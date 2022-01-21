Support road.cc

Nopinz Endurance Bib Tights Woman’s

Nopinz Endurance Bib Tights Woman’s

by Anna Marie Hughes
Fri, Jan 21, 2022 09:45
0
£114.99

VERDICT:

10
Wonderfully comfy bibs with a great fit, at a much lower price than the competition
Comfy
Well-specced chamois
Low-bulk fabric
Great fit
Short in the leg
No ankle zipper won’t please all
Weight: 
262g
Contact: 
www.nopinz.com
The Nopinz Endurance Bib Tights Woman's are a great-fitting option for winter endurance riding with a very well-specced chamois for the price. A hydrophobic coating protects against road spray, and the soft, fleecy lining will keep you snugly warm.

The tights use a Roubaix-lined fabric that's wonderfully soft and fleecy inside and feels great right up against the skin. The fabric also has a generous amount of stretch and it's fairly low bulk too. In and out of the saddle, I found I was able to move freely and comfortably, and the fabric hasn't bunched up or caused any hotspots in my experience.

A hydrophobic coating has been applied to the exterior of this fabric to defend against water and dirt. If you're riding in the winter, there's no way you're going to be able to avoid the muck on country lanes and so this is a useful addition that provides an effective defence against spray.

The bib section consists of stretchy 4.5cm-wide straps at the front, which continue over the shoulders, joining a mesh rear panel. The straps are wide enough to distribute pressure evenly, and the smooth surface sits comfortably at the tops of the shoulders.

Then the mesh section provides breathability where it is needed most, at the back.

2022 Nopinz Endurance Bib Tights Woman’s - straps back.jpg

Nopinz hasn't incorporated an 'easy pee' comfort break system into the system, like some brands have, but what it has done is deliver a wonderfully comfy upper at a very enticing price point.

The ankles stayed in place thanks to the 5cm-wide elasticated band. Zips aren't included so these are a bit more faff to pull on and off, but once you're wearing them it's a comfy setup.

2022 Nopinz Endurance Bib Tights Woman’s - ankle detail.jpg

Length-wise, the tights are fairly short for me. I didn't find this a huge problem as I often paired these with overshoes which easily rise higher, so I never experienced an unpleasant gap. If you do have particularly long legs and want to extend the use of the tights to spring and autumn days, you might find the length a little frustrating, though.

2022 Nopinz Endurance Bib Tights Woman’s - legs front.jpg

Teosport provides the Armadillo endurance pad which is a very well-specced option for the £115 price tag of the bib tights. It provides excellent support, with no pressure points or chafing on long base mile rides in my experience.

2022 Nopinz Endurance Bib Tights Woman’s - chamois.jpg

Heat-applied reflective detailing is included down the length of each calf, which is a welcome nod to visibility.

2022 Nopinz Endurance Bib Tights Woman’s - back.jpg

At £114.99, these are very reasonably priced for the performance and comfort they deliver. Premium options can cost a lot more, such as Velocio's Women's Thermal Bib Tights, currently £210 – though you are getting some super-comfortable and stylish low-bulk fleecy bibs that are impressively warm.

The Iris Women's Signature Winter Bib Tights Light are a more affordable option but are still priced higher than the Nopinz at £135. They do include a handy quick-exit magnetic bib buckle, though.

Rapha's entry-level Core Winter Tights with Pad are a simple and effective option and slightly cheaper than the Nopinz bibs at £110, though its Pro Team Winter Tights are £210.

Overall, the performance of these bib tights really impresses for the price point. Nopinz has delivered a comfy, low-bulk option with a pad that'll cover you on long winter base miles.

Wonderfully comfy bibs with a great fit, at a much lower price than the competition

Make and model: Nopinz Endurance Bib Tights Woman's

Size tested: Medium

Tell us what the product is for

Nopinz says: 'When winter is upon you, a good pair of bib tights can make riding in even the worst conditions more bearable. Our Roubaix bib tights are warm and water-resistant. The hydrophobic coating repels water/dirt and considerably improves drying times. used at the knee to enhance flexibility and ergonomics. The endurance chamois will keep you chafe-free and comfortable on even the longest of base rides."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Nopinz lists:

Roubaix lined hydrophobic fabrics.

Endurance pad.

Mesh bib section edged in stretch bias.

Pre-dyed lycra panels for durability.

Heat applied reflective detailing.

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
9/10

Great-fitting comfy option that protects against road spray.

Rate the product for durability:
 
9/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
7/10

A little short in the leg for me.

Rate the product for sizing:
 
6/10

You'll need to go for one size up in my experience.

Rate the product for weight:
 
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
9/10
Rate the product for value:
 
7/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

All good when machine washed at 30 degrees.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Superbly on wet winter outings – kept me warm and the chamois provided effective support for long base rides.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Fit, chamois and comfort, all for a reasonable price.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Leg length was a little short for me.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

Much cheaper than premium options such as Velocio's Women's Thermal Bib Tights and Rapha's Pro Team Winter bib (both £210), and less than the Iris Women's Signature Winter Bib Tights Light which are a reasonably priced option at £135.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

They're excellent, they deliver the performance and comfort of much more expensive options. They're comfy all-round, low bulk, and come with a pad that'll support you well across long winter base mile rides.

Overall rating: 9/10

About the tester

Age: 24  Height: 177cm  Weight: 62kg

I usually ride: Road bike  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, Gravel riding, indoor turbo and rollers, track

Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

