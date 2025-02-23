Cervelo Aspero Apex XPLR AXS 1

The Cervelo Aspero XPLR AXS 1, from the company's gravel line-up, is a bike for those who have performance and speed at the top of their off-road list. It's a capable racer thanks to the geometry, and a lot of fun to ride on account of a frameset that gives great rider/bike involvement. Its limited tyre clearance holds it back against some of the competition, though.
Cervelo Aspero XPLR AXS 1: Ride
When it was launched back in 2019, Cervelo described the Aspero as a 'new era of speed in gravel – fun, but flat out'. This latest model has had a few tweaks, but the ethos is still the same. It feels every bit the race bike with a thirst for the rough stuff.
With geometry not that far off a relaxed road bike, if you're a tarmac warrior looking to make the transition to some gravel excursions then you'll definitely feel right at home on the Aspero.
With a relatively short wheelbase and steepish angles it feels nippy and nimble, but also surefooted when ridden fast on what can often be a loose surface.
At 8.77kg it's a decent weight for the build, and it never felt a chore riding it on the lumpy terrain of my main gravel loop. If it was my own bike I'd probably upgrade the alloy Fulcrum wheels at some point, to chip a bit more weight off and maybe get a bit of an aero advantage on the flat to really exploit what the Aspero is capable of.
If low weight is the ultimate goal, though, Cervelo also offers the Aspero 5 whose frame is around 200g lighter.
As it is, this Aspero is still lithe enough to be a lot of fun even on some sections of singletrack through the woods. It'll hop over tree roots with ease, and it changes direction with positivity. With beefed-up chainstays and a huge bottom bracket section, the whole frame feels very stiff and tight when you stamp on the pedals, and that theme is mirrored at the front end too.
I couldn't detect any flex or vibration from the fork legs when barrelling along at speed over rough and rutted trails, and it all gives the Aspero a responsive feel into and out of the bends.
Vibration damping through the frame hasn't been neglected either, as the ride quality is impressive. It feels smooth, with none of that hollow, plasticky feel you can get from some carbon frames; feedback from the surface comes through clear and concise, allowing you to ride this bike hard without worrying about getting caught out by any surprises.
Overall, it's a purposeful bike. It's designed to do a job – to be a gravel racer – which it achieves brilliantly, but without getting all serious about things; it's an absolute blast to ride.
Cervelo Aspero XPLR AXS 1: Frame & fork
While many brands go into full details of which grades of carbon fibre they use on which parts of their frame, some don't. Cervelo plays things very close to its chest with next to no information at all on its website; I get that – why would you give up your secret recipe?
Whatever it's used, it works, as I've alluded to above in the ride section. The frame also looks to be very well built, with a quality feel to it and a smooth, clean finish internally. Claimed weights are 1,141g for the frame and 452g for the fork.
For this latest model the seatstays have been dropped to create a more compact rear triangle and Cervelo has made the move over to a T47a bottom bracket, which brings the performance benefits of a large diameter press-fit system with the close tolerances and easy maintenance of a threaded design.
For a clean, snag-free look, the brake hoses run fully internally via the top of the head tube, as would the gear cables should you plump for a mechanical groupset.
The model I've been riding is a 1x electronic SRAM AXS groupset so there are no wires at all, making this model look especially uncluttered.
Other neat additions include some frame protection under the down tube, to ward off rock strikes damaging the carbon, and an additional mounting bolt for the down tube bottle cage position should you need the flexibility to add a frame bag.
Other mounting points include a couple of bolts on the upper face of the top tube to fit a bento bag, one of which Cervelo supplies with the bike.
The lack of fork mounts highlights the Aspero's racing ambitions, and you won't find provision for mudguards or a rear rack. There is the option of running a dropper post, too.
At the rear you'll find a universal derailleur hanger (UDH) if you are using a SRAM-equipped model…
…while the fork dropouts use inserts that can have their position 'flipped' to alter the trail figure should you want to change from running 700C wheels to 650B, or vice versa.
Tyre clearance isn't huge at 42mm on 700C wheels and 48mm on 650B. I'd be wanting at least 45mm minimum on 700C wheels if I was in the market for a new gravel bike (with many new bikes now pushing 50mm), to add versatility for the kind of trails I have locally. It all depends on where you are riding, though.
Cervelo Aspero XPLR AXS 1: Geometry
The Aspero is available in six sizes, ranging from a 48 up to 61. I've been riding the 56, which has a 575mm top tube length and 159mm head tube. These give stack and reach figures of 580mm and 397mm respectively.
These measurements make the Aspero sound quite lengthy, but the stem supplied is around 20-30mm shorter than you'd find on a size 56 road bike, so if you're coming from a roadie background it sizes up pretty true to what you are used to.
The bottom bracket drop is 76mm, and when it comes to angles, we're talking 72 degrees for the head tube and 73 for the seat tube.
How the fork inserts are positioned will affect the overall wheelbase length and fork offset by +/-5mm. In the forward position, this size model has a wheelbase of 1,033mm, and 1,028mm if they are facing the rear. The offset is affected too, measuring 51mm (forward position) and 46mm (rear).
Cervelo Aspero XPLR AXS 1: Groupset
This model is based around SRAM's Apex XPLR AXS 1x groupset, which Aaron reviewed for us last year. He was very impressed with it, praising it for its accurate shifting and powerful braking. It's also well priced at just over £1,200 at full RRP.
Specifically, this Aspero model comes with a 40-tooth single chainring and 12-speed 11-44T cassette. That's a decent spread of gears for most terrain, and I could get up most of the steep hills on my test route without too much of a slog.
If you are going to be riding on the road a fair bit, things might be a bit spinny at speed, but that isn't really what this bike is aimed at.
SRAM's Centerline brakes are great, offering reliable stopping power in all conditions, with 160mm rotors front and rear; I never found myself worrying about being able to come to a stop quickly. This meant I could give the Aspero free rein into the corners, knowing full well I could stop if I'd overestimated my skill level.
If you aren't aware, SRAM's AXS grouspets are completely wireless, with the rear mech getting its own rechargeable battery (as does the front if you are running 2x, and they are also interchangeable); it lasts for at least 500 miles in my experience, depending on how clicky you are on the shifters. You remove the battery from the mech to charge it and it won't take much more than an hour to fully juice it back up.
One of the great things about SRAM's AXS systems is that you can carry extra batteries on long trips or adventures and swap them over should the need arise.
Cervelo Aspero XPLR AXS 1: Finishing kit
The AB09 handlebar is a Cervelo branded option and it's carbon fibre, not something we always see at this price point but a welcome one. It has a 16-degree flare to allow for a wider stance to bring more stability when in the drops, and the flat aero section on the tops gives a comfortable hand position for those long, steady climbs.
Out of the box, this Aspero comes with an ST36 Alloy stem, which has a cable guide underneath to run the brake hoses into the top of the head tube. As the Aspero shares the same headset bearing dimensions as the R5, the Soloist, Caledonia and the R5-CX, you can use any combination of Cervelo's bearing caps and stems, meaning you can go fully integrated and lower the ride height should you wish to.
The seatpost is also a Cervelo branded model, the SP19 carbon. It's a round 27.2mm diameter post, which means it's easy to upgrade with an aftermarket design should you wish.
I get on well with Prologo's saddles, so I was glad to see a Dimension STN model specced here. I like the short-nose design, and the racy shape with minimal padding creates a firm, supportive ride feel.
Cervelo Aspero XPLR AXS 1: Wheels & tyres
Wheel-wise, as I mentioned earlier this bike comes with Fulcrums, its Rapid Red 300s, which are an OEM version of the Rapid Red 3s. They aren't that light at around 1,800g, but I've always found Fulcrum wheels to be reliable and good value for money.
The 24mm-deep alloy rims have a 24mm inner width and are compatible with tyres ranging from 30mm to 46mm, according to Fulcrum, so will cover all kinds of rubber to suit what you are going to use the Aspero for.
Fulcrum's 2-Way Fit design means they are compatible with a tubeless setup without the need to add any rim tape, which makes for an easy swap should you wish. You'll just need some valves and sealant.
For the tyres Cervelo has specced a pair of WTB's Vulpine TCSs in a 40mm width. With their minimal tread depth, they are well suited to dry or firm trail conditions where little mud clearance is required. You'll definitely need something more aggressively treaded should you want to ride the Cervelo during the winter in the UK.
They roll pretty well, although their 60TPI (threads per inch) construction means they aren't the most supple, so don't quite offer the feedback and comfort of some higher end competition. Tyres are consumables, though, and an easy upgrade when the time comes. They aren't too bad for efficiency on the road, so those sections between byways won't feel like too much of a drag.
Cervelo Aspero XPLR AXS 1: Pricing & value
The Aspero range kicks off at a reasonable £3,000 for a Shimano GRX RX610 1x model, with a Zipp alloy bar and Alexrims Boondocks 7D wheels. A change to a 2x setup for the same groupset and finishing kit ups the price to £3,100, with the SRAM Apex mechanical 1x build costing the same.
Another 2x GRX model, this time with the 12-speed mechanical RX820 group and the same finishing kit as our model here, costs £4,400.
The range then tops out with the SRAM Rival AXS 1x model at £5,200. That also gets an upgrade to some Reserve carbon wheels, 40mm deep at the front, and 44mm at the rear.
In terms of competition, the way the Aspero rides reminds of the Trek Checkpoint that I recently reviewed for our sister site off.road.cc. The Checkpoint is designed for gravel adventure (the Checkmate is the race model), but it still has a racy edge to it thanks to the geometry.
I reviewed the SL 7 AXS model which cost north of six grand, but the SL 5 AXS spec has near-identical finishing kit to the Aspero, with SRAM Apex AXS 1x and alloy wheels. It is capable of running 50mm tyres and uses Trek's IsoSpeed tech to soak up the bumps. The handlebar is alloy as opposed to the carbon fibre option found on the Cervelo, but it's 500 quid cheaper at £3,700.
If you want a race-orientated yet capable and comfortable carbon gravel bike then I highly recommend the Scott Addict Gravel. I reviewed the Gravel 10 early last year and was very impressed.
The Gravel 20 comes with a SRAM Rival AXS 2x groupset and Syncros Capital X40 carbon fibre wheels, with 45mm Schwalbe G-One Bite tyres fitted, for a mere £3,699, which is a relative bargain.
If it's the adjustable geometry that draws you to the Aspero, you could consider the Rondo Ruut that Aaron reviewed recently. It has adjustability at the fork dropouts too, and some very quirky styling which may or may not be to your tastes. Tyre clearance is a healthy 45mm with 700C wheels or 54mm with 650B.
It's a bit weightier at 9.34kg, but it's priced competitively, with the CF1 G2 model reviewed costing £4,199. For that you get a SRAM Rival AXS groupset, which is a step above the Apex found on the Aspero.
Cervelo Aspero XPLR AXS 1: Conclusion
Overall, I'm a fan of the way the Aspero rides. I like a race-styled gravel bike for some fun on the trails, but I also want something that is comfortable and versatile enough to take on some longer rides if required.
In terms of comfort the Cervelo copes well, it's just that limited tyre clearance that would put me off buying one. Running 40mm or 42mm tyres on fast, dry trails is fine, but over the last few years I have been moving towards 45mm for that one-tyre-does-all kind of setup.
The Aspero is also pushed hard on price, but Cervelo has always pitched itself at the higher end of the market, and after spending quite a few months with it I can definitely vouch for its quality.
Verdict
Stiff gravel 'race' machine with excellent ride characteristics, though it lags behind its competitors on tyre clearance
Make and model: Cervelo Aspero Apex XPLR AXS 1
