Spatz BASEZ 2 Black Baselayer

The Spatz BASEZ 2 baselayer offers excellent warmth for colder training and general riding. It has some really novel design features that add up to create a baselayer that might make you think differently about such layers. The high neck with no zip opening can make variable temperature days a little uncomfortable at times, but for the coldest days little beats it.

Spatz is a British company run by a former pro racer and team director from Yorkshire, where the weather is about as 'British' as it gets. That seems to have inspired Tom and his small but growing team to develop kit that pushes boundaries and fits what riders and racers want but often doesn't exist. The Spatz Roadman overshoes are a prime example that I found to be absolutely incredible.

The BASEZ 2 has some features you don't always see on baselayers. First, the sleeves go over the wrist, with thumb holes to keep it in place, providing a little extra warmth over the part of the hand it covers. It is simple and works well, with just a little extra care needed to keep it in place when putting gloves on. On warmer days you might not need it, and the material of the baselayer means if you choose not to have the sleeve so far down it doesn't bunch up or cause problems.

There is also a longer dropped back section, which goes right the way down below your back – on me reaching to just the edge of the chamois pad in tights/shorts. It gives a little extra wind protection, or if you are riding without mudguards or protection from spray then it helps keep that area a little warmer and more comfortable.

Perhaps the most contentious feature is the high neck. It does add incredible warmth and helps keep the wind off your chest – great on really cold days – but I found it limits the range of temperatures in which the baselayer is comfortable. On cold days it meant I could head out without a separate neck scarf, but if temperatures rose to near double figures, because of the baselayer's lack of any form of opening to help regulate body temperature, I had to rely on the outer layer zip, which isn't always ideal. Not only is rain a potential issue but you also don't want your jacket flapping around, and I found I was having to undo my jacket further than with other baselayers.

The high neck is exactly what it says, too – just a neck warmer. It doesn't provide as much coverage as some, such as on Rapha's Deep Winter Windblock and Pro Team Thermal baselayers, which can also stretch over the mouth and nose.

Whether the neck and warmth is a problem will likely depend on how warm you run and the intensity of your ride. I find my core runs quite warm, and my extremities cold. I used the BASEZ 2 in temperatures down to -4°C with just a single insulated layer on top and it felt fine, although a few degrees lower and maybe a third layer would have been required. The upper temperatures for me were close to 8°C for being comfortable, and anything above 10°C and I found it too warm, albeit only around the neck area.

The material does wick sweat away from the skin quickly, which was especially noticeable on cold days when working hard and still sweating going up hills, where there's the potential to rapidly cool on longer downhills. The baselayer draws sweat away from the skin and you stay warm.

There's no windproofing – you'll need to rely on other layers for that – although Spatz has included thicker areas of fabric where the wind will have most effect, such as the chest and front of the arms, which should help improve warmth here.

There are small 'roundels' in the fabric that contribute to it feeling so stretchy and elastic, with huge flex and movement possible without any feeling of constriction or compression. Despite there only being three sizes available, this stretch should mean a comfortable fit is possible if you are between sizes. You can feel the small roundels within the fabric but they aren't uncomfortable, and though they can leave a mark on your skin, again it's not uncomfortable and fades away reasonably quickly.

Value

Nearly £75 seems a lot of money for a baselayer, although the Spatz is not alone, with the likes of Castelli and its Flanders Warm LS Thermal Base Layer costing the same, and the Pro Team Thermal from Rapha mentioned earlier being £70. And it's positively cheap compared with some – Santini's Grido Thermal baselayer is £120 (full review to come – but not by me, so I don't know how it compares) and the Deep Winter Windblock from Rapha is £130.

The warmth and wicking performance is excellent, and if money were no object the BASEZ 2 would be my choice when temperatures start to dive. But it does carry a premium price (if not as premium as some!) and the extra performance and warmth on offer is not massively better than you can find in a cheaper option, such as the £40 dhb Aeron Polartec. Even adding a separate neck warmer for colder days you're looking at a decent saving.

Price aside, though, the performance is generally excellent, and on a very cold day this would be the baselayer I'd reach for, with extra features that add up to create a very good garment overall. Just hope that it doesn't warm up too much while you're out.

Verdict

Superb baselayer for cold temperatures with brilliant warmth but also good sweat wicking

