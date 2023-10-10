Featuring breathable mesh panels, the Le Col Women's Pro Lightweight Bib Shorts work really well on the hottest days on the bike. They have an excellent fit and are very comfortable, though you do pay a bit of a premium for all this.

For more – and cheaper – options, check out our guide to the best cycling shorts.

> Buy now: Le Col Women's Pro Lightweight Bib Shorts for £180 from Le Col

Though designed for hot summer rides, the Pro Lightweight Bib Shorts also make an excellent choice for typical summer cycling in the UK. They were comfortable during the late summer heatwave when temperatures reached around 25°C, but were also suitable for temperatures around 18-20°C when worn with a standard cycling jersey.

Size and fit

The bib shorts come in five sizes from XS-XL and they feature a lower waist than other bib shorts I've worn. Despite having a long body, I found the waist high enough, covering my belly button.

I usually wear a size small in cycling kit, and that was the case here, based on Le Col's size guide. Like a lot of pro cycling clothing, the shorts fit snuggly, but I still found them very comfortable. They give a reasonable level of compression without feeling restrictive, and there's no loose material. They didn't chafe or pinch anywhere.

The shorts are made from lightweight fabrics and feature mesh panels on the side for enhanced cooling. These did a great job of wicking sweat away quickly so there was no uncomfortable build-up.

The leg ends are also mesh but feature silicone woven into the mesh. This sticks to your legs when you're trying to put them on, but once in place, they fit comfortably without being too tight and didn't ride up at all when I was pedalling.

One thing to note is that the legs are on the long side, finishing just above the knee, which you might like, but personally I prefer them a bit shorter.

The mesh is a little bit see-through, but they don't stretch so much that it compromises your privacy by becoming entirely see-through.

They come in two colour choices – black with a white bib section, as tested, or all black, top and bottom.

Pad

The pad is Le Col's Premium Pro Chamois which is said to provide dual-density comfort and shock absorption. It's quite a thick pad, which some might find a bit bulky, but I found it to be flexible and I really liked it. Chamois comfort is a very personal thing, though – there isn't a single seat pad that works best for everyone.

I used the shorts for rides of around three hours without giving them a second thought – they're very comfortable.

Bib section

Up top, the mesh and elasticated bib straps sit comfortably in place. At the rear there’s a large mesh panel rather than two separate straps, but I didn’t find the additional material any warmer than a traditional design.

Many women's bib shorts, such as the Assos UMA GTV C2s, offer easy-pee designs to make mid-ride pit-stops easier for women. These Le Cols don't have this feature, which might bother you; personally, I don't consider it to be a problem.

Value

At £180 these shorts are not cheap, but they are pitched against some of the highest quality shorts available – and still represent quite a saving against some.

The MAAP Women's Short Team Bib Evos, for example, which Suvi found to be great quality and good in hot weather, cost £225.

The Assos Women's UMA GTV C2s I mentioned above are also more expensive at £215, though they do have that easy-pee design feature.

> Read more road.cc reviews of women’s cycling shorts

You can get some comfy and stylish shorts for less, though. Stolen Goat's Women's Black Ibex Bodyline Bib Shorts cost £100 (and at the time of writing are just £60), and Emma found these to be just as well made as some upper-end shorts, and equally as comfortable.

Conclusion

Overall, these shorts are very comfortable and feature a great chamois. The combination of lightweight materials and breathable mesh side panels makes them a great choice for hot riding, although not everyone will get on with the leg length.

Verdict

Light, comfortable and breathable, ideal for hot weather rides

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website