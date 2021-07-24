Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Jerseys - short sleeve

MAAP Evade Pro Base Jersey

8
by Stu Kerton
Sat, Jul 24, 2021 15:45
0
£132.00

VERDICT:

8
10
Highly breathable jersey with a great fit, and comes into its own in hot weather
Highly breathable material
Very comfortable 
Large range of colours
No zip garage
No valuables pocket
Weight: 
127g
Contact: 
maap.cc
What the road.cc scores mean

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

The Evade Pro Base Jersey is MAAP's take on the lightweight top for hot, sunny summers. Its race fit is cut close, but thanks to great comfort from the various fabrics it's an absolute joy to wear, even when you're working hard. It isn't cheap though.

While we don't experience massively high temperatures for much of the year in the UK, when that rare heatwave makes an appearance, you'll be glad you've got a jersey like the Evade Pro base in your wardrobe.

The main body fabric is a blend of 89% polyamide and 11% elastane with a weight of 130/m2, which means it's thin, light and very breathable.

> Buy this online here

> Find your nearest dealer here

I had a few rides where the temperature was touching 30°C here in the south-west, and even then, the MAAP stayed pretty dry thanks to the air flowing through the material, taking body heat with it.

2021 MAAP Evade Pro Base Jersey - chest.jpg

When climbing or really hammering it does get wet quite quickly from sweat, but once descending – or cruising along the flat – it soon dries out.

The material is very soft, so it feels great against the skin... which it needs to, considering how close-fitting this top is. It's very much a pro level sort of a cut, but with plenty of stretch movement isn't restricted. It also offers a sun protection factor (SPF) of 50+.

2021 MAAP Evade Pro Base Jersey - back.jpg

MAAP uses a different material for the arms; it's a kind of honeycomb mesh that feels refreshing as the breeze flows over it. For me the arms are a little on the long side (I prefer them to stop around mid-bicep), but that's a personal choice.

2021 MAAP Evade Pro Base Jersey - sleeve 2.jpg

At the rear MAAP have included three spacious pockets, although there's no zipped valuables version which I think is a bit of a must these days. While we are on about things missing, I'd also like to see a zip garage at the neck to stop the chance of irritation.

2021 MAAP Evade Pro Base Jersey - collar.jpg

Back to the pockets though, as I said they are roomy with easy access on the fly. The material is relatively taut so there is little in the way of sag, and MAAP has thoughtfully placed more of that mesh material between the pockets and your body to aid breathability.

2021 MAAP Evade Pro Base Jersey - pockets.jpg

When you aren't wearing it the MAAP looks very small indeed, but the sizing is pretty similar to other brands. The medium fitted me fine, and not just around the torso, but in length too.

> 30 of the best summer cycling jerseys — tops to beat the heat from just £10

Value

At €155 (about £132 at time of writing) the Evade isn't exactly cheap, but in its defence it is very well made. There are a couple of stray thread ends here and there, but nothing major, and all the stitching is smooth and neat. There's nothing to irritate.

2021 MAAP Evade Pro Base Jersey - shoulders.jpg

Overall durability is good too. Jerseys as light as this can sometimes be a little fragile, but I've had no issues with the MAAP, even on gravel rides where there is a bit of tussling with branches and the like.

Pactimo's Men's Summit Aero SS jersey is a similar kind of design and Shaun was very impressed with it, and it's actually cheaper at 'just' £100.

At the other end of the scale though you're looking at double that for something like 7mesh's Skyline jersey at £200.

Overall

If you want a light, close-fitting summer race jersey that copes very well with high temperatures, the MAAP is a very good choice. It ticks all the important boxes, even with those few small omissions I mentioned.

Verdict

Highly breathable jersey with a great fit, and comes into its own in hot weather

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: MAAP Evade Pro Base Jersey

Size tested: Medium

Tell us what the product is for

MAAP says, "Break free in the Evade Pro Base Jersey. Honeycomb mesh sleeves paired with ultra-soft knitted Italian fabrics increase airflow and comfort during your rides. Reflective graphics allow 360 degree visibility no matter the conditions, and SPF50+ sun protection provides an extra layer of coverage for those long days in the saddle."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Ultra-soft knitted Italian fabrics

Dyed honeycomb mesh sleeves

Reflective print transfers on chest, back and sleeves

Elastic hem with internal silicone logo print

YKK Vislon Snap Lock Zip

SPF 50+ sun protection factor

Signature Pro fit

Low profile collar

Anti sag back pocket

Fabrics sustainably manufactured with the Bluesign® system

Elastic hem band OEKO-TEX® certified

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
7/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10

It looks small when you aren't wearing it, but with so much stretch in the material you shouldn't have an issue (assuming you follow MAAP's sizing guide).

Rate the product for weight:
 
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
9/10
Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

No problems after washing when following MAAP's instructions.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

It fits like a race jersey should and is highly breathable.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Very breathable.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

No valuables pocket.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

Jerseys like this tend to cover a wide price area, as you can see from the Pactimo and 7mesh options in the review. The MAAP kind of sits around the midway point.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

It's missing a couple of small things I'd like to see, but other than the performance is great – as is the quality and comfort.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 42  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

MAAP Evade Pro Base Jersey 2021
MAAP Evade Pro Base Jersey
MAAP 2021
Maap
Stu Kerton

With 20 years of road cycling and over 150,000 miles in his legs it's safe to say Stu is happiest when on the bike whatever the weather. Since writing his first review for road.cc back in 2009 he has also had a career in engineering including 3D-CAD design and product development, so has a real passion for all of the latest technology coming through in the industry but is also a sucker for a classic steel frame, skinny tyres, rim brakes and a damn good paintjob.
His fascination with gravel bikes is getting out of control too!

Latest Comments