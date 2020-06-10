Le Col Pro Bib Shorts 2020

The Le Col Pro bib shorts are a high-quality garment designed for racing with a long, sleek cut and a super-comfortable chamois.

Mat tested the previous version of Le Col's Pro bib shorts in 2018 and called the Dolomiti Pro Gel pad 'supremely comfortable.' While Le Col has updated the design of the shorts and the bib section, the British brand has sensibly not fixed what ain't broke and has kept the same pad – and 'supremely comfortable' is how I would describe it too.

Of course the pad is bound to place itself slightly differently depending on the individual anatomy of the wearer, and I found that it was at its best in an aggressive position and not quite so plush-feeling for sitting up on the back of the saddle. You can see from the photos that it's tucked underneath directly on the sit bones rather than behind them. This is as it should be for shorts designed for racing.

The legs are cut very long, with cuffs wider than the previous version's, which made me happy. I have longish femurs for my height, meaning many bib shorts either come up hotpants-short on me, or I have to rely on very sticky silicone grippers and/or sweat to keep the legs down. It's not me in the photo, by the way.

With the legs a decent length, grippers that are as grippy as tub tape are not necessary any more. I found that when I pedalled, the Le Col shorts settled into the perfect position above the kneecap. Having said that, there is a silicone hexagon pattern inside the cuffs that would do a great job if if it was called upon.

The Lycra reaches higher over the waist than in many shorts – again, something that gives them away as racing shorts to be worn with a short jersey. Here comes my only criticism: I found them a bit sweaty on the lower back because of this and would have preferred the mesh to start a bit lower down. However, in the shorts' defence, I have been wearing the Le Col Sport jersey with them (review to come), which sits slightly lower than a pure race jersey, creating more of an overlap that results in a double layer.

The Lycra itself is breathable, as polyamide is, but there are lighter-weight shorts for summer riding. However, as Le Col says, these shorts are versatile in a wide temperature range. I would say they could be worn with leg warmers in late autumn and early spring.

The bib straps are nice and wide, looping over the shoulders and supporting the shorts almost unfelt, and the perforated mesh they're made from is cool and breathable.

You can tell instantly that these are high-quality bib shorts, and this is underlined by the details. An embroidered logo rather than one that peels off or cracks after a few washes is one of these. The smart flatlocked stitching is another, outlining the panels elegantly.

Value and conclusion

There are many bib shorts costing a lot less than these but also many from other premium brands costing more – like the Assos Equipe RS at £200 and the Rapha Classic Bib Shorts II at £170.

With the Le Col Pros you're paying for top quality, heavy duty, bona fide pro-level racing shorts from a British brand with a lot of well-deserved cachet that knows what it's doing.

Verdict

Great pair of racing shorts with a businesslike chamois and an elegant cut – good quality and worth the investment

