Altura Icon Men's Long Sleeve Jersey

The Altura Icon LS Jersey is ideal for the changing seasons. It's warm enough for you to wear on its own for autumn and spring rides – and it's perfect for cold winter rides when paired with a winter base layer. It features Polartec's fleece material and in spite of its good construction qualities and premium features the price is very reasonable.

Our best winter cycling jerseys buyer's guide covers long-sleeve jerseys at all sorts of prices.

Altura's Icon LS is a semi-fitted jersey, which makes it ideal for long rides where comfort is the priority. As with many modern jerseys it has a predominantly polyester construction that gives it a stretchiness that makes it comfortable. The arms and most of the body have a cosy fleece lining, though this doesn't extend to the front panels. These are made from Polartec Power Grid, which is warm and breathable material that lives up to the Polartec name.

The material keeps out the chill and wind while allowing warm air to escape, reducing sweating and therefore any chills on descents. A wide silicone hem gripper holds the jersey in place.

The pockets are quite spacious, and include a handy zipped valuables pocket that's just about big enough to fit my iPhone 12. They're covered with a flap that doesn't hinder your access to them but doesn't prevent the worst grime getting in there, though it does seem to affect the breathability of the pockets slightly, with my phone coming out a little foggy.

There are reflective details just below the pockets for added peace of mind.

The Icon's slightly relaxed fit helps the jersey to work well as part of a layering system, with the extra bit of give from the material helping to make it very comfortable, and Altura has got the jersey's more fitted sections spot on.

The sleeves are much tighter than the rest of the jersey, which stops any annoying flapping and helps to keep you warm.

Their well-designed cuffs have a little extra length that helps them integrate well when you're wearing gloves.

The back is less fitted with the rear panels providing for more freedom of movement.

A full-length zip with garage makes for easy ventilation, but with the zip fully done up the collar did dig in slightly.

Altura recommends a machine wash for the Icon and I found it came up fresh and clean without holding on to any unpleasant odours. Tumble-drying isn't recommended, though after I accidentally put the jersey in by mistake it came out perfectly fine.

The jersey's 309g weight is about par for the course for a jersey like this. It's not that light, but in my opinion this isn't really a big deal, as once you're loaded up with snacks, spares and any winter essentials, saving a few grams becomes irrelevant.

Value

At £80.00 the Altura Icon Plus is mid-priced for this style of jersey.

The Van Rysel Men's Long-Sleeved Road Cycling Winter Jacket Racer Extreme comes in a little dearer at £89.99 but they're both warm and windproof, and Laurence also thought the Van Rysel's bright colours made it a good choice for winter riding. But while the Altura uses breathable Polartec panels to help you regulate temperature, the Van Rysel features detachable thermal layers.

Also coming from the Decathlon empire is the Triban Men's Merino Long-Sleeved Cycling Jersey GRVL900 that Simon rated for its layering versatility, and which costs just £59.99.

The dhb Aeron Thermal jersey has a bit more of a performance fit but Stu appreciated its warmth and breathability, and at £85 it's a similar price to the Altura.

Conclusion

I think the Altura Icon LS jersey is a great option for cold weather riding. You can layer it with other garments on colder days or wear it on its own on crisp days. It performs well across the board, it's very breathable and is a high-quality jersey at Altura's usual wallet-friendly price.

Verdict

A well-designed, warm and breathable winter jersey that comes in at an attractive price

