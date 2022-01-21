The Nopinz Endurance Bib Tights Woman's are a great-fitting option for winter endurance riding with a very well-specced chamois for the price. A hydrophobic coating protects against road spray, and the soft, fleecy lining will keep you snugly warm.

The tights use a Roubaix-lined fabric that's wonderfully soft and fleecy inside and feels great right up against the skin. The fabric also has a generous amount of stretch and it's fairly low bulk too. In and out of the saddle, I found I was able to move freely and comfortably, and the fabric hasn't bunched up or caused any hotspots in my experience.

A hydrophobic coating has been applied to the exterior of this fabric to defend against water and dirt. If you're riding in the winter, there's no way you're going to be able to avoid the muck on country lanes and so this is a useful addition that provides an effective defence against spray.

The bib section consists of stretchy 4.5cm-wide straps at the front, which continue over the shoulders, joining a mesh rear panel. The straps are wide enough to distribute pressure evenly, and the smooth surface sits comfortably at the tops of the shoulders.

Then the mesh section provides breathability where it is needed most, at the back.

Nopinz hasn't incorporated an 'easy pee' comfort break system into the system, like some brands have, but what it has done is deliver a wonderfully comfy upper at a very enticing price point.

The ankles stayed in place thanks to the 5cm-wide elasticated band. Zips aren't included so these are a bit more faff to pull on and off, but once you're wearing them it's a comfy setup.

Length-wise, the tights are fairly short for me. I didn't find this a huge problem as I often paired these with overshoes which easily rise higher, so I never experienced an unpleasant gap. If you do have particularly long legs and want to extend the use of the tights to spring and autumn days, you might find the length a little frustrating, though.

Teosport provides the Armadillo endurance pad which is a very well-specced option for the £115 price tag of the bib tights. It provides excellent support, with no pressure points or chafing on long base mile rides in my experience.

Heat-applied reflective detailing is included down the length of each calf, which is a welcome nod to visibility.

At £114.99, these are very reasonably priced for the performance and comfort they deliver. Premium options can cost a lot more, such as Velocio's Women's Thermal Bib Tights, currently £210 – though you are getting some super-comfortable and stylish low-bulk fleecy bibs that are impressively warm.

The Iris Women's Signature Winter Bib Tights Light are a more affordable option but are still priced higher than the Nopinz at £135. They do include a handy quick-exit magnetic bib buckle, though.

Rapha's entry-level Core Winter Tights with Pad are a simple and effective option and slightly cheaper than the Nopinz bibs at £110, though its Pro Team Winter Tights are £210.

Overall, the performance of these bib tights really impresses for the price point. Nopinz has delivered a comfy, low-bulk option with a pad that'll cover you on long winter base miles.

Verdict

Wonderfully comfy bibs with a great fit, at a much lower price than the competition

