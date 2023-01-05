The Le Col Winter Long Sleeve Base Layer is a warm undershirt that could have been better planned and put together.

My favourite-ever band name was The Star-Spangled Chest Wigs; here they are reincarnated as one of the weirdest-looking cycling garments I've tested. The fleecy front and arm panels look like they've been made from offcuts from the teddy bear factory. It's actually Polartec's Alpha fleece fabric, designed, it tells us, for the US Special Forces to 'regulate comfort in changing conditions'.

The rest of the garment is another Polartec fabric, called Powergrid, which has a waffle-like weave on one side and a more conventional finish on the other. This is aimed at warmth and breathability at a low weight.

Polartec Alpha has turned up in another garment I've tested this winter, the Pearson Test Your Mettle Road Insulated Jacket, where it forms the thermal lining in the front panels and sleeves.

In the Le Col baselayer it has to do a structural job as well as insulation duties. I do wonder about the longer-term robustness of the fabric. Since it's a baselayer and won't generally be exposed to the rigours of the outdoors – thorns and the like – it'll probably be okay, but that open, mesh-like structure that forms a matrix for the fleecy fibre pile does seem relatively fragile. We'll see.

Le Col says the Polartech Alpha is meant to work 'in extreme temperature variations, without the need to remove layers'. It's just as well, since if you're seen in this by your cycling chums you're in for a ribbing, Daddy Bear. Keeping it under your jersey is definitely recommended, where I found it was, as claimed, lovely and warm.

I used it on some cold-to-freezing rides, from modest low-intensity outings to more energetic mountain bike rides, in temperatures down to -4°C (possibly colder with the wind chill) under a thermal/windproof jacket, and my core stayed very warm.

Toiling up long climbs, I even found I was overheating a bit and unzipped to let a bit of air in. I noticed a bit of dew on the outside of the fleece pile – probably a good sign that the fabric was transferring body moisture away from my skin, though it's not something I've ever felt on more conventional baselayers. My back stayed dry and comfortable, suggesting the Powergrid fabric was working efficiently too, in both moisture transfer and evaporation.

I was puzzled about the way the two fabrics had been used on the arms. Le Col has chosen to go with the Powergrid on the upper side and the fleecier Alpha on the underside, right up into the armpit. This seemed the wrong way round to me – I'd rather have the extra insulation where I'm more exposed to the conditions. As folk singer Roy Harper once said, 'It may be February but it's always August under your arms.'

Otherwise, it's as you might expect – fuzzy fabric right across the front and on the lower back panel to keep your kidneys snug. The slightly short fit on me meant I kept trying to pull the hem down a bit for better lower back coverage, though once under a pair of bib tights it stayed in place.

The sleeves are also short on me, coming up about an inch above my wrists at rest and sliding up to expose about three inches of flesh when riding on the hoods. Size-wise, I should have been right on the medium test garment we were sent. Yes, I have long arms, and often need to size up to get good coverage, but there were other factors at play here: the Alpha fabric, while quite stretchy width-wise, has much less give lengthways and that meant I couldn't compensate for the shortness of the sleeves by stretching them. The other was the very basic nature of the cuff – simply folded over and flatstitched into a seam. Other than the inherent stretch of the two fabrics, there was nothing to keep it in place at the wrist. I think this could be improved.

The neck-hole seems similarly basic and is cut very wide. It didn't feel exposed at the throat, but it did on the back of the neck where I felt it needed to come up higher.

Most of the internal seams are also pretty basic – strong enough, but very lumpy and particularly so where two came together. I expected better.

Value

It's not cheap either, though it's the same price as the Spatz BASEZ 2 (£74.99) that Matt reviewed in 2021, a feature-laden garment that offers similar warmth and is almost identical in weight.

Another baselayer that uses Polartec fabric – though this time the Power Dry specification – is the dhb Aeron Polartec. In his review Stu Kerton found this had plenty of length in the sleeve and it may be more versatile as it looks less bizarre. At £50 that's good value.

Conclusion

Overall, I felt the performance of the Le Col Long-Sleeved Base Layer was good, but that was more down to the fabric than to anything Le Col has added to the mix, and I expected a better garment for the money.

Verdict

Good performance from the Polartec fabrics but Le Col needs to look again at the design and construction

