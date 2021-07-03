Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Shorts & 3/4s

Alé R-EV1 Future Race Lady Bibshorts

7
by Anna Marie Hughes
Sat, Jul 03, 2021 15:45
0
£170.00

VERDICT:

7
10
Very breathable bibs with great straps, though the legs are a little tight
Stretchy, supportive and breathable straps
Very breathable all over
Comfortable pad
Silicone grippers leave no marks
Tight leg bands
Expensive
No comfort break design
Weight: 
157g
Contact: 
paligap.cc
What the road.cc scores mean

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

The Alé R-EV1 Future Race Lady Bibshorts are a very comfortable and breathable option for racers. The pad keeps you comfortably fresh during hard efforts, and is supportive for long rides. Silicone grippers on the elasticated leg band certainly ensure the ends stay in place, but you may find they squeeze your thighs a little too tightly.

Alé has used a soft, supple blend for the front and rear panels (61% polyamide, 39% elastane), and a different one (58% polyamide, 23% polyester, 19% elastane) for the side panels.

These panels have aerodynamic advantages, claims Alé, and while we have no way of testing that they're certainly impressively breathable. These are great for riding in the summer heat.

> Buy these online here

> Find your nearest dealer here

The sides are slightly see-through, but there are no transparency issues with the fabric front and rear.

2021 Ale R EV1 Future Race Women's Bib Shorts side close up 2.JPG

I normally fall into small for shorts, but according to Ale's size chart I'm a medium in these bibs – make sure you check their charts. The resulting fit around my thighs and hip is excellent, and the leg length is decent too. However, the leg ends come up a little tight, even in medium.

2021 Ale R EV1 Future Race Women's Bib Shorts grippers back.JPG

The leg band is another blend again – 75% polyamide, 25% elastane – and inside it's fully covered with sticky silicone. There are also some reflective dots neatly arranged at the rear for a touch of visibility.

The silicone grips effectively and doesn't leave marks, which is great for the post-race change to casual shorts – which tend to be a lot shorter.

2021 Ale R EV1 Future Race Women's Bib Shorts gripper.JPG

While the legs do stay put exceptionally well, the tight squeeze causes some bulging. It's not uncomfortable by any means, it's just the squeezing doesn't look so flattering.

2021 Ale R EV1 Future Race Women's Bib Shorts side close up.JPG

The 4.5cm wide bib straps join into a mesh section at the rear. There's plenty of stretch at the front so these accommodate riders with longer torsos, while also providing enough support to keep the shorts perfectly in place.

They're a touch thicker than some straps, so they lay flat easily and quickly, and the soft fabrics mean baselayers aren't necessary.

2021 Ale R EV1 Future Race Women's Bib Shorts front.JPG

The mesh section of the straps is a little less stretchy, but instead it's very breathable and quick wicking, so there are no issues with overheating here.

> 38 of the best cycling bib shorts — get comfy on longer rides

By using these two different fabrics for the straps, Ale has made these bibs both a good fit and pleasant to wear for sweatfests.

2021 Ale R EV1 Future Race Women's Bib Shorts back straps close up.JPG

In-the-saddle comfort comes from Velocity's W8H chamois designed specifically for women. The fabric is pleasantly soft against the skin, its density gives a good amount of support, and it moulds well to your shape.

2021 Ale R EV1 Future Race Women's Bib Shorts pad.JPG

The foam itself is quick drying, and perforated with 3mm wide holes which really help with ventilation. Even during intense efforts the chamois wicked well and I felt fresh.

2021 Ale R EV1 Future Race Women's Bib Shorts pad 2.JPG

With a pad that can comfortably support you for over four hours in the saddle, these are a very good choice for endurance rides as well as hard interval rides. That said, there's no comfort break feature, so you'll be taking off your jersey when it's time for a mid-ride pee stop.

Value

At £170, these are at the pricey end of the market, but they are not alone. For instance, Gore Wear's C7 Women's Bib Shorts, which will cover you for long endurance rides, are £179.99.

While Velocio's Women's Ultralights are a similar price (£168) and deliver similar breathability and comfort, they add a pull-down comfort break system for easier mid-ride stops. The Iris Signature Bib Short IIs are considerably cheaper at £119 though, and Lara was very impressed with the performance and quality.

Overall

The R-EV1 Future Race Lady Bibshorts are a fantastically comfortable pair of shorts that continue to deliver as you up the intensity. They're very breathable, and the high quality materials are showing no signs of wear. You may find the leg cuffs a little too tight, though.

Verdict

Very breathable bibs with great straps, though the legs are a little tight

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: Alé R-EV1 Future Race Lady Bibshorts

Size tested: Medium

Tell us what the product is for

Alé says: "A lightweight and fast garment designed for skilled and demanding women cyclists. The mesh braces are increadibly breathable and the "open bib" technology at the back optimizes the evaporation of sweat. Speedy fabric on the crotch area offers ventilation and minimises abrasion whilst the sidebands in Aero Flash Wave, with Flash technology, promots optimal aerodynamics and freshness."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Alé lists:

Body mapping

Open bib

gripper

Fabrics:

Speedy - mesh dragon

Aero Flash Wave

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
9/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
6/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
7/10

Make sure you check Ale's size chart, as these are a size larger than I usually pick. Following Alé's sizing recommendation these fit very well, apart from the slightly tight leg bands.

Rate the product for weight:
 
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
4/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

All good when machine washed at 30°C.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very well for hard interval workouts and endurance rides.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The strap system: plenty of stretch combined with very effective breathable sections at the rear

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

The squeezing leg band - it's been cut just a little too tight, which doesn't look so flattering. That said, it doesn't feel uncomfortable.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

These are at the premium end of the market, at a similar price to Velocio's Ultralights (£168) and a little cheaper than Gore Wear's C7 Women's Bib Shorts (£179.99). There are comfortable, high-quality performance options for less though, such as the Iris Signature Bib Shorts II at £119.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

The Future Race Lady bibs are well made and have usefully breathable side panels and straps. The upper construction is also perfectly supportive and comfy. The leg band is cut a little too tightly, but other than that – and the price – there's little not to like. They're good.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 23  Height: 177cm  Weight: 62kg

I usually ride: Road bike  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, Gravel riding, indoor turbo and rollers, track

Alé R-EV1 Future Race Lady Bibshorts 2021
Alé R-EV1 Future Race Lady Bibshorts
Alé 2021
Alé
Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

Latest Comments