Lusso Ladies Comfort Break Bibtights

The Lusso Comfort Break Bib Tights are a relatively inexpensive purchase for a product that packs in a lot in terms of comfort, function and green credentials. With their minimal upper and thinner fabric than colder weather bib tights, they're a lightweight yet warm choice for chilly spring and autumn rides.
With these Comfort Break Bib Tights, Lusso has taken the 'Easypeesy' straps from its Bib Shorts and added the weather-resistant features of its Repel Tights to create a practical combo for colder rides.
On first impression, these are a smart-looking pair of bib tights with a high quality finish, silky soft fabric and quality pad. They do, however, look little more than a simple pair of tights with straps sewn onto them – all part of the plan for their given purpose...
I tested a size small which was a good fit overall, though the straps were a touch short and the waist a little low for my liking. I'm usually a small, but on Lusso's guide I'm a medium – so I recommend checking measurements before buying. Despite being on the snug side for me, the tights produce a pleasingly unfettered feel.
Bib straps
The 'EasyPeesy' bib design does away with clips and zips in favour of stretchy straps that enable you to simply pull them down and squat without removing your clothes – as demonstrated by an amusing picture on the label. While the minimal two-strap design with an upper back panel to keep things in place feels less secure than would be achieved with more coverage or a cross-back design, it all stays put nonetheless. Usually I prefer a more secure feel on the upper, but the 'easy pee' function outweighs this for me.
The 4cm-wide straps sat comfortably against my skin and – despite feeling they could be a little longer for me – on the bike I forgot they're there. The straps sit wide, presumably to accommodate varying chest sizes, and are sewn into the tights with an inch-long robust overlap which looks set to avert fraying.
Putting the 'EasyPeesy' design to the test, I'm pleased to report they can be pulled down with surprising ease and they resume position quickly too. In a previous test, I absolutely loved 7mesh's version of this similar pee-friendly design, but have to say Lusso's is even easier to use.
There is a downside to this, though – even taking the sizing into account, the waist sits quite low down compared with some other tights, and I felt the need to yank them up when off the bike. As a result, I have to pair them with a longer jersey/jacket to feel protected from the elements.
Tights
It's nice to see bib tights with green credentials. The 100 per cent recycled nylon and elastane material is stitched into contoured panels producing a figure-hugging feel that allows total freedom of movement. Some material gathered under my bum, but this didn't bother me on the bike. The stitching is a bit chunky around the rear of the knee, though, which I was aware of while pedalling.
The tights are finished with a wide, stretchy band along the waist. While the overall finish looks high quality, I was disappointed to see that the stitching has come away from a good inch of the outer part of the waist during the test period. Hopefully a one-off, and I guess you'd return them for a refund/exchange if you'd bought them and this happened.
There is also a wide, comfy, double-backed cuff on both ankles, which produces a nice close fit while sliding easily over my (big) feet.
The material is fleece-backed for wicking and cosiness. As a result they feel super-soft against my skin and have a toasty thermal effect in colder temperatures (I tested in temperatures between 5 and 10°C). Despite their warmth, they also felt breathable – I wasn't left with a sticky, clammy feeling.
The tights have a DWR (durable water repellent) coating, but without the PFC chemicals often associated with this finish – another plus for green creds. The moisture-repelling effect is impressive too: water beads away easily and it takes a good soaking before they begin to retain moisture.
Pad
The Pro Women's pad, by Italian manufacturer Dolomiti, is advertised as its long distance option (up to 8hrs), and is the same as that used in the Comfort Break shorts.
It's composed of a mixture of perforated open cell foam and gel inserts, which I found to be very comfortable. The multi-density pad soaks up lumps and bumps with no chafing or hot spots on rides of over two hours. The pad looks bulkier than some, though – there's a hint of baboon bum (not a technical term) off the bike, and you can just about feel this on the bike. I didn't find it affected overall comfort, but I prefer pads that taper seamlessly into the surrounding material.
Additional features
The overall look of these bib tights is one of simplicity, with the subtle addition of reflective logo and reflective tabs on each calf for visibility on the road.
They're designed to be washed at 30°C but had no issue when washing at 40 either, and they are very fast drying.
Price
These tights pack in a lot of function and comfort at a price that's arguably not too bad – prices easily teeter around the £200 mark for similar offerings. The Nopinz Endurance Bib Tights serve up similar function at the same price, but the obvious benefit with the Lussos is the easy pee design – although there is some trade-off here with upper coverage.
Gore's weatherproof/pit stop-friendly offering, the Ability Thermo tights, are similar in price and function, though the Lussos perform better overall.
7mesh has a similar offering landing soon and, while I found the overall feel and fit of its 'Pull2P' technology on the shorts an overall better offering than these Comfort Break tights, they will also be more expensive at £200.
Conclusion
Overall, these bib tights offer a lot of pluses for the price. If you like the protective feeling that a high waist delivers then they might not be for you, but all things considered, the pros definitely outweigh the cons.
Verdict
Supportive and comfy weatherproof bib tights that make for very easy pit stops – all at a pretty good price
Make and model: Lusso Ladies Comfort Break Bibtights
Tell us what the product is for
Lusso says, "Let's face it, we all need to pee. When we're out riding all day at some point it's going to happen. And for us women in lycra this can be a more challenging task than it sounds.
"Especially in British winter when it's cold and wet, the last thing anyone wants to do is strip off to go number 1.
"We wanted to come up with an idea that's easy to use without compromise. No skin catching zips or bulky clasps, a solution that's been engineered from the ground up. The result is the EasyPeesy® bibtop. Simply squat, pull them down and then you do the rest!"
Made for temps -2 to +14°C.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Lusso lists:
- Bluesign fabric (which means eco-friendly supply chain)
- Thermal fleece
- Dolomiti Pro Women's Pad
- EasyPeesy bib
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
It's a shame that there was some fraying, which could be a one-off. In all other aspects the construction seems great.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Could not be easier to have a pee stop. Warm against cold winds, water resistant too. Moves well and comfy pad – all in all, an excellent performance.
Rate the product for durability:
6/10
The frayed seam looks set to unravel more. Otherwise all good.
Rate the product for fit:
7/10
Sits close to the skin and moves well. The low waist is a bit too low for my liking, and in this small size the straps were a touch short for me, but these were personal issues/preferences and didn't affect function.
Rate the product for sizing:
7/10
Follow the size guide and you should be fine. I'm usually a size small, but Lusso's guide suggests a medium pair would have suited.
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
7/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Very easy to wash and dry, as expected for synthetic fabrics.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Comfortable pad, toasty inner fabric, moves well on the bike and very easy pit stops: I couldn't fault the produce in action. I had some niggles with the waist height but this is personal. Excellent performance, overall.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The easy pit stops!
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The low waist – not for me.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It packs in a lot for the price, compared with others on the market.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? No, the fit bothered me.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes, with caveats.
Use this box to explain your overall score
If it wasn't for that frayed seam, these would get an 'excellent'. I love the female-focused pee-stop design, green credentials and comfort provided by this bit of kit. Sure, I didn't love the lower waist, but this is just personal preference.
Age: 38 Height: 172cm Weight: 60kg
I usually ride: My Scott Foil My best bike is: Oldie but the goldie, CAAD 8
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb, Triathlon, Audax
