling or more obvious damage.

Oily finger marks have lifted with 30-degree machine washes, and there's been no loss of shape or shrinkage when tossed in with the domestic load at 40°C. Drying times are around 15-20 minutes on the line.

Value

£100 is a lot to shell out on a jersey, but it's by no means unusual and there are those commanding a good bit more. The Ashmei Men's Classic Cycling Jersey is a predominantly merino blend, very stylish and incorporates modern detailing but is £118, for instance.

Closer in price is the 7Mesh Horizon Jersey at £99.99, which offers a unique five-pocket terrace and a slightly more relaxed cut, but doesn't enjoy the same degree of 'give'.

By the same token, there are some very capable jerseys for considerably less. The Lusso R1 Style Breathe Short Sleeve Jersey is a prime example at £64.99, although it's a very snug fit, so bear that in mind when choosing a size.

Summary

I've been very impressed by the Pactimo Summit Aero SS Jersey. It's proven so comfortable I've only noticed its qualities – I've found no meaningful negatives at all.

Verdict

Refined and extremely comfortable jersey – it's worth the high price

