The Assos Mille GT Eisenherz Ultraz Winter Bib Tights S11 are superb – very warm, very comfortable, breathable and innovative. However, as you might expect with something that performs this well and has an Assos label on the bum, they don't come cheap – though there are still two pairs above them in the Swiss brand's lineup.
The Mille GT Eisenherz Ultraz Winter Bib Tights S11 might have the longest name and cost over £300, but they're almost mid-market in the Assos hierarchy of bib tights, with the Equipe RS and GTO Winter bib tights both coming in more expensive. However, these are not mid-market in terms of performance by any stretch of the imagination, and in fact are probably the best bib tights I have worn in over 10 years of reviewing for road.cc.
Their construction is unlike any other bib tights I have tried, the legs being made from two separate layers, with only a seam at the back of the leg connecting the two. I've seen this kind of thing in jackets, with an insulated gilet inside a weatherproof shell, but never in bib tights.
The outer layer is made using Assos' Sphere Ultra softshell material purely for weatherproofing, providing protection from the wind and rain, with no thermal properties. It's very effective at stopping cold air getting through, and as it's water repellent (in fact Assos calls it waterproof) I stayed nice and dry too. I did a fairly rudimentary experiment with these and ran them under the tap for over a minute and nothing came through, so unless you're going to try to use them as a wetsuit, they will keep everything out.
Inside Assos uses a thermal material, RX Extreme, which sits against the leg and boasts very impressive thermal insulation. Breathability, too, is excellent; the material doesn't need to do everything, so it can be more specialised than just a single layer (although it also water resistant, just in case). There are materials that can do everything, as used on many other bib tights, but by having the layers completely separate, each can be thinner and more pliable, meaning that movement is more fluid and comfortable. When you first put these on, they feel considerably lighter and more malleable than you would expect.
The higher-than-standard waist panel is made from Assos' Winterfoam, a stretchy fabric that offers impressive warmth and extends down to below the groin, meaning all the most important areas are well protected.
Up top Assos has continued with the same design that we've seen in its other bib shorts in the past couple of years, with everything above the waist just being straps.
These are wide, stretchy, and comfortable on the shoulders, and the lack of mesh or any back panel means they are both excellent for breathability and allow moisture to wick better from baselayers.
Chamois
Assos has used its Mille GT S11 pad in these tights, which employs the goldenGate 2.0 attachment technique that allows the pad to move with the body rather than the garment. Basically, Mips for your bum. I have a pair of bib shorts with the initial design and they're supremely comfortable, and the updated system – with cutouts on the wings to reduce friction – offers just as much comfort if not more.
The pad is very comfortable, made with a 12mm-deep damping foam designed for endurance and paired with the 3D waffle foam that has been a staple of most Assos pads for the last few years.
It results in a pad that is both comfortable for long winter miles and also has impressive breathability and wicking, which is particularly important when trying to keep in warmth in winter kit.
I used these for both short, sharp, 'fit in as much as I can, as hard as I can' sessions and longer, more sedentary training rides and found the pad supremely comfortable for both.
Away from the pad, these are also comfortable because of the fleecy lining, which feels great against the leg.
It's also worth noting that they seem to not attract static, which is great; with their overlapping system of two materials, I was slightly concerned that I would end up shocking somebody every time I went near them.
Despite having two layers, the tights still have a very close, streamlined fit – the material has a good amount of stretch, which allows it to wrap around the contours of the body without creating excess folds or creases. The legs also have a raw cut at the end rather than a hem, creating a more svelte finish.
Value
At £305, these are the most expensive bib tights we've reviewed on road.cc, but they are also undoubtedly the best bib tights I have ever worn, offering a combination of warmth, breathability and ease of movement at a level I've never experienced before. So while they're a lot of money, I don't think anybody who buys them will feel like they've been ripped off.
And they're not actually that much more than some of the very high-quality pairs we've tried out over the last few years...
MAAP's Team Evo Thermal bib tights, for example, are now £260 – up from £230 when Jamie reviewed them in 2022 – and we reviewed Rapha's Pro Team Winter Tights with Pad II back in 2019 and were impressed; they are still in Rapha's lineup today, also with an RRP of £260.
Conclusion
As I said above, these are, without a doubt, the best pair of bib tights I have ever used. They are innovative, warm, comfortable, and allow for an unparalleled ease of movement in the pedal stroke. By using two layers, Assos has allowed both layers to excel rather than trying to find one fabric that will do everything, and meant I could comfortably use these on the coldest days without any concerns. However, this performance comes at a high price that puts them out of reach of many.
Verdict
Superb and innovative bib tights with a big price tag
Make and model: Assos Mille GT Eisenherz Ultraz Winter Bib Tights S11
Tell us what the product is for
Assos says: "Streamlined regularFit bib tights for winter's harshest, most extreme conditions. A softshell inherited from the Racing Series increases breathability, and a new free-floating, two-layer construction provides complete winter protection without a stiff, restrictive fit.
The winterproof EISENHERZ S11 updates the proven Ultraz line with a stormproof SPHERE Ultra softshell, first used in the Racing Series. This textile provides a more elastic, more streamlined fit while also increasing breathability compared to the previous model, and it's layered over the EISENHERZ S11's thermal body textile on the front, legs, and hips. This new two-layer construction is only sewn together along one edge, reducing seams and allowing a more complete range of movement. While many softshell bib tights are restrictive and stiff, the EISENHERZ S11's unique construction lets it move with you during the pedal stroke. The body of the tights is our warmest RX thermal fabric – thermoregulating, breathable, and water-repellent."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From Assos:
Body mapping Tec Dual-layer construction eliminates pedalling restriction
Two layers are attached on one edge - thermal inner layer moves with your body while the wind-and waterproof SPHERE Ultra softshell outer layer floats across the top
rollBar: Patented bracing design adapted from the Racing Series. Stabilizes the seat insert, locking it in place as your weight transfers while sprinting, climbing, and cornering
Louvre Tec design pattern shapes the knee panels to eliminate friction while pedalling
Raw Cut: Race-inspired construction that eliminates hems for increased aerodynamics and low-volume - frictionless layering with winter booties
Reflective detailing: Stripes on lower legs catch light throughout pedal stroke, increasing rider visibility
Every textile is either waterproof or engineered with Assos' eco-friendly water-repellent treatment
MILLE GT S11 Seat Pad- Shock-Absorb Damping Mono 12 seat insert with up to 12mm of foam damping
3D Waffle technology for improved breathability
Free-floating goldenGate 2.0 construction for breathability and comfort
Streamlined regularFit for all-day comfort and riding efficiency
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
With the use of two layers there has to be more precision than with just one, and Assos has nailed it, making a high-quality product.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Genuinely superb, offering ease of movement, comfort, warmth and breathability, each of which is better than in any other bib tights I have tried.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Having two layers, each designed with a more focused purpose, they're likely to last better than a pair of bib tights using a single layer to do it all.
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
It fits very well, with the combination of the two materials allowing it to sit close to the skin and still allow for increased movement.
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Really comfortable thanks to the top-quality Assos pad and the soft and comfortable fleecy lining in the legs.
Rate the product for value:
4/10
They are superb bib tights, but value is not their strong point. Okay, if you paid this much for a pair you would expect them to be amazing, and they are... but they are also £45 more than premium performance offerings from Rapha and MAAP.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Easy, stuck them in at 30 as normal and air dried without issue.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well. They maintain warmth, movement and breathability superbly. I used them in a variety of temperatures from around -2°C up to 10 and never found myself wishing I was wearing something else.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The double layering on the legs works superbly, and is something I expect will become more prevalent in the coming years.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The price – although it can be justified, ish, spending this much on a pair of bib tights is not going to be for everyone.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
They're at the pricey end of premium offerings, £45 more than both MAAP's Team Evo Thermal bib tights, which Jamie was impressed with when he reviewed them in 2022, and Rapha's Pro Team Winter Tights with Pad II, though they do lack some of the more innovative elements of the Assos tights.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
These are a superb pair of bib tights that have the potential to change construction techniques of premium bib tights moving forward. They are very expensive, but they are worth the investment if you're looking for the best and are willing to pay. If you have the money, you'd be hard-pressed to find something better.
Age: 35 Height: 6 ft Weight:
I usually ride: CAAD13 My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,
