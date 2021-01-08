Support road.cc

review
Base layers

Stolen Goat Men’s Voltage Mesh Base Layer

7
by Jamie Williams
Fri, Jan 08, 2021 15:45
1
£35.00

VERDICT:

7
10
Light, airy and fast-wicking sleeveless baselayer, outdoors or on the turbo
Lightweight
Fit
Collar design
Fast wicking
Pricier than some
Weight: 
64g
Contact: 
stolengoat.com

The Stolen Goat Men's Voltage Mesh Base Layer is light, comfortable and great at wicking away sweat. I found that the taped neck and arm holes help with comfort whether worn under a jersey in the summer, a jacket in autumn or spring, or by itself during hot turbo sessions.

At 64g the Voltage baselayer is undoubtedly summer weight, and thanks to a minimalist design and flat seams can be hidden easily under an aero jersey.

The material has a small amount of stretch (in four ways, according to Stolen Goat), which means it's fitted without being restrictive. The cut under the arms is comfortable whether in an aero position or more upright, for example when commuting or mountain biking. The body is long, which as quite a tall cyclist I was thankful for, but if you're short in the torso then this is worth considering.

2021 Stolen Goat Men’s Voltage Mesh Base Layer - back.jpg

Unless you wear particular low-neck jerseys then the baselayer will remain hidden with a fairly low collar compared to other round neck designs. The neck is certainly lower than on my dhb Blok baselayer, and comparable to the neck on the Castelli Pro Issue.

2021 Stolen Goat Men’s Voltage Mesh Base Layer - collar.jpg

The Voltage baselayer has seen plenty of use over the last few months of testing, paired with a summer jersey during the mild weather, under a Castelli Gabba during autumn, and by itself on the turbo. The fast-wicking material means that you not only stay dry and comfortable but also cooler as the evaporative effect cools the skin, something particularly noticeable during hard turbo sessions.

Despite the Voltage being made of synthetic materials I could happily get a few rides out of it before it began to smell too bad, at which point a normal 30-degree sports wash sorted it right out.

Although it's very lightweight, the Stolen Goat baselayer feels high quality and plenty durable enough; this isn't the type of garment that you'll have to worry about putting your fingers through every time you put it on.

At £35, it's a little higher priced than some sleeveless baselayers out there. The Lusso Race Base Vest, for example, is just £22.99 and functionally brilliant, although it does forgo some of the 'style'. The dhb Blok Mesh sleeveless baselayer I mentioned earlier is also cheaper at £20, although I prefer the fit of the Stolen Goat garment. I wouldn't say the Stolen Goat baselayer is overpriced, though – plenty of rivals also cost this much, such as the Alé Intimo Velo Active (£35) and the Altura Dry Mesh Vest (£34.99).

Overall, the Voltage Mesh baselayer is a quality product that performs well, particularly in warm conditions. The low-profile seams and wide collar mean that it pairs well with an aero jersey, but it can quite as easily be worn under thicker layers or as a standalone top for turbo sessions. It isn't as good value as some, but if you like the Voltage design (or one of Stolen Goat's many other 'out there' offerings) then it's certainly worth considering thanks to its excellent fit and wicking abilities.

Verdict

Light, airy and fast-wicking sleeveless baselayer, outdoors or on the turbo

road.cc test report

Make and model: Stolen Goat Men's Voltage Mesh Base Layer

Size tested: Medium

Tell us what the product is for

Stolen Goat says: "Our new men's mesh base layers are the perfect undergarment for your cycling adventures. Made from a material called AirMesh, our base layers work amazingly even in the hottest riding and racing conditions. With a lightweight construction that is super breathable, fast wicking, fast drying and has 4-way stretch, this is a garment you won't ever want to take off. Worn in the summer paired with our Bodyline jersey, or autumn and spring with our Orkaan jerseys and if you really need an extra layer when wearing our Climb & Conquer jackets, can be worn during the winter too. Our mens mesh base layers are the ideal year-round garment plus work great as a turbo trainer top as well!"

I've tested the baselayer in all of those conditions and it's worked well in all, although for winter I would usually go for something a little warmer. This one's best for milder rides where staying cool and comfortable are a priority.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Stolen Goat lists:

Lightweight construction

4-way stretch

Taped neck and armholes

Fast wicking

Fast drying

Super breathable

Men specific fit

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10

No issues; doesn't seem fragile like some baselayers of this weight.

Rate the product for fit:
 
8/10

Fitted without being restrictive.

Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10

Accurate, but quite long in body.

Rate the product for weight:
 
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
8/10

Very comfortable; material is soft, but where the baselayer excels is with fit and taped hems.

Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

There are cheaper options but also plenty the same price, and it's very versatile, suitable for a wide variety of conditions, spring, summer and autumn, as well as for turbo sessions.

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

Fine, no issues.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Performed well in a variety of conditions, drying quickly and being comfortable even on long rides under tight jerseys.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Fast wicking.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Nothing really.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

As mentioned in the review, there are cheaper options but also plenty the same price.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

It's a good, comfortable and high performing baselayer, though you can get very similar ones for less.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 22  Height: 6ft  Weight: 74kg

I usually ride: Specialized venge pro 2019  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 5-10 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,

