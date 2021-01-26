The Spatz Roadman 2 overshoes are the latest design from the British company that specialises in clothing for harsh conditions. They might look odd, but if you ride in wet and cold conditions typical of UK winters, these take comfort to new levels.

Let's start with the looks, as that is without a doubt what makes these stand out – and might be enough to put some off. Just bear in mind that the calf height neoprene is brilliant – and when you think about it, high performance cycling gear can often be function over form...

The overshoes are made from hydrophobic, waterproof neoprene with reinforced kevlar material in key areas that might see some abrasion, including under the toe cap and the inside of the heels. The thickness of the neoprene varies, with some areas such as the toe being a thicker 4.5mm to provide extra insulation.

There's a knack to putting on these overshoes; if you try putting them on like 'normal' designs you will probably end up frustrated and potentially damage the overshoes by overstretching them.

My eventual method is simple and reasonably quick:

Fold the calf area down in half Put the overshoe onto the leg before the shoe Put the shoe on and tighten as normal Lift the toe over the shoe and tie Velcro under the sole Unfold the calf area

The lack of a zip might seem like it makes them more of a challenge to put on, but using the method above it's surprisingly quick. No zip might also mean they last longer – my experience with other overshoes is that the zip area usually fails before the material.

The Roadman 2s will not stop heavy, torrential rain seeping down through bib tights, and water getting in through the sole of some shoes. However, the difference compared with ankle height overshoes is dramatic, and the same is true for winter boots in my experience – in wet weather they will also end up soaking inside and this can impact warmth. Another benefit over winter boots is that the Roadman 2s will dry out in a few hours, rather than days.

They do keep your feet dry on virtually all rides, especially where standing water is the main factor, as almost all the spray being thrown onto the overshoe's waterproof fabric simply rolls off, but the best feature of the Roadman 2s is the warmth they provide. In reality, it is impossible to keep your feet dry in the worst British weather, but if you can keep them warm you can keep riding in comfort.

I have tested the overshoes on some incredibly long rides in temperatures close to zero, with rain and standing water, and my feet have stayed warm every time. Even on dry days below zero, they've kept my feet warm in normal 'summer' shoes and mid-weight socks.

The warmth they provide is really noticeable when you take them off – which is best done in the reverse order to putting them on – and as you roll down the calf area with the thermal lining present, the warmth they've retained is instantly evident.

There is an upper limit to temperatures when the Spatz will be still be effective, and for me this was just above 10°C. It will be different for everyone, but for me around this temperature the warmth increases to a point that your shins get a little damp with sweat. I'd argue this is still preferable to soaking wet feet if the weather is particularly wet, but you might find something like a Velotoze more comfortable. The Spatz are far less fragile than Velotoze, though, and easier to put on.

Comfort is really excellent too. The tight fit initially felt like a compression sock, but after just a short ride I completely forgot I had them on. There is no added resistance, nothing that rubs or causes any form pain. You just ride and forget they are on. Perhaps the biggest accolade I could give them is that I chose to wear these for my 500km non-stop Festive 500 ride, and they were simply fantastic, not once causing a problem but just giving warmth and water repellency in some tough, wet and cold conditions.

The ability to use your favourite shoes year-round and keep them clean could be a big factor for some, especially if you struggle with foot comfort, as they remove the need to wear thicker socks or use a different winter shoe/boot.

The one potential downside is that the overshoes add a little width overall; for any pedal/crank setup that is running very close without an overshoe, it could lead to the foot rubbing in use, or require you to push the cleat out a little on your shoe. It won't affect all setups, but it's worth checking.

Value and conclusion

At £85 the Roadman 2s are expensive – more so than almost all other overshoes we've tested on road.cc. A quick look at more recent reviews shows just two that cost more: the GravelR siblings I tested for our sister site off.road.cc, at £120, and the Ekoi Heat Concept Overshoes that were £149.95 (though they're currently reduced to £80).

That said, they are only a fiver more than some high-end designs, such as Rapha's Pro Teams and the Assos Assosoires Winter Booties, and the Spatz are calf high, providing extra protection.

Durability and overall life will be a big factor, and if they can last longer, or at least as long as other overshoes, the added performance may then be worth the outlay. While everyone is different, for me overshoes are almost a yearly renewal, with soles or zips wearing out after heavy and frequent use. The materials on the Spatz seem promising, with no wear at all showing. If you often walk in your cycling shoes, wear may become an issue on the front around the toe, although this is one area where the Roadman 2s are reinforced.

Given their level of warmth and performance is close to or better than winter boots in some conditions, the price in comparison is more favourable, although a pair of winter boots should last longer.

If you keep riding outdoors year round and in all weathers, the Spatz Roadman 2 overshoes add warmth and extend the chances of having dry feet in even the foulest winter conditions. Some might say they look funny, but you'll be the one laughing with nice warm feet.

Verdict

These take riding comfort to new levels in the most atrocious conditions – simply brilliant

