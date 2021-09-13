Pactimo Summit Classic Bib Shorts

The Pactimo Summit Classic Bibs work exceptionally well on the bike. The soft, smooth fabric fits like a second skin, and as for the pad... I really can't fault it.

Pactimo says it uses a flat-sheen, double-knit fabric throughout the Summits, and it is bloody lovely. So comfortable against the skin that these shorts have become one of my favourite pairs to wear, for long or short rides.

It offers a reasonable amount of compression, for a close fit without being restrictive, and it moves well with your legs and body as you pedal. There's no bunching of material and even when you move from a seated position to a standing one, or vice versa, no adjustment is necessary.

The legs stay in place at all times thanks mostly to the stretch of the fabric but it's guaranteed by the little dashes of silicone added on the inside.

I like the idea of using the same fabric for the straps too; you are getting that compression to keep them in place but without any undue pressure.

The minimal seams at the top of the shoulder cause no bother, while the lightweight mesh panel between the straps aids breathability.

In fairness, the main material works well on that front too. I wore the shorts on some properly hot days and never felt overly sweaty.

At their heart is an Endurance Anatomic Super Air Chamois made by Elastic Interface, one of the main manufacturers whose pads you'll find in many brands of shorts and tights.

The design is original to Pactimo and it says it's developed as an ultra long distance pad, which I'm inclined to agree with. The padding is a bit thicker than some, and it is slightly firm which I found to be supportive, it didn't bunch and there were no hot-spots, even when remaining seated for a long time.

I used the Summits on both long road rides and adventures on the gravel, and they excelled at both.

The overall quality is very good, with just a few stray ends to the threads here and there, not something I'd really see as a concern because it isn't anything structural.

Sizing-wise there are five options from small through to 2XL, dictated by a rider's inseam. I've got the medium here and I'd say the sizing reflects that of similar brands like Rapha, Lusso, dhb and others. Basically, any brand that has typical UK sizing rather than more European style.

Full rrp for the Summits is £165, which puts them up there against some of the best shorts out there. That's not cheap, but they are £5 less than the Rapha Classic bib shorts while being superior in fit and long-ride comfort, and that's a big accolade as the Raphas are none too shabby on both of those fronts.

I'd say the Summits are on a par with the MAAP Team Bib Evo, one of the best pairs of shorts I've tested this year. They are £190, though.

If you are in the market for a quality pair of bib shorts that don't break the bank, though, bear in mind the Endura FS260 Pros, which I recently compared to both the Rapha and MAAP offerings. They are just £84.99. The softness of the Summit's fabric takes the edge, mind.

Conclusion

A near-faultless pair of bib shorts which, while high in price at full rrp, are still competitive against many of the big hitters in the clothing world.

Verdict

Exquisite comfort from the fabric, backed up by an excellent pad

