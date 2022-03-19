Lusso Ladies Comfort Break Bibtights

The Lusso Comfort Break Bib Tights are a relatively inexpensive purchase for a product that packs in a lot in terms of comfort, function and green credentials. With their minimal upper and thinner fabric than colder weather bib tights, they're a lightweight yet warm choice for chilly spring and autumn rides.

With these Comfort Break Bib Tights, Lusso has taken the 'Easypeesy' straps from its Bib Shorts and added the weather-resistant features of its Repel Tights to create a practical combo for colder rides.

On first impression, these are a smart-looking pair of bib tights with a high quality finish, silky soft fabric and quality pad. They do, however, look little more than a simple pair of tights with straps sewn onto them – all part of the plan for their given purpose...

I tested a size small which was a good fit overall, though the straps were a touch short and the waist a little low for my liking. I'm usually a small, but on Lusso's guide I'm a medium – so I recommend checking measurements before buying. Despite being on the snug side for me, the tights produce a pleasingly unfettered feel.

Bib straps

The 'EasyPeesy' bib design does away with clips and zips in favour of stretchy straps that enable you to simply pull them down and squat without removing your clothes – as demonstrated by an amusing picture on the label. While the minimal two-strap design with an upper back panel to keep things in place feels less secure than would be achieved with more coverage or a cross-back design, it all stays put nonetheless. Usually I prefer a more secure feel on the upper, but the 'easy pee' function outweighs this for me.

The 4cm-wide straps sat comfortably against my skin and – despite feeling they could be a little longer for me – on the bike I forgot they're there. The straps sit wide, presumably to accommodate varying chest sizes, and are sewn into the tights with an inch-long robust overlap which looks set to avert fraying.

Putting the 'EasyPeesy' design to the test, I'm pleased to report they can be pulled down with surprising ease and they resume position quickly too. In a previous test, I absolutely loved 7mesh's version of this similar pee-friendly design, but have to say Lusso's is even easier to use.

There is a downside to this, though – even taking the sizing into account, the waist sits quite low down compared with some other tights, and I felt the need to yank them up when off the bike. As a result, I have to pair them with a longer jersey/jacket to feel protected from the elements.

Tights

It's nice to see bib tights with green credentials. The 100 per cent recycled nylon and elastane material is stitched into contoured panels producing a figure-hugging feel that allows total freedom of movement. Some material gathered under my bum, but this didn't bother me on the bike. The stitching is a bit chunky around the rear of the knee, though, which I was aware of while pedalling.

The tights are finished with a wide, stretchy band along the waist. While the overall finish looks high quality, I was disappointed to see that the stitching has come away from a good inch of the outer part of the waist during the test period. Hopefully a one-off, and I guess you'd return them for a refund/exchange if you'd bought them and this happened.

There is also a wide, comfy, double-backed cuff on both ankles, which produces a nice close fit while sliding easily over my (big) feet.

The material is fleece-backed for wicking and cosiness. As a result they feel super-soft against my skin and have a toasty thermal effect in colder temperatures (I tested in temperatures between 5 and 10°C). Despite their warmth, they also felt breathable – I wasn't left with a sticky, clammy feeling.

The tights have a DWR (durable water repellent) coating, but without the PFC chemicals often associated with this finish – another plus for green creds. The moisture-repelling effect is impressive too: water beads away easily and it takes a good soaking before they begin to retain moisture.

Pad

The Pro Women's pad, by Italian manufacturer Dolomiti, is advertised as its long distance option (up to 8hrs), and is the same as that used in the Comfort Break shorts.

It's composed of a mixture of perforated open cell foam and gel inserts, which I found to be very comfortable. The multi-density pad soaks up lumps and bumps with no chafing or hot spots on rides of over two hours. The pad looks bulkier than some, though – there's a hint of baboon bum (not a technical term) off the bike, and you can just about feel this on the bike. I didn't find it affected overall comfort, but I prefer pads that taper seamlessly into the surrounding material.

Additional features

The overall look of these bib tights is one of simplicity, with the subtle addition of reflective logo and reflective tabs on each calf for visibility on the road.

They're designed to be washed at 30°C but had no issue when washing at 40 either, and they are very fast drying.

Price

These tights pack in a lot of function and comfort at a price that's arguably not too bad – prices easily teeter around the £200 mark for similar offerings. The Nopinz Endurance Bib Tights serve up similar function at the same price, but the obvious benefit with the Lussos is the easy pee design – although there is some trade-off here with upper coverage.

Gore's weatherproof/pit stop-friendly offering, the Ability Thermo tights, are similar in price and function, though the Lussos perform better overall.

7mesh has a similar offering landing soon and, while I found the overall feel and fit of its 'Pull2P' technology on the shorts an overall better offering than these Comfort Break tights, they will also be more expensive at £200.

Conclusion

Overall, these bib tights offer a lot of pluses for the price. If you like the protective feeling that a high waist delivers then they might not be for you, but all things considered, the pros definitely outweigh the cons.

Verdict

Supportive and comfy weatherproof bib tights that make for very easy pit stops – all at a pretty good price

