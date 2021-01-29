A good pair of socks can make a surprising amount of difference to ride comfort. These high quality Iris Merino Socks are aimed firmly at cold weather use and look good and feel amazing on, but watch out for the generous fit.

They're not 100% wool – it's a mix of 70% merino, 27% polyamide and 3% elastane, working towards an optimal blend of merino's anti-odour properties and temperature stability together with the faster-drying elements of synthetics.

I tested the size 35-39 and had to check that I had received the correct size as they felt quite spacious. They weren't too large, just roomier than I expected, and I'd be a little concerned for those with smaller feet than my 39s. They'll be perfect for those with broad feet, though, with plenty of stretch in the forefoot area.

The socks have a broad stretch cuff at the top, which is effective in keeping the socks up (if that's your thing) but not tight, and they're 18cm long, coming up to mid-shin on me.

On the bike, the merino content means they deliver a high level of comfort, both in terms of the feel against the skin (like a little hug for your feet) and the warmth for their thickness. These aren't chunky socks and should fit under normal cycling shoes, but they do offer extra warmth over 'normal' socks. I found they were perfect under winter booties or normal shoes with overshoes on top, with minimal sweating.

One of the nicest features, other than the snuggly fabric, is the level of cushioning under the forefoot. It's an area that I often find neglected in cycling socks, when that's the part that receives most pressure from the pedal. These are well cushioned for pedalling comfort.

Price-wise, these are far from being cheap socks, but they are from a small boutique brand in the Netherlands, so inevitably there's a premium to be paid. That said, the Giro HRC + Merino socks are nearly four quid more at £21.99, and they're the same price as Ashmei's Classic Chequered Merino Socks and only a quid more than the Castelli Sfida 13 Women's Socks.

The Iris socks are so lovely to wear that I'd be inclined to not save them for cycling, but use them for everyday wear too. If the sizing and shape suit you, it's hard to go wrong with these high quality and superbly comfortable socks.

Verdict

Like little hugs for your feet – soft, warm, cushioned and well made

