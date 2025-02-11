The Velocio Men’s One Jacket is marketed as a do-it-all piece of kit for winter riding, designed for use between 0-10°C. And in spite of being thin I found it impressively warm and incredibly windproof, and while not 100% waterproof its resistance to rain is good for a jacket that isn't a standalone waterproof.
The One from Velocio is not what you expect for a cold-weather jacket. For a start, it's a lot thinner than most jackets with similar properties. And while you might think this may not make it warm enough, the opposite is true, as it packs a real punch when keeping you warm.
I paired this with Velocio's Deep Winter Base Layer that I was testing at the same time, and was blown away by the warmth they provided. As someone who runs quite hot on the bike, this combination was almost too hot for anything above about 5-6°C.
But this combination proved an excellent pairing when the weather turned colder, with the result that I never felt cold on any of my rides.
When I paired it with a thinner base layer than the Velocio I found I could stay warm down to around freezing – but without overheating when the thermometer was reading about 10°C, which is in line with Velocio's spiel.
I think that this jacket feels so warm because of its remarkable windproofing. When I've been riding during strong winds, I could feel the cold air on my legs and face, but none of it was getting through to my torso. The only other layers I've found with the same level of performance are dedicated windproof jackets.
This windproofing not only does a great job keeping you warm and keeping the chill off, the performance is also boosted further by the jacket's waterproof qualities.
It isn't a fully waterproof top, but wearing this as a top layer during a commute home it took about 20 minutes of heavy rain for it to start to saturate, and by about 30 minutes I was getting wet inside the jacket. But for a softshell like this I think that's pretty impressive.
If you are planning to wear this when the rain is really coming down and you need a dedicated rain jacket, I found the Velocio's pockets big enough for a rain jacket and mobile.
The other two pockets allowed me to carry sufficient snacks for big winter training rides that stretched out to five hours.
The pockets are quite high, though, which can make them a bit more of a challenge to get into, and may prove hard work if you struggle with mobility, though I found them okay.
The fit is a little larger than that offered by the likes of Castelli, so there's plenty of room for layering beneath it, which results in a little more flapping in the wind than you'd get with a closer-cut jacket, though not enough to be annoying.
But I did like the cut. The sleeves are long enough to not ride up when you're stretched out on the drops, and the back is dropped to keep your backside warm and keep out the road spray.
The elasticated cuffs sit reasonably tightly on your wrist, though they're not as snug as some. This makes them easier to get on and off, though it does leave a little more room for water to find its way in.
The two-way zip has a large flap in front of it, which helps with the jacket's wind- and water-resistance, though the size of the flap initially takes a little getting used to when you're trying to find the zip.
Velocio makes some big eco claims about the One jacket. It say it is designed without PFAS 'forever chemicals' and uses Biolon nylon, which reduces the carbon footprint by about 50% compared to virgin nylon. The jacket also comes in a compostable bag, which is another nice touch.
Value
All that said, the £276 price is pretty hard to swallow. It does perform really well, though, and it has everything I'd want from a winter jacket. But kitting yourself out with this and the accompanying base layer is going to cost you a fair whack.
The £209.99 Scott RC Pro jacket has a racier fit than the Velocio and is impressively reflective, though Nick didn't find it quite warm enough for winter.
Shaun found the £160 dhb Aeron Deep Winter Softshell very comfortable and effective against wind and moderate rain. He wasn't sure about the side-entry pockets, which he felt wouldn't work for everybody.
Castelli's Alpha Ros 2 jacket comes in at an even more whopping £320, but Mat was impressed with it and it's probably the jacket the Velocio One is likely to be going up against. The Castelli also boasts excellent windproofing and impressive water resistance.
Conclusion
I've been very impressed with the Velocio One jacket, which I found warm, windproof and with decent water resistance. The fit is good, with a looser cut that lets you layer up underneath it, and good eco credentials round out a well-thought-out product. But however good the quality, the cost is going to be a big barrier for many of us.
Verdict
An excellent winter jacket – warm, insanely windproof and decently water-resistant, but there's no ignoring the cost
Make and model: Velocio Men's One Jacket
Tell us what the jacket is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Velocio says: 'The jacket for everything. Think less and ride more with the do-it-all waterproof, windproof, and exceptionally breathable ONE Jacket.
Just right for brisk mornings. Just right for mild afternoons. Just right for rain, cold, storms, wind, commuting, all-day adventuring, and a better riding experience.
Designed for the broadest range of conditions and built to bridge seasons, the choice of what to wear is easy: there's just ONE.'
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the jacket?
Suitable for cool to cold conditions with a chance of wet weather
Extends ability to ride comfortably in all conditions
Waterproof and windproof
Highly breathable during high-output activities
Streamlined and quiet on the road
Polartec Power Shield incorporates a waterproof-breathable membrane
48% bio-based membrane
Non PFAS - Material
Fabric Content: 53% Polyamide, 47% Polyester
Rate the jacket for quality of construction:
9/10
As with all other Velocio items that I've worn, this jacket's construction quality is first rate.
Rate the jacket for performance:
9/10
For a winter jacket, this does everything you want: it's very warm, totally windproof and reasonably waterproof.
Rate the jacket for durability:
8/10
No issues whatsoever so far.
Rate the jacket for waterproofing based on the manufacturer's rating:
7/10
It's not entirely waterproof, and if it's raining heavily you will get wet through it, but for a softshell it is really impressive.
Rate the jacket for breathability based on the manufacturer's rating:
7/10
It can get pretty sweaty if you're overdressed, but generally the breathability felt good.
Rate the jacket for fit:
8/10
It's slightly baggier than other options, which means you can easily wear a layer or layers beneath it, and it's very well cut.
Rate the jacket for sizing:
8/10
Sizing is in the ballpark for what I'd expect for a medium, if slightly baggier than some of the others.
Rate the jacket for weight:
8/10
It's made from quite a thin material, and comes in at a pretty low weight because of this.
Rate the jacket for comfort:
8/10
It's comfortable and feels good when you're wearing it.
Rate the jacket for value:
4/10
At a price not far shy of £300 there's no escaping the fact that this is an expensive item, though it is cheaper than the Castelli equivalent.
How easy is the jacket to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
It's easy to wash and washing it hasn't caused any issues to date.
Tell us how the jacket performed overall when used for its designed purpose
This jacket is great at what it's designed for – keeping you warm, the wind off and the rain at bay. It shouldn't be worn when it's too warm as you'll overheat, but for the colder temperatures, it's great.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the jacket
How windproof it is – no wind chill gets through at all.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the jacket
It would be nice if it were just a little more breathable.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The price is undoubtedly high and there are few options more expensive than this, though the Castelli equivalent comes in at over £300.
Did you enjoy using the jacket? Yes
Would you consider buying the jacket? Yes – if I won the lottery.
Would you recommend the jacket to a friend? Yes – If they had deep pockets.
Use this box to explain your overall score
The Velocio One jacket is a really good winter option. It's warm, supremely windproof, light, impressively water resistant and with good eco credentials. But there's no ignoring that price...
Age: 24 Height: 174 Weight: 75
I usually ride: Storck Aerfast My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Semi pro
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, touring, club rides, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
