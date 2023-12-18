Altura Icon Men's Long Sleeve Jersey

The Altura Icon LS Jersey is ideal for the changing seasons. It's warm enough for you to wear on its own for autumn and spring rides – and it's perfect for cold winter rides when paired with a winter base layer. It features Polartec's fleece material and in spite of its good construction qualities and premium features the price is very reasonable.
Our best winter cycling jerseys buyer's guide covers long-sleeve jerseys at all sorts of prices.
Altura's Icon LS is a semi-fitted jersey, which makes it ideal for long rides where comfort is the priority. As with many modern jerseys it has a predominantly polyester construction that gives it a stretchiness that makes it comfortable. The arms and most of the body have a cosy fleece lining, though this doesn't extend to the front panels. These are made from Polartec Power Grid, which is warm and breathable material that lives up to the Polartec name.
The material keeps out the chill and wind while allowing warm air to escape, reducing sweating and therefore any chills on descents. A wide silicone hem gripper holds the jersey in place.
The pockets are quite spacious, and include a handy zipped valuables pocket that's just about big enough to fit my iPhone 12. They're covered with a flap that doesn't hinder your access to them but doesn't prevent the worst grime getting in there, though it does seem to affect the breathability of the pockets slightly, with my phone coming out a little foggy.
There are reflective details just below the pockets for added peace of mind.
The Icon's slightly relaxed fit helps the jersey to work well as part of a layering system, with the extra bit of give from the material helping to make it very comfortable, and Altura has got the jersey's more fitted sections spot on.
The sleeves are much tighter than the rest of the jersey, which stops any annoying flapping and helps to keep you warm.
Their well-designed cuffs have a little extra length that helps them integrate well when you're wearing gloves.
The back is less fitted with the rear panels providing for more freedom of movement.
A full-length zip with garage makes for easy ventilation, but with the zip fully done up the collar did dig in slightly.
Altura recommends a machine wash for the Icon and I found it came up fresh and clean without holding on to any unpleasant odours. Tumble-drying isn't recommended, though after I accidentally put the jersey in by mistake it came out perfectly fine.
The jersey's 309g weight is about par for the course for a jersey like this. It's not that light, but in my opinion this isn't really a big deal, as once you're loaded up with snacks, spares and any winter essentials, saving a few grams becomes irrelevant.
Value
At £80.00 the Altura Icon Plus is mid-priced for this style of jersey.
The Van Rysel Men's Long-Sleeved Road Cycling Winter Jacket Racer Extreme comes in a little dearer at £89.99 but they're both warm and windproof, and Laurence also thought the Van Rysel's bright colours made it a good choice for winter riding. But while the Altura uses breathable Polartec panels to help you regulate temperature, the Van Rysel features detachable thermal layers.
Also coming from the Decathlon empire is the Triban Men's Merino Long-Sleeved Cycling Jersey GRVL900 that Simon rated for its layering versatility, and which costs just £59.99.
The dhb Aeron Thermal jersey has a bit more of a performance fit but Stu appreciated its warmth and breathability, and at £85 it's a similar price to the Altura.
Conclusion
I think the Altura Icon LS jersey is a great option for cold weather riding. You can layer it with other garments on colder days or wear it on its own on crisp days. It performs well across the board, it's very breathable and is a high-quality jersey at Altura's usual wallet-friendly price.
Verdict
A well-designed, warm and breathable winter jersey that comes in at an attractive price
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Altura Icon Men's Long Sleeve Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
Altura says: "We have elevated our ever-popular Icon Long Sleeve Jersey to the next level with the addition of Polartec® Powergrid fleece to protect from the chill of the wind in the colder months. The sleek shaped cuffs help to keep the draft out, maximising on-the-bike comfort, whilst the bold graphic print and reflective details placed in key areas help to keep you visible in low light conditions. There is also ample storage for fuel and essential belongings thanks to the three rear-stash pockets and secure zipped pocket. Layer up with a jacket on the coldest rides or use as your outer layer when the days are milder."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Polartec Powergrid fleece fabric
Three stash pockets and one secure zip-pocket
Shaped cuff
Branded silicone gripper
Reflective detailing in key areas
Semi-fitted
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
It performs well; the Polartec is extremely breathable.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
After lots of use it's still in great condition – even after accidentally putting it in the tumble dryer.
Rate the product for fit:
7/10
It's a good, relaxed fit.
Rate the product for sizing:
9/10
The jersey is true to size.
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
There are definitely lighter jerseys out there, but with the features this has it doesn't matter so much.
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
I found it a really comfortable jersey to ride in.
Rate the product for value:
6/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Very easy – machine washable and it came up very well with no stains or odours.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Warm and comfortable with good storage.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
I really like the Polartec panels and how breathable they are.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The collar can dig in when zipped all the way up.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It shares many of its good features with the Van Rysel Winter Jacket Racer Extreme. They are both on the heavier side but provide a good value for money. Also coming in at similar prices and with some of the same qualities are Triban's Men's Merino Long-Sleeved Cycling Jersey GRVL900, also from Decathlon, and Wiggle's dhb dhb Aeron Thermal jersey.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
A great cold weather jersey with a breathable and practical design. Lots of storage and features tailored towards winter riding make this a jersey to consider.
Age: 21 Height: 171cm Weight: 72kg
I usually ride: Windover Bostal My best bike is: Windover Bostal
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Semi pro
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, touring, mtb, Gravel and ultra-endurance racing
I'm hoping the good experiences of performance, reliability and service from Exposure I've read about hold up. I've just bought a Joystick mk17...
I have one just like that Axa lock and I won't use it. One good tug and I reckon it would split apart while the wire could be cut in a couple of...
We don't know if long-term thinking on active travel wins elections, because it hasn't been attempted....
I found the Guinness 0.0 to be very drinkable. Great for making Guinness cake for my Muslim workmates.
I think the fact that he is doling out £5,000,000 per year for Froomey he's quite justified. However, it's a two-edged sword as he actually made...
Exactly this....
Optional traffic lights https://twitter.com/MerseyRoads/status/1736720593850962323 snap
Contemporary reference to the Deal Drive (pdf)
We had a hill near us in BC (was there 6 years), and it had a 60km/h speed limit. We were NEVER that slow on it, as it was 14% at the top, and...
Thanks again. Plucked up the courage to sort it, and it was indeed a doddle to adjust. Now running smoothly!