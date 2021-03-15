Galibier Echelon Short Sleeve Base Layer

The Galibier Echelon baselayer performs extremely well when it comes to comfort and moisture management, and it's a very attractive price.

Galibier claims that the Echelon is a year-round garment, despite its AirMesh construction, and while it is the sort of baselayer I would usually reach for in the warmer months, I ended up testing it over winter so was able to layer it beneath some heavyweight kit to see how it measured up.

Pulling on my size medium, it felt immediately comfortable and a snug fit, cut longer at the back than the front to work on the bike, and with no rubbing from the flatlock seams. All of that enables you to quickly forget you're even wearing it.

I paired it with a long-sleeve jersey and winter softshell for most rides, adding an emergency jacket when things turned very cold. As part of that layering system the Echelon did everything I would want. It isn't there to add insulation the way a merino layer might, but it helps to regulate your body temperature by ensuring you don't get too clammy on milder days or during periods when you're working hard.

Made from 100 per cent polyester, it doesn't incorporate any 'wonder' materials, but the AirMesh construction allows good air circulation and wicks effectively. I didn't have any issues with excessive levels of post-ride whiffery, and although I was wearing it in colder temperatures that meant I sweated less, Galibier claims the fabric is treated to be odour-resistant and I'd be inclined to believe them.

Galibier's kit is always competitively priced for its quality, and I'd say that applies here too. Fabric-wise there is nothing special going on, which perhaps helps to keep costs down, but the construction and fit make it a baselayer that can compete with more expensive offerings from the big brands.

It compares well with offerings from the likes of dhb and Craft, both £28, while a similar baselayer from Rapha could set you back twice as much, likewise Castelli.

Although I didn't get to test it in temperatures above 14 degrees or so, I have no doubt that the Echelon would make a good summer baselayer, with its moisture management properties helping to keep you cool on the way up and warm on the way down, wherever you get to ride this year.

Verdict

No-nonsense lightweight baselayer at a great price, and one that can be used year-round if you choose

