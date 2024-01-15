The Pas Normal Studios Men's Essential Long Sleeve Jersey is a premium shoulder-season garment that boasts some fantastic fabric and flawless construction. It feels and looks excellent, and performs pretty much as its meant to, but you can't use it on its own in proper winter temperatures and £190 is a lot to spend on a jersey, especially one that provides only middling breathability and wind protection. You do get a lovely piece of design but the slightly odd sizing is bound to cause a few exchanges from confused buyers.
> Buy now: Pas Normal Studios Men's Essential Long Sleeve Jersey for £175 from End
Look and size
I'm a soft touch for simple, subtly branded kit and while PNS has added a decent-sized logo on the back, I still found it a good-looking jersey. PNS does a strong line in muted colours, so you'll be left disappointed if a palette of bland shades isn't what you were after. The most visible shade available is off-white, which has its own obvious drawbacks. Both the small chest logo and large rear logo are reflective.
Based on the fit, PNS clearly intends the essential jersey to be worn with its own kit. The jersey is short in the front, just about extending down to my navel. Pas Normal bibs, you'd assume, would rise up high enough to cover this gap. Alas, the 3/4 lengths I was also testing, only just reached.
The model information on the PNS website suggests that this is the right size for me (Medium for a 193cm Male), but my non-climber proportions (187cm, 83kg) clearly don't align with the brand vision. Maybe the PNS bibs and leggings rise up higher? Based on our review of the Mechanism Bibs and the images, there might be a gaping issue here too.
I would say, size up to remedy this, but the fit of the rest of the jersey was delightful. The arm length is perfect and the shoulders hang nicely. Once into a riding position on the bike, the length was less of an issue but still not ideal. Overall sizing is something to consider.
On the bike
There were a few bitter days at the end of November so the Essential jersey got seriously put through its paces. The PNS website has a heat line indicating when this jersey can be worn, with the parameters extending from zero up to about 20°C at a medium to high intensity. It is made from a very stretchy gridded fleece-backed fabric that insulated me on its own down to around 10-12 degrees. Anything below that and a technical base layer is absolutely essential.
If you hold the jersey up to the light you can see that it is pretty porous – which you can feel in the wind. Without a base layer I could feel the wind getting to me without much intervention. PNS only gives it a 3/6 for windproofing but I think that is slightly generous. Layering up with a base layer and a windproof gilet had me riding happily into the single digits – but this is certainly for the fairer days of autumn and spring if you're wearing it as a standalone.
Where it does perform well is in its breathability. Sustained efforts where I built up a lot of heat didn't result in a soggy top half. The porous elements of the jersey really do help with 'moisture management' as PNS puts it.
Despite not being billed as water-resistant, I gave the jersey a good dousing with a spray (having not been rained on during test) and the inside remained steadfastly dry even when the outer layer was thoroughly damp. Initial moisture rolled down off the garment and then settled into the fabric, but I was impressed with this.
The insulating high collar is slightly thicker than the rest of the jersey and made of the same fleece material.
The YKK zips are backed by an excellent wind-stopping flap which – in a neat bit of design – folds into a zip garage at both top and bottom.
Because of the shape of the jersey, the pockets do end up quite high on the back, so you've got to give a good twist to gain access. There is a very small zipped valuables pocket which – for reference – fits about 4/5 of an iPhone X. You might have to leave the final fifth at home.
The gripper is about two fingers wide and has a criss-cross pattern of rubber that hangs onto bibs quite well – but unfortunately, it ended up on bare skin quite often!
Value
I've bought a few bikes for less than £100, so £190 is definitely a decent proportion of most people's apparel budget. The Pas Normal Studios Essential Jersey is a great bit of kit, and I felt great wearing it once I'd accommodated the sizing quirks. If you're wearing it alone it functions best in pretty palatable conditions and it reminded me in some ways of the £176 Cafe Du Cycliste Constance Jersey that I tested recently in that it does a few specific things well, but isn't wildly versatile until you start adding layers.
The Castelli Flight Jersey Air is £185 and Matt was really impressed by how packable it was, alongside being really comfy and versatile. It's a third lighter than the Pas Normal and has handy reflective details.
At this end of the market you can get some lovely materials for your cash. The Velocio Concept Merino Long Sleeve Jersey is pure merino wool and Steve thought it worked really well for multi-day adventures and had good breathable attributes.
For something more exclusive, you can spend £200 on the Spatzwear Heatr2 Khaki which claims to have excellent temperature regulation for everything except the worst of winter. Only 150 are being made so hop to it.
For something much cheaper, I really rated the dhb Aeron Men's Softshell 2.0 that does a bit of everything. It might not be light but it's more weatherproof than the Pas Normal Essential, functions as a jersey or a jacket, and only costs £120.
Conclusion
If it was a little bit cheaper I would be even more enthusiastic about a jersey that is undeniably well made and lovely to wear. It's a bit of a jack of all trades, master of none, but that doesn't mean it won't work really well for big parts of the shoulder seasons, and once you add layers, winter too. You pay a premium for the haute design of Pas Normal Studios, but if that's not your bag then you can find other perhaps even more versatile jerseys for less.
Verdict
Pricey and not built for properly cold weather, but boasts great construction and is handy for the shoulder seasons.
Make and model: Pas Normal Studios Men's Essential Long Sleeve Jersey '' Petroleum
Tell us what the product is for
From Pas Normal Studios:
The soft and luxurious Essential Long Sleeve Jersey is perfect for spring and autumn rides. The Essential Long Sleeve Jersey uses a soft 4-Way stretch fabric in a jersey cut with a more relaxed Essential fit. The grid fleece back of the fabric insulates and helps with moisture management. Even when adding layers over or under the jersey.
The jersey is designed to combine seamlessly with the other elements in the Essential collection.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From Pas Normal Studios:
Relaxed Essential Fit
Grid fleece-backed fabric with soft 4-Way stretch
Three rear pockets
Concealed zippered rear pocket with liner
Pilling-resistant surface
Fabric made in Italy
Made in Portugal
The jersey is a perfect choice for cold to mild temperatures. Use it as a standalone outer layer on chill mornings or late afternoons. Or pair it with a heavier base layer and a gilet or jacket when the temperature drops.
The Long Sleeve Jersey has a semi-tight fit - perfect for both casual rides and high-intensity training.
The jersey can be used for both low intensity and high intensity rides. Use it on chilly training rides in between seasons or in CX/gravel races during the winter season.
The soft fleece-backed fabric provides decent insulation properties. Use it as a standalone outer layer on chill mornings or late afternoons. Or pair it with a heavier base layer and a gilet or jacket when the temperature drops.
Breathability is defined as the ability of a fabric to allow perspiration. Brushed with a soft, fleece lining, the jersey features antimicrobial and hydrophilic properties, keeping you dry and feeling fresh the harder you push.
Wind Protection is defined as the ability of a product to resist wind from penetrating the fabrics. The jersey offers some wind protection but does not guarantee complete protection from winds. Explore our Shield Jackets for ultimate wind protection.
Water protection is defined by the products ability to keep you dry. The jersey is made from lightweight fabrics therefore offers limited water protection. Combine this jersey with a Rain Gilet or Jacket for added water protection.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Really well-made garment with soft stitching, strong zips and tight seams.
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
It does okay in terms of insulation and breathability, but the windproofing isn't great. Around 12 degrees is the sweet spot temperature-wise with some leeway either side – though I found it far more versatile when paired with a base layer. The water resistance is a bonus.
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
No problems so far. But it is 'pilling-resistant'. Nope, me neither. Apparently, this is terminology for bobbling – and this jersey is resistant to it.
Rate the product for fit:
7/10
The 'relaxed essential fit' reasonably snug and becomes tighter once you add a base layer into the mix. The material is very stretchy. Need to bear in mind the shorter front side when selecting your size.
Rate the product for sizing:
7/10
The sleeves are the perfect length: gloves tuck in nicely. The body length comes up quite short. You need some high-rising bibs to cover the gap, or size up as a medium only came to my belly button (187cm).
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Quite a bit heavier than some of the competition at 302g.
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Phenomenally soft fleece-backed material with lovely wide grippers to avoid pinching. Externally, the horizontal grid ridges on the fabric also feel great.
Rate the product for value:
4/10
It's an expensive brand and the PNS Essential Jersey is no exception. I definitely wouldn't call this a bargain as you can get jerseys – namely the dhb Aeron – which offer impressive and comparable performance for a fraction of the price.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Great so far – no problems. Marks are mostly concealed by the green colour, and have then come out easily.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
In fairness, PNS doesn't claim it is ready for the deepest winter – but I would have expected it to hold its own slightly better when worn without a base layer.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
It feels excellent, and I loved the 4-way stretch.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
I would have preferred it longer at the front.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
There is no doubt that this is an expensive jersey, but it is far from being alone there. Castelli and Velocio, among others, offer high-performance jerseys at this price point. And there's a lot of good competition closer to the £100 mark that are worth looking at.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? No
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes, if they had some high-fronted bibs.
Use this box to explain your overall score
A great-looking and delightful-feeling jersey that slightly lets itself down in a few areas. Provides decent performance in most areas, but falls a bit short in colder weather and the sizing issues were slightly irritating.
Age: 34 Height: 187cm Weight: 80kg
I usually ride: Pearson Hammerandtongs My best bike is:
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, Ultra endurance
