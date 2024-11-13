“I feel safer between buses and cars”: Violent bikejackings force cyclists to avoid popular cycling path which has turned into “Wild West” with an “epidemic of joyriding”

Despite all common logic indicating that a flat, traffic-free cycling path dotted with greenery would serve as a beloved and frequent haven for cyclists of all sorts, many are now saying that they feel “safer between buses and cars” and have been forced to avoid the route, after repeated incidents of violent bike robberies.

The Bristol & Bath Railway Path is a 13-mile long stretch of walking and cycling route, part of the National Cycling Network connecting Lawrence Hill station in Bristol to Locksbrook in Bath. It was the first major project undertaken by active travel charity Sustrans, who described it as “tranquil” and “ideal for a leisurely day out with friends or family”.

However, the recent spate of bikejackings, reported by cyclists on the Bristol Cyclists Facebook group, has turned it into anything but, with cyclists suggesting that they have been forced to avoid the route for the “foreseeable future”, amidst concerns that an “epidemic of joyriding” has turned the beloved cycling path into the “wild west”, with one even claiming that they feel “safer between buses and cars”.

Last week, Vivienne Rose wrote about an incident in which a Deliveroo rider on his e-bike was ambushed by three men, two of them on “very fast e-bikes” at the entrance onto the path by Whitehall Primary School. Upon reaching the Chocolate Factory housing development area a few hundred metres ahead, they allegedly pushed the cyclist off his bike and threatened him saying they had knives, eventually setting off towards Fishponds with his e-bike.

“I saw them going down and then up the path and witnessed the assault from the distance. I couldn’t see their faces as it was too dark, but heard them (young-ish aggressive male voices).”

“He [cyclist] said he’d only just bought it two weeks ago, poor guy, gutted for him, he’s now lost his income as a Deliveroo cyclist,” Rose added. “Victim was shaken, very very upset and had a few scrapes but otherwise okay. Thank you to the passers-by who also stopped and offered assistance. Be careful after dark out there! It was busy with people walking and cycling and such a shock to see how quickly they were able to assault someone and make off with their bike!”

> Fears cyclists could be "gravely injured" by "speeding" e-scooter gang intimidating users on popular Bristol & Bath Railway Path

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: “We were called at 6.35pm on Wednesday 6 November to a report of a robbery on the Bristol and Bath Cycle Path in Greenbank. A man was assaulted and his e-bike stolen by three men described as being aged in their 20s and wearing all black clothing with black balaclavas.”

A couple of days later, Rowan Brunswick posted on the group that he was robbed of his bike around the same area. “My beloved Jamis road bike was stolen from me at knifepoint on the Bristol to Bath Railway Path near Lawrence Hill station last night,” he said.

“The lads who took it were riding around on it and I assume it’s been dumped somewhere in that area. Please reach out if you’ve seen it, it’s my pride and joy and my only way of getting around.”

Bikejacking victim with his cycle (Rowan Brunswick on Bristol Cyclists Facebook group)

Alex du Pre commented saying: “Really sorry to hear this and I sincerely encourage you to report this to the police. Being mugged at knifepoint anywhere is absolutely outrageous and completely intolerable. We should be able to cycle the path at any time without fear. I cycled up this stretch myself yesterday evening without incident although there were a few dodgy-looking types hanging around. I do hope your bike is found.”

Brunswick replied: “Those were probably the same dodgy types that I encountered, apart from they singled me out for special treatment. I'll definitely report it to the police when I’m feeling strong enough. I absolutely agree we should be able to cycle the path safely, I’ll be avoiding it for the foreseeable future though unfortunately. There are other ways to get home which don’t feel so much like the Wild West.”

“This is just getting ridiculous now. Imagine if this was car drivers getting carjacked? It would be stopped immediately.”

Other commentators also replied sharing similar sentiments. Nigel Shoosmith wrote: “Bristol & Bath Railway Path seems to be a place to avoid, especially the Bristol end, by all accounts. Probably safer on the road.

“In fact, if it’s a nice relaxing bike ride that you’re after, none of the local railway paths are for you right now. The coefficient of friction of slimy, soggy leaf mulch which covers much of the remaining routes that are actually still open ain’t up to much. Roads are, ironically, the safer bet.”

Mangotsfield Old Railway Station on Bristol and Bath Railway Path - via Matt Buck on Flickr Creative Commons

Alex du Pre posted: “Noticing a worrying number of posts on this group about criminal incidents along the Bristol Bath Railway Path, and hopefully those directly involved are reporting to the police (which you can do via the Avon and Somerset Police website).

“I’ve also found there is a police reporting tool called Street Safe, where you can anonymously report areas where you feel unsafe without having been directly involved as a victim or witness to an incident. If you Google Street Safe it should be the top hit. Members may wish to consider logging a report to hopefully raise the police awareness of issues on the cycle path.”

Rob Harris wrote: “I’m sorry to hear of this, it's a sad state of affairs… The B2B [Bristol to Bath] is just not a safe place to cycle anymore in the evenings in general whether it be theft or ignorant users with crazy strobe lights or no lights, high-speed e-bikes etc. As mentioned before, I use the roads most of the time now. It’s a shame the path is seen as a lawless place for the masked Sur-Ron tribe who take what they want.”

Marcus Campbell said: “This is just getting ridiculous now. Imagine if this was car drivers getting carjacked? It would be stopped immediately.”

> Concerns mount after latest wave of attacks on Bristol and Bath Railway Path

Besides calling on others to report to the police, one member suggested organising a “buddy stop” for lone cyclists to travel together after dark, while another even asked if they could start a campaign to install CCTV cameras along the path.

Meanwhile, the group is also rife with several posts about abandoned bikes, with cyclists sharing images hoping to find their owners via social media. One person wrote: “There seems to be an epidemic of joyriding thefts in Bristol now. What is going on?”

Speaking about the recent incidents, Chair of Bristol Cycling Campaign, Ian Pond said: “We are very concerned that there has been a spike in the amount of theft and criminal incidents on the Bristol Bath Railway Path based on the number of reports from path users on social media.

“This is something that seems to increase at this time of year after the clocks go back and so could be anticipated and pre-empted. We will be using our contacts at Bristol and South Gloucestershire councils and at Avon & Somerset Police to highlight the concerns of path users and ask for more action to be taken to reassure people who need to use the path.”

Just two months ago, Bristol & Bath Railway Path users reported “speeding” youths on “illegal e-scooters” intimidating cyclists and pedestrians, with one local suggesting someone may soon be “gravely injured” unless action is taken against the “group of two or three young guys” travelling “as fast as 50mph”.

Avon and Somerset Police responded saying that they had been undertaking patrols “with the intention to disrupt crime and antisocial behaviour and develop intelligence” and hoped that CCTV would soon be installed, but it was far from the first time that force had been made aware of safety issues, with numerous numerous reports of assaults and muggings on the path over the years.

road.cc has contacted Avon and Somerset Police and South Gloucestershire Council for comment.