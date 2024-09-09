With a price just shy of 400 quid, I was expecting something very special from these Mechanism PNS X Fizik shoes, and I must admit in terms of performance and fit they are hard to fault. The uppers wrap your foot comfortably, helped by the dials, and stiffness from the sole is up there with the best of them. But they are challenged on the value front by rivals offering much the same for less cash.

> Buy now: Mechanism PNS X Fizik for £399 from Fizik

These shoes are a collaboration between Fizik and Pas Normal Studios, a cycle clothing brand pitched at the higher-end of the market, many of whose garments we have reviewed, such as this long sleeve jersey.

First of all, I will say that I think these look great, especially when the silver finish glints in the sun. It is also very easy to keep clean – without any fabric mesh panels to trap dirt, you can just wipe them over with a damp cloth.

The upper is a mesh with a polyurethane (PU) laminate over the top, and although they don't look especially breathable, they actually are. When riding on days where the temperature was around 25°C my feet didn't get hot, and everywhere but on the climbs I could feel a subtle breeze blowing into the shoes.

The criss-cross pattern you see on the outside of the shoes are tiny vents, and the tongue is well vented too.

The uppers are also fairly supple so your feet swelling on hot days isn't an issue, and they move with your foot as it rotates through the pedalling motion.

BOA style systems are great for foot retention, the best out of all the options in my opinion, as you can spread the pressure over the top of your foot compared with Velcro, buckles or laces.

These BOA Dual-Dial Li2s are adjustable in terms of both tightening and loosening in very small increments, which gives you complete control even when riding. Plus, if you want to remove all tension it's a quick pull up on the dial.

The rear section of the shoe has plenty of padding which gives a comfortable feel, and you also get some textured fabric at the heel to stop your foot rising when pulling on the pedals. Unlike the outers, though, this fabric does tend to mark quite easily and is looking a bit scruffy already. It's only noticeable when you aren't wearing them, though.

As for sizing, the Mechanisms come in pretty much where they should. These EUR 45s are equivalent a UK 10.5 on Fizik's scale and fit me well. In normal shoes and trainers I'm a UK 10, so I could probably drop a size in these (they are available in EUR half sizes from 36 to 48) without feeling cramped.

Stiff carbon sole

This is a performance shoe so it's no surprise that the full carbon fibre sole is incredibly stiff, sitting at 10 on the mythical stiffness index. I say mythical as there is no industry standard for this – some brands, like Northwave, go up to level 15 on their index.

There's no flex, and thanks to the shape of the sole I never had any issues with hot-spots. There is a subtle arch which I found to be supportive and comfortable, while vents front and rear bring a bit of airflow underneath your foot.

For this kind of money, though, I'd expect to see some different insole choices included, to help dial in the fit perfectly. Some shoes around this sort of money also have some kind of heat moulding technology too.

Fizik says it has moved the cleat positioning slightly further back compared with traditional options, which it says optimises pedalling efficiency and reduces knee compression and offsets a forward aero position on the bike.

To be honest, it's not something I really noticed. I'm not too finicky about cleat position and just bang them as far forward, and as far towards the inside of my foot as they'll go, and nothing stood out as different here. They are designed to accept three-bolt systems and you get some markings for fore and aft cleat positioning. (If you're not sure about where your cleats should go, our feature How to get your shoe cleats set up right should help.)

Rubber bumpers on the toe and heel allow you to walk in them and protect the upper, but they aren't replaceable like on some shoes.

Weight & value

At 561g on our scales, they are a similar weight to others at this price point, although they are only about 80g lighter than Van Rysel's RCR shoes which are about half the price.

Trek's RSL shoes come in about 10g lighter than the Mechanisms, are very stiff and have twin BOA dials too, but though they are pricey they are still £40 cheaper at £349.99.

Shimano's S-Phyre RC9 shoes scored very well when Steve reviewed them last year. He was really impressed with their stiffness and comfort, and the fact that they come with an adjustable arch support. They are light, too, at just 516g, and the same price as the Trek RSLs.

Fizik's Tempo Decos use the same sole as these Mechanisms and the upper is the same material blend, yet they cost £100 less. The only real difference is that they have one BOA dial instead of two. They are light as well, with the UK 7 size weighing 448g when Matt reviewed them for us.

These aren't the most expensive shoes we've tested recently, though, that honour goes to the Scott Road RC Ultimates which have gone up a tenner and are now £449.99.

Conclusion

Overall, if you want a pro-level performance shoe then these Mechanisms will deliver on everything you need. Top-level stiffness, excellent comfort and a low weight are all covered, along with impressive build quality. The price is bordering on madness, though, especially when you look at others in Fizik's range.

Verdict

Stunning performance and fit, but a high price for shoes with no fit adjustability