MAAP Women’s Short Team Bib Evo

These bib shorts are technically the same as the MAAP Women's Team Bib Evo shorts that Emma reviewed in 2021, but the big change is that the new design has shorter legs. If you are on the shorter side and struggle a little to find the right length shorts, these are well worth considering, offering the quality we've come to expect from MAAP – though at a price.

The construction of these bibs is very flattering: they feature an ergonomically designed, female-specific cut, silicone-patterned leg band and higher-cut mesh waist alongside breathable and moisture-wicking materials. All of the fabrics are Bluesign approved and made in Italy, which adds to the sustainability credentials.

There are two colour options for these bibs, black and Shadow Grey, as tested. The rather light appearance worried me quite a bit at the start: are they going to show every little drop of sweat, and is any dirt spray going to make them look like I've had an accident? Well, after a lot of sweaty rides in these bibs, I can confirm that they do not show sweat too much – you can tell it's been a hot ride around the pad (it does look a bit like you've peed yourself) but not so noticeably that I'd felt embarrassed to be in public. It also helped that the materials used are very breathable, making these bibs comfy even on the hottest days.

MAAP says these shorts feature a "non-see-through function", meaning that the fabric should not thin over time. I have no criticism of the actual fabric or its thinning – in fact, it's stayed very much in pristine condition throughout the two-month-plus test period – but in this colour the shorts are quite see-through. I first noticed this when I tried them on with underwear on (just to try the size) and was rather surprised at how well I could see everything through the fabric. Because the shorts have a chamois, you won't be showing anything private, but your skin is basically showing through the fabric.

The shorter leg length, which made me very excited to try out these bibs, also made me a little self-conscious when riding outside. MAAP says the shorter length is "perfect for keeping those tan lines in check" but I'd rather focus on the performance and fit. It's a fact that many bib shorts are made with a rather tall figure in mind, which means the legs often feel overly long on me and extend too close to the knee, even for my 5ft 4in height. However, when I had these bibs on I occasionally felt a little exposed – paired with the fact that I knew how see-through the fabric is. MAAP says it has responded to demand with the shorter leg length, but I could not but help draw a parallel to wearing a mini skirt when I had these on. Maybe I'd be a lot happier with them in black.

Inside the bibs, the 3D thermo-moulded multi-layer chamois is quite firm but not in an uncomfortable way, just that it seems to hold its shape very well. It also features some ventilation holes at the front, adding to the hot-weather breathability.

The seamless, wide, elasticated bib straps alleviate pressure points effectively and feel very snug. Paired with a lightweight mesh back for breathability, they are some of the best bib straps I've experienced.

The leg grippers are also very effective, and won't budge unless you really want them to.

I found these bibs true to size, too. Sizes range from XXS to XL, and I tested the XS, which is what I'd wear in brands such as Rapha or dhb as well. They were snug but still comfortable, and I think sizing up would have compromised the fit – after all, these are supposed to be skin-tight. I particularly like the way they fit around the waist and stomach, providing a little compression yet without squeezing anything.

Emma gave the original Team Bib Evos a whopping 4.5 stars in her review, and with MAAP saying that this shorter version has all the same details you love but with a 5cm shorter leg length, it is fair to expect a similar score.

Yes, they are excellent, but they also come at a hefty price – up £35 since Emma tested them – which makes me hesitate to score them quite so high. Only two pairs we've tested on road.cc cost more, and one of those is also from MAAP, its Women's Alt_Road Cargo Bib at £235 (the others are Cafe du Cycliste's Mathilde Audax Bib Shorts – now £265).

You can certainly find cheaper – and still good – options with shorter legs. Endura's FS260-Pro Women's bib shorts are on the shorter side, and they also offer an easy-pee function, for a much lower price of £87.99.

And another short-legged option is the Adidas Adiventure bib shorts for £140 (no, it's not a mis-spelling of adventure).

We've not tested either, although I've ridden the Enduras for years so I can say they're good.

Overall, if you really want short bib shorts, your options are quite limited, and there is no arguing that these MAAP bibs are up there in terms of quality and comfort. However, they are very expensive; I'd also go for black over grey.

Verdict

Great for those who prefer a shorter leg length, but a little see-through and very pricey

