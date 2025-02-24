Support road.cc

review
Jackets
Madison DTE Men’s Isoler Thermal Long Sleeve Jacket2024 Madison DTE Men's Isoler Thermal Long Sleeve Jacket.jpg

Madison DTE Men’s Isoler Thermal Long Sleeve Jacket

5
by Josh Price
Mon, Feb 24, 2025 09:45
0
£69.99

VERDICT:

5
10
Thin, not particularly warm and the claimed DWR wasn't effective, but a good fit and it would work well for spring
Snug fit
Comfortable top for layering
​Ineffective DWR
Almost no reflectivity
'Thermal' is misleading
Weight: 
306g
Contact: 
www.freewheel.co.uk
The Madison DTE Men's Isoler Thermal Long Sleeve Jacket is a thin, long-sleeve top with the usual three rear pockets and a zipped one for security. But it's not the warmest option out there, which makes it a better choice for spring and autumn riding rather than winter. And while Madison says it has a DWR – durable water repellent – treatment, I found it didn't shrug off any water whatsoever.

This jacket comes in two colour options, the all-black version we tested and an all-blue top. Personally, I struggle with the concept of an all-black long-sleeve jacket, especially during winter when visibility is at its worst.

I've seen plenty of riders wearing all black and riding without lights, and I really don't get it – and while Madison has included a tiny reflective patch on the back, and some slightly reflective strips on the arms, I still think the otherwise monochrome look is just asking for trouble.

2024 Madison DTE Men's Isoler Thermal Long Sleeve Jacket - sleeve detail.jpg

It fits well and I found it comfortable to wear, with a good amount of stretch, in a similar vein to the Madison DTE bib tights I reviewed recently. This stretch does mean that this jacket should fit a wide range of body types.

2024 Madison DTE Men's Isoler Thermal Long Sleeve Jacket - collar 2.jpg

I usually take a medium and this medium fitted me well.

The pretty snug cuffs sit nicely on your wrists, but they do require a little pull to get them over your hands. I quite like this, as it means you don't have any flapping material around your wrists.

2024 Madison DTE Men's Isoler Thermal Long Sleeve Jacket - cuff.jpg

The three rear pockets are the normal size, capable of taking a rain jacket for example. And these are accompanied by a medium-sized zipped pocket for your bank card and keys.

2024 Madison DTE Men's Isoler Thermal Long Sleeve Jacket - pockets.jpg

As for the riding experience... well, Madison says this a thermal jacket. To me this means something I could wear on very cold days, one such as the Galibier Grand Tour I reviewed a few years ago.

2024 Madison DTE Men's Isoler Thermal Long Sleeve Jacket - shoulders.jpg

But I'm not convinced this Madison jacket quite fulfils that criterion. The front and arms have a thin, Roubaix-like fabric on the inside, while the back is just a medium thickness Lycra-type material without any thermal additions.

When the weather is mild, around 10-15°C or so, the jacket is sufficient and offers a little wind protection, and if you pair it with a thermal base layer, going down to 5°C is doable. But I think if it was any colder you'd struggle, and certainly if it's wet.

2024 Madison DTE Men's Isoler Thermal Long Sleeve Jacket - back.jpg

This is down to the lack of windproofing and the thinness of the material. If it happens to rain and it's a little bit chilly, then this jacket isn't going to offer you much protection – and you're not going to be a warm.

Madison also says the jacket has a DWR treatment, but I'd never have guessed that. As with Madison's bib tights, as soon as there was any water on this jacket, it absorbed it instantly, with nothing to suggest it was repelling the water at all.

2024 Madison DTE Men's Isoler Thermal Long Sleeve Jacket - hem.jpg

Should you get caught in a shower, or even just get sprayed by fellow riders, you're going to get cold very quickly, no matter what base layer you're wearing.

I think that you should treat this top more as a long-sleeve jersey or a Roubaix-type jacket rather than a genuine thermal jacket.

The zip is decent though, and at the rear the tail has a grippy rear section that helps to hold the jacket in place – and to keep your backside a little less mucky.

2024 Madison DTE Men's Isoler Thermal Long Sleeve Jacket - gripper.jpg

Value

While the jackets's £69.99 price puts it at the cheaper end of things, I steel feel its lack of features make it more comparable to a lighter, spring-type jacket.

I think the Santini Pure Dye Jersey that comes in at £107 is broadly speaking comparable, with a material that's a similar thickness to the Madison jacket's arms – but Santini uses it throughout. It has a good fit and is comfortable for spring and autumn rides.

The Altura Long Sleeve Jersey is warm enough to pair with a winter base layer for cold riding, thanks to its use of Polartec's fleece material. At £80, it's a slightly dearer than the Madison though you'll be able to find it for less.

Conclusion

It costs just £69.99, and if this jacket had proved more formidable against the cold and wet, I'd have been really impressed. But sadly its lack of warmth, windproofing and water resistance – all the qualities you want in a winter jacket – make it difficult to recommend for the coldest times of the year. That said, as a top for spring and autumn it's not actually that bad an option, though I'd still have preferred more reflective material.

road.cc test report

Make and model: Madison DTE Men's Isoler Thermal Long Sleeve Jacket

Size tested: Medium

Tell us what the jacket is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Madison says: 'Thermal road cycling jacket with a DWR coating to repel spray and showers. Stretch body fit for athletic performance, features a drop tail and three rear pockets'

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the jacket?

Features:

THERMAL: Brushed isoler thermal Roubaix fabric is designed to retain body heat for the cooler weather riding in Spring and Autumn

FABRIC: Features a Durable Water Repellent coating that repels moisture

QUICK DRY: Fabric is quick drying and moisture wicking so if it showers, or you're riding hard and sweating a lot, this mid layer will remain comfortable throughout the ride

STRETCH: Feel unrestricted and move easily as you go about your riding

FIT: Body fit item has tailored arms and a dropped tail with gripper offering maximum rider comfort when riding

WRISTS: Elasticated cuffs offer length adjustment to make sure there's no gap between sleeve and glove when the weather turns cold

REAR POCKETS: 3 rear stash pockets offer storage for spare clothes, nutrition and tools, keys and credit card slip securely into an additional zipped rear pocket

Rate the jacket for quality of construction:
 
7/10

It's a pretty well-made jacket, with nothing feeling like it will let you down.

Rate the jacket for performance:
 
4/10

As a winter jacket, it doesn't perform very well, it doesn't keep you particularly warm and the DWR is ineffective.

Rate the jacket for durability:
 
7/10

There was nothing to suggest that it wouldn't give you long-term use.

Rate the jacket for waterproofing based on the manufacturer's rating:
 
1/10

There is no water resistance at all. Madison says there's a DWR treatment, but water doesn't bead in the slightest.

Rate the jacket for breathability based on the manufacturer's rating:
 
7/10

Due to the thinness of the material, it breathes well – though I think this is because it isn't particularly warm!

Rate the jacket for fit:
 
7/10

It's a decent fit, thanks to a stretch that allows it to cope well with different body sizes.

Rate the jacket for sizing:
 
8/10

It's as you'd expect for a medium.

Rate the jacket for weight:
 
8/10

Due to the thinness of material it is a lightweight jacket.

Rate the jacket for comfort:
 
7/10

This jacket feels comfortable, with your backside covered and the cuffs flap-free.

Rate the jacket for value:
 
4/10

It's a lot less expensive than other winter jackets – but I don't feel that it performs like a winter jacket. This makes it more comparable to long-sleeve jerseys, so you're not getting the most bangs for your buck.

How easy is the jacket to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

Presumably because there was little or no water resistance, washing this was easy.

Tell us how the jacket performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Unfortunately, as a winter jacket, this didn't perform very well. It would make a decent long-sleeve jersey option, but even then it lacks warmth when the temperature really drops.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the jacket

It's a decent fit and I did find it comfortable.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the jacket

In my opinion, I don't feel it's warm or technical enough for it to be properly classified as a winter jacket.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It's less expensive than most winter jackets, and better compares with long-sleeve jerseys – though even then you can find cheaper options

Did you enjoy using the jacket? To a degree

Would you consider buying the jacket? No – not warm enough and insufficient water proofing.

Would you recommend the jacket to a friend? No

Use this box to explain your overall score

This jacket has been generally underwhelming – insufficiently water resistant, not warm enough and it could do with more reflectives for night-time rides.

Overall rating: 5/10

About the tester

Age: 24  Height: 174  Weight: 75

I usually ride: Storck Aerfast   My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Semi pro

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, touring, club rides, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,

