Stolen Goat Women’s Black Ibex Bodyline Bib Shorts

Stolen Goat's Ibex Bodyline Women's bib shorts are a great choice if you value quality, compression and generous bib coverage at the rear. For more options, check out our guide to the best cycling bib shorts.

This is a classic pair of shorts that quite simply do what shorts should. They seem just as well made as some upper-end shorts I've tested and feel equally as comfortable as some too. Compression is good and the chamois is compliant while offering medium support. Only the straps are a bit of a let-down for me, but that's a matter of personal preference.

I followed Stolen Goat's size chart and tested a medium. They are a snug fit – if you like a sense of compression, these will appeal. The multi-panel construction, with flatlocked seams, means the main body of the shorts hug the thighs and hips uniformly – no crinkles or wrinkles to be seen or sensed. When shorts feel this snug I always worry about the leg grippers being over-tight. I needn't have, though – the elasticated gripper is a good 7cm deep so pressure is spread out to avoid a sausage thigh. This generous band has a grippy weave incorporated, so no peeling dots or strips of silicone in the long term either.

The bib section is a well-judged length and the straps sit comfortably when you first pull on the shorts. At the rear there's plenty of coverage, with the mesh bib section reaching up to the shoulder blades – more on this later.

The straps aren't particularly discreet under a close fitting summer jersey, and tend to gather in on themselves when you are riding. I've been testing these in cool and cold conditions so this hasn't bothered me, and thick winter jerseys and jackets don't reveal anything. But it's worth bearing in mind if you want the shorts to serve you all year round (and you like a skin-tight short-sleeve jersey).

In my experience, seams on mesh straps aren't always as durable as solid elastic straps; the stitching is prone to fraying and coming loose. I'd say this is my only major reservation with the shorts.

Pad

The Ibex Bodylines use Stolen Goat's Vapour pad, the same as that used in the company's more expensive Epic Shorts. The Vapour has been 'developed in Belgium alongside top level pro riders and teams to create the perfect race pad and positioning on the bike – offering more support with only 30% of the material' says Stolen Goat. I can confirm it's well positioned for a racing position. I've used the shorts for endurance rides of over four hours as well as short, intense outings on the road and suffered no discomfort or chafing. I'd say support is medium and will be sufficient for the majority of regular riders. If you like a lot cushioning for longer outings, you might feel a bit short-changed.

Multiple panels of compressive fabric with four-way stretch make for a good overall fit and help hold the pad firmly in place as you move about. With its varied densities, I certainly found it a 'don't-know-you're-wearing it' chamois. It's not bulky or rigid and I haven't found it overbearing in anyway.

It's also good to know that it washes well and dries out relatively quickly, perhaps in part down to Stolen Goat's 30 per cent less fabric.

I can't comment on breathability in warmer conditions, but I did have a few sessions on the indoor trainer without issue.

High cut

I've had a mix of conditions for testing, with the shorts offering enough protection for temperatures ranging from 7-13°C. At the upper end I would have preferred not to have had the high-reaching mesh at the rear. You can see from the photos it comes a decent way up the back, and with loaded pockets it's an extra layer where I don't want it. It's a personal gripe that won't be an issue for everyone, and certainly not problematic in colder weather.

The final few details worth pointing out are some reflective detailing on the grippers and a small pocket on the left bib strap. I can't say the latter is a winning feature for me – it's only really big enough for a key, which you risk losing if you take a toilet break. On the other hand, if you are using the shorts for racing, it would make a good radio pocket.

Value and conclusion

Shorts for less than £100 are increasingly hard to find, particularly quality ones, which I'd say these certainly are.

Looking at the shorts we've reviewed here at road.cc, I'd say Velocio's Foundations are the closest in price (up to £107 since our review), quality and styling. You get an easy pee-system here too, though Anna didn't feel the pad was as supportive as some.

Dropping below £100 might see quality compromises – for example, Vel's bib shorts had some questionable grippers.

There are some decent cheaper options, though – if a full-coverage bib doesn't bother you, Madison's £49.99 Sportive bibs might be worth considering. Lara thought they were comfortable, effective and easy to use for comfort breaks.

Overall, though, I'd say Stolen Goat has pitched the price well, and if compression and a generous mesh bib appeal, they are decent value for money.

They're a great choice for rides of varying durations, and compare well with more expensive shorts. Just make sure you are happy with the generous mesh upper, though – it won't be for everyone, particularly in milder conditions.

Verdict

Great road-focused shorts – compressive, comfy, stylish and not over-priced

