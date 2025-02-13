The Assos Equipe R Habu Winter Jacket S11 is the latest generation of this aero fit top designed to provide protection in the most challenging conditions. It has some great features that perform as well as advertised, but also a few that might make you question the hefty price tag.
My recent rides have really been testing the quality and claims for some winter cycling kit. Damp, sub-zero and mucky conditions have fully tested Assos' jacket, and ultimately it's done a great job of keeping me warm and dry. The S11 version of the Habu is claimed to combine an aerodynamic 'second skin' fit with a range of supple softshell fabrics that can repel water. I'd really agree with the word supple, as it's one of the softest jackets I've seen. And despite the fabrics being, erm, soft, they still perform really well when dealing with road spray and drizzle.
I've worn this jacket in temperatures between -1 and +8°C and my body and arms have stayed warm without overheating. Typically, I've worn it with a baselayer and long sleeve jersey underneath, and varied the thickness of the jersey according to how cold it is.
As an exterior shell, it's been good at shielding the body from cold air, but also remained very breathable. I particularly like the extra thickness in the sleeves, which provides much more warmth in this area than I've experienced with other jackets.
The jacket is constructed with a range of fabrics in different areas, with the primary one on the upper torso being Airblock-Evo888 softshell. This is claimed to be wind resistant and waterproof, and is also incredibly elastic. Internally, the front lining of the jacket has a waffle texture, and although it's not worn directly against the skin, it is very light and soft to the touch.
The sleeves and back make use of the Assos RX fabric with 'winterfoam'. This is a relatively thick material and very effective at providing warmth.
I have to confess, until I found myself riding in the worst of UK conditions I underestimated just how good this jacket's 'stormproofing' was. Riding through heavy drizzle for almost an hour, I remained bone dry inside the jacket, which is testament to its techy fabrics. I wouldn't describe it as a full waterproof, but that's a real feature that shines – often you're faced with a decision on choosing waterproofing or warmth, this jacket delivers both.
Size & fit
The medium size jacket I've been testing fits me well. I'm 181cm and relatively slim around the chest and shoulders, and the jacket is relatively roomy on the chest. I think this is a good thing, especially as typically I'd be wearing it with a couple of layers beneath.
Likewise, the sleeves are not skin tight but also not too loose, and are a good length, too, able to pass over the top cuff of my winter gloves.
Features
The rear pockets are good, with enough room to carry a spare tube and pocket pump, plus a phone and some hearty winter snacks. One feature I particularly like is the 'triple ramp' – basically an additional flap that ensures road spray doesn't enter the pockets. There's also an element of reflective coating over the seams of the rear pocket, which adds a subtle bit of additional visibility for being seen from behind.
There are a couple of features I didn't rate, though. Firstly, the front Assosoires pocket struck me as a bit pointless; it's basically a zipless light mesh that won't really support much more than a credit card. Assos claims it provides 'secure storage for shell gloves or heavier accessories', but I tried putting a spare inner tube and some winter gloves in it and while it does hold them, it doesn't really support them, drooping down when you're standing up and even more so in a riding position. Generally I don't think I'd use a front pocket for any real storage anyway. At best, it might be a good place to pop your gloves when ordering at the café, but I certainly wouldn't be using it for much more.
Also, I really wasn't a fan of the collar design. Assos calls this the 'StruzzoKragen', and it contains lighter, soft insulation. It's designed to be comfortable even with the zip fully up, so the throat stays warm. Despite zipping up relatively high on the neck, it is almost too soft and doesn't have much structure. It felt almost as if the jacket had been designed to be worn with a snood. My preference for a winter jacket would be something more akin to what's seen on Castelli's Perfetto jackets, which can be unzipped but maintain a position high on the neck. I would recommend taking a closer look at this before deciding whether to buy this jacket as it's an integral part of the design.
Colour-wise, I tested the Stone Blue jacket, but it's also available in 'Optic Yellow' (black with fluoro patches) and all black.
Value
At £335, the Equipe R Habu Jacket is one of the most expensive we've reviewed on road.cc (though it still pales in comparison to its £635 and £575 siblings).
While I don't think I could ever justifying paying this much for a single item of clothing, there's clearly a market for high-end cycling kit, and it's not outrageous compared with ski-wear and extreme hiking jackets.
We haven't tested much that would be directly comparable of late, but Castelli's Perfetto RoS jacket offers similar waterproofing and – in my opinion – a better collar. Liam thought it was excellent when he reviewed it in 2022, and though it's gone up in price since it is still 'only' £260. The Assos has better rear pockets, though, and it is undoubtedly warmer; it's something I'd rather wear when temperatures get down around zero.
There are some very good and much cheaper options, too – for example, Laurence thought Van Rysel's Racer Extreme was very good for the money – that being £89.99 – and the dhb Aeron Deep Winter Softshell also boasts a number of the desirable features from the Assos jacket, and comes in almost 60% cheaper at £140.
Conclusion
Overall, the Assos Equipe R Habu S11 is a seriously expensive jacket offering seriously good protection. Particularly impressive was the performance in tough winter conditions – it dealt brilliantly with temperatures near zero, and also kept me bone dry. I've certainly enjoyed wearing it, but it's not without issues, which for me makes the price hard to swallow.
Verdict
Premium full winter jacket that's warm and dry, but pricey and not without niggles
Make and model: Assos Equipe R Habu Winter Jacket S11
Tell us what the jacket is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Assos says: "An aerodynamic racingFit jacket for high-intensity riding in challenging winter conditions. Updated stormproof textiles increase breathability, moisture management, and wrap the body in a true second-skin fit.
"The latest generation of our venerable HABU winter line, the HABU R S11 features completely updated textiles for a lighter, more breathable, and – most importantly – a more supple softshell construction. The new construction conforms to the body more closely, improving the aerodynamic second-skin fit, but also increasing the hydrophobic textiles' ability to pull moisture from the skin and maintain a dry, warm microclimate."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the jacket?
From Assos:
AIRBLOCK-EVO.888 is an updated version of the proprietary softshell featured on the previous HABU jacket.
AEPD 11 racingFit is a second-skin, aerodynamic silhouette designed with WorldTour feedback to envelope the body in 360-degree compression and stability.
StruzzoKragen: A collar of lighter, soft insulation with a comfort fit
ASSOSOIRES Pocket: Located on the front panel. Secure storage for shell gloves or heavier accessories during high-intensity intervals.
Triple Ramp Pockets: Flexible fabric panels sewn into the pockets secure and stabilize the contents while protecting against precipitation or road spray
Rate the jacket for quality of construction:
10/10
Flawless. The seams are very well made, and often sheltered. The zip is very sturdy.
Rate the jacket for performance:
10/10
It really did perform exceptionally well on my recent gritty winter rides. Not only in the level of warmth it provided, but also in the way it repelled a lot of road muck and thick drizzle; inside my jacket was totally dry.
Rate the jacket for durability:
8/10
The softshell fabrics seem very durable.
Rate the jacket for waterproofing based on the manufacturer's rating:
9/10
Assos is relatively non-committal on just how waterproof it really is. However, I didn't get wet. If it was chucking it down, I'd favour a full waterproof jacket, but this was excellent in heavy drizzle.
Rate the jacket for breathability based on the manufacturer's rating:
7/10
I didn't notice any overheating. It's a relatively thick material, so if temperatures were to rise I'd expect it to get a bit sweatier, but it's designed primarily for warmth. Note, there are no vents on this jacket.
Rate the jacket for fit:
8/10
The fit was very good, with the stretchy materials giving a tight fit in the right places.
I wore two layers underneath this; it was roomy enough without feeling baggy.
Rate the jacket for sizing:
9/10
Take a look at the detailed size guide on the Assos website, where you can enter your exact dimensions. It'll give a good indication on which size is best for you, plus the areas where you may have to compromise.
For me, it recommended a medium, and that was correct. I liked the length of the arms.
Rate the jacket for weight:
6/10
It's 430g, which isn't light. However that's to be expected from a full winter jacket; it's not an issue for me when making a buying decision.
Rate the jacket for comfort:
7/10
I found it comfortable to wear. The internal fabrics are really soft, though I wouldn't be wearing it against the skin.
Personally I didn't like the collar, as I find a more structured design more comfortable. It sounds a strange criticism, but the neck was too soft for my liking...
Rate the jacket for value:
4/10
At £335, it's really expensive. That doesn't automatically mean it's poor value, but there are a lot of high-quality alternatives available at lower prices.
How easy is the jacket to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Relatively easy, just follow the instructions, washing it on a low wash and avoiding conditioner to ensure the stormproofing is retained.
I'm not sure if it was because of the layers I was wearing, but it did feel marginally tighter after the first wash. However, for me that was actually just right, so no complaints.
Tell us how the jacket performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It really did perform brilliantly in cold and damp conditions. It provided great protection against rain and wind, while keeping my body warm in low temperatures.
I wore this at the same time as the Assos bib tights, which I recently also reviewed, and it was a great winter combination.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the jacket
I loved how warm it was, in particular the arms... I often get cold hands first, so any extra warmth towards the extremities is welcomed.
I didn't appreciate how effective the stormproofing was until conditions turned pretty bad on a recent ride. It's great in that respect too.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the jacket
The front pocket was an unnecessary addition, to my mind, and one I just wouldn't use.
Also, the collar was not ideal for me; I prefer something that stays a little higher.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At £335, it's among the most expensive we've reviewed, and there are a lot of high-quality alternatives available at lower prices. The Castelli Perfetto RoS, for example, offers a little less warmth but similar waterproofing and good versatility and is £260, while the excellent dhb Aeron Deep Winter Softshell is just £140. Cheaper still, the Van Rysel Winter Jacket inevitably lacks some of the high-tech fabrics here but is also pretty versatile, and significantly cheaper at £89.99.
Did you enjoy using the jacket? Yes
Would you consider buying the jacket? No
Would you recommend the jacket to a friend? Probably not.
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is such a hard one to score. I'm going for good overall: it performed exceptionally well, but I had gripes about the design of the collar and the front pocket. Taking those into account, along with the high price, it's not bad, just not quite as excellent a complete package as you might hope for the money.
Age: 34 Height: 182cm Weight: 69kg
I usually ride: S-Works Tarmac My best bike is:
I've been riding for: Under 5 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, Gravel on a CX bike
