Gore Ability Thermo Bib Tights+ Women’s

The Gore Ability Thermo Bib Tights+ Womens are plenty warm enough and provide windproofing where it is needed. Unfortunately, the execution leaves a lot to be desired, the result being a restrictive sensation that leaves you feeling like you're working against the tights rather than having them move seamlessly with you.

The tights are certainly warm, thanks to the fleece lining throughout, and also feature windproofing panels for extra protection against the winter elements.

They have what Gore calls its 'form fit' – its closest fit that it says is designed to be worn tight to the body, to enhance moisture management, thermal efficiency and aerodynamics.

Gore has updated the sizing and fit of the tights for improved functionality and comfort; while I don't have any personal experience with the previous fit, this is the area that lets these bib tights down for me – mostly because of which materials have been used where.

Gore says it has placed extra wind and wet weather protection in the areas that bear the brunt of the conditions. These are positioned at the front across the whole of the thigh down to just below the knee, and at the rear across the bum and halfway down the thigh. The idea is that it preserves the flexibility of movement throughout the pedal stroke.

While the protective panels do indeed defend against the elements, they lack the stretchiness of the material used down at the calves. The placement isn't quite right, with the result being that the tights manage the unfortunate double act of being both tight and baggy in different places, as the windproof panels flap away from the skin in some places while refusing to stretch in others.

A sub-par fit is never ideal, but how much it affects your riding can vary hugely. Baggy leg ends, for example, are a bit irritating, but it's not going to stop you from wearing something if you have accidentally missed the return window.

On the other hand, the way the windproof panels on these tights squeeze across my whole thigh, yet sit loosely across the front of my hips, is a combination that really put me off riding in these at all. I couldn't ride comfortably around the whole pedal stroke, and the loose fit made me feel slightly self-conscious.

Elsewhere, fairly wide reflective strips are included on the front and rear of the calves for a helpful touch of visibility, and a patented one-zip system is included for quick and easy unzipping when it's time for a mid-ride pee stop, making these a practical purchase.

It's a design that's likely to work with all body shapes, and when paired with a baselayer the zip isn't noticeable when riding.

The upper is a full mesh construction that's very stretchy. It helps with breathability and also does fit very well. The two straps are 5cm wide and so distribute pressure nice and evenly, plus they can be hooked together, which keeps the mesh back and side panels hugging your body.

Just one thing to note: where the two different mesh panels come together at the top of the shoulder, I found that when I wasn't wearing a baselayer this join was a little rough.

The pad supplied by Elastic Interface is its women's Advanced Brand Core seat insert. The first layer is made of breathable 80kg/m density open cell foam, while the second layer is of higher density 120 kg/m perforated open cell foam for greater support. It's a good one for mid-length rides, but I prefer a pad with higher density for typically long winter miles.

The Bacteriostatic Eco surface fabric is made from 100 per cent recycled polyamide – it's wonderfully soft and great to hear that it's eco-friendly too.

Value

Priced at £159.99, although not up there with the premium offerings from the likes of Velocio, Veloine, Rapha and Le Col, these are far from a cheap option.

And although, for example, Velocio's Thermal Bib Tights are much more expensive at £216, they have a much higher density pad, providing much more support than Gore's offering, making them a better investment for long rides during the winter months, when working on endurance fitness. The thin fabric is also plenty warm enough and allows you to move freely through all sorts of efforts and riding intensities.

You can also get very good tights for less: the soft, stretchy and supple Iris Women's Signature Winter Bib Tights Light are warm enough in temperatures down to about 3°C and also feature a great chamois and easy-to-use buckle system – all for around £130.

Conclusion

Overall, Gore's Ability Thermo Bib Tights+ for women incorporate a lot of high-quality materials and design features, including the patented easy-pee zip system and windproofing panels, but unfortunately the latter results in tights that are very restrictive to ride in.

Verdict

Fleece-lined bibs with effective zip system for mid-ride stops, but very restrictive windproof panels

