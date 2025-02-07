The Santini Vega+ winter jacket is very warm and surprisingly waterproof for a softshell. It's well made, looks stylish and has a racing fit. I like it a lot, though it's not cheap.
> Buy now: Santini Vega+ Winter Jacket for £240 from Santini
You'll like this jacket if you enjoy going out in the Silly Weather. I was pleasantly surprised how long it kept me dry on that particular ride in biblical rain; it pretty much kept up with the Actual Waterproof Santini Magic Rain Jacket that Dave was wearing. This one's fabric is only rated to 5,000mm, with a non-PFAS DWR coating. Just goes to show, what it says on paper doesn't always match real world performance.
Fabric
The main fabric used on the Vega+ is Polartec Windbloc, a windproof breathable fabric with a modest water resistance, with the panels thermowelded on the inside. On the collar and the chest there's a Polartec Alpha Direct inner lining for extra insulation. This feels a lot like the inner fabric used on Buffalo shirts, and like the Buffalo, can be worn without a baselayer in comfort.
Santini suggests the Vega+ is appropriate in temperatures from -8 to +5°C. This is, of course, highly subjective and depends on windchill, whether it's raining, your personal resistance to cold, the kind of ride you're on and what you're wearing underneath.
I used it pretty much exclusively with a lightweight short sleeve Smelly Helly type baselayer underneath. In heavy-ish rain, it was fine up to about 8 degrees; in dry conditions with windchill, I was completely comfortable up to about -5 degrees. I run a bit cold though – it's not unusual for me to wear a bit more than my riding companions.
This comfort is helped by the breathability of the jacket: there was less moisture buildup inside than I'd expect from a jacket that is this warm and waterproof.
In use, it matches the performance of my previous go-to jacket deep winter jacket, the Stolen Goat Climb and Conquer that I reviewed in 2021. The C&C probably has the edge when it gets a bit colder and it hits your wallet less hard; the Santini has a more tailored fit and is more stylish. Sadly Stolen Goat doesn't make the C&C anymore; it seems to have been replaced by the Fluid Alpine jacket, which I don't have personal experience of but Stu liked, though it sounds like it's less warm than the C&C was.
Features
To help you be seen in the dark, there's reflective detailing on the usual rear three pockets, as well as on the shoulders and the left arm. As it goes, it's quite subtle but effective; the balance between style and visibility has been well struck here.
You also get a waterproof-zipped chest pocket that is big enough to store a phone, though I don't know why you'd want to. You can also open the pocket for a bit of extra ventilation.
You get a quality waterproof two-way zip on the front with a zip garage at the top, which is something Stu felt was missing when he reviewed a previous incarnation a couple of years ago. Nice to see Santini has obviously taken our recommendations on board.
It's also nice to see a coat hook loop on the collar – saves me the job of sewing one on myself.
The cuffs are bonded, which Santini says helps retain the elasticity. You need the elasticity there, too, as the cuffs are quite tight.
Fit and cut
About that tailored fit... It's really quite snug. According to Santini, it's a slim fit (between classic and sleek). Based on that, I don't think a sleek fit would be for me. The slim fit is just right as long as you don't mind that racing fit feel.
The collar is tight and doesn't let weather in, and as I said above, the cuffs are tight too – you don't want to wear a watch, really.
Sizing
Santini garments are well known for sizing up a bit small. Looking at the size guide, my chest measurement suggests a M, while my waist measurement suggests going a size up.
A medium is what we have on test as that's my usual size. It fits, but it's full-on racing fit tight. Luckily, it's stretchy enough to accommodate the post Christmas extra tightness, and the stretch means there's no annoying bunching up even when you're in the drops.
Value
While £240 is a fair amount for a deep winter jacket, even for one as well designed as this one, it's not unusual to pay over £200 for a winter jacket.
We've recently reviewed Scott's RC Pro Warm Gore-Tex Windstopper Men's Jacket at £209.99 and Poc's Men's Thermal Jacket at £220, and you can pay more: Le Col's Hors Categorie Jacket will set you back £330 at full RRP (we reviewed the women's version of that one), and Assos has both the Mille GT Hashoogi at £265 and – full review imminent – the Equipe R Habu at £335 (still not the most expensive in its collection).
You don't have to spend this much; as I said earlier, the Vega+'s performance reminded me a lot of Stolen Goat's Climb and Conquer jacket, and its current incarnation, the Fluid Alpine Bodyline Jacket, retails for £160.
Find more options in our guide to the best winter cycling jackets.
Conclusion
Santini's Vega+ is a proper deep winter jacket that'll keep you comfortable in pretty much any winter conditions. I like the racing fit, but it might not suit everyone. For me, the premium price it attracts is backed up by its premium level performance, style and fit and is therefore justified (and it's not as premium as some, anyway).
Verdict
Excellent jacket for deep winter use, though the tight fit might not suit everyone
Make and model: Santini Vega+ Winter Jacket
Tell us what the jacket is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Santini says: "A winter jacket with a slim fit, specifically designed to protect you from extreme weather conditions and very low temperatures. Dedicated to those who don't let winter stop them from riding outdoors.
Featuring incredible breathability, it is made of Polartec® Windbloc® fabric that provides optimal release of the heat generated by the body while providing first-class protection against the elements.
Enriched on the inside with an exclusive Polartec® Alpha® Direct fabric lining, an evolution of the original Alpha® technology that can be used in direct contact with the skin or with other fabric layers and increases the breathability of the garment reducing its overall weightPolartec® Alpha® Direct is able to regulate comfort and breathability in changing conditions quickly transfering moisture to the outside for fast drying. This incredible winter jacket features a double openng waterproof front zipper and an extra waterproof zipper on the chest and is packed with high visibility reflective details on back and shoulder. On the tripple back pocket, brethability little holes are included to let the moisture out while a fabric hook is positioned at the back of the collar to hang the jacket and let it dry. Little detail for the cycling enthusiasts is the unique label stitched inside the jacket that tells the story of the Climbs that surround our beautiful city of Bergamo; Boccola, Valcava, Selvino or Colle Gallo'
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the jacket?
From Santini's website:
- Suggested for temperatures from -8°C and +5°C/17,6 to 41°F
- Made of Polartec® Windbloc®
- Polartec® Alpha® Direct fabric inner lining
- Waterproof double-slider front zipper
- Waterproof zipper on chest
- Rain drainage holes on the back pockets
- Reflective high visibility details on the back
- Slim fit
- Made in Italy
Rate the jacket for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the jacket for performance:
8/10
Rate the jacket for durability:
8/10
Rate the jacket for waterproofing based on the manufacturer's rating:
9/10
Much better than you'd expect from a jacket that is not particularly billed as waterproof.
Rate the jacket for breathability based on the manufacturer's rating:
8/10
Pretty impressive for a jacket that is this warm and as waterproof as it is.
Rate the jacket for fit:
8/10
Rate the jacket for sizing:
6/10
It sizes up small, but we know this from Santini.
Rate the jacket for weight:
7/10
Rate the jacket for comfort:
8/10
Rate the jacket for value:
5/10
How easy is the jacket to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
The care instructions say machine wash at 30 degrees, do not tumble dry, do not iron (as if), do not dry clean, do not bleach.
I just bunged it in the wash; it's been fine.
Tell us how the jacket performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It works really well as a deep winter jacket in the conditions I detailed in the review. No complaints.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the jacket
The fabric works well and the fit does too.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the jacket
The cuffs are a bit tight, which makes wearing a watch a bit annoying. It's easy enough to take the watch off, though.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market including ones recently tested on road.cc?
See the review for details; £240 is a lot of money but there's plenty of competition in the £200+ category, with plenty of more expensive jackets available.
Did you enjoy using the jacket? Yes
Would you consider buying the jacket? Yes
Would you recommend the jacket to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Santini's Vega+ jacket works really well for deep winter use. Anything sub five degrees I just throw it on and that's all the thinking I have to put into what I'm going to wear. The tight fit might not be for everyone but is advertised, so that doesn't affect the score. The only minor annoyance is that the cuffs are a bit tight, but that really is a very minor mark against an otherwise excellent jacket.
Age: 44 Height: 1.78m Weight: 77kg
I usually ride: All of them! My best bike is: Ribble Endurance SL disc
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, mtb, Zwift
