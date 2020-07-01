Giro's HRC+ Merino Wool Socks will challenge everything you thought you knew about life or – failing that – keep your feet very comfy indeed. The seven-inch cuff and 70 per cent merino combine with a gently compressive fit for a sock that's warm and protective, yet never hot or sweaty. Breathable, well shaped and nicely detailed, the HRC+ does everything you want in a sock except, now I think of it, challenge everything you thought you knew about life.

The HRC+ has become my go-to riding sock. It's tight enough to stay exactly where you put it, yet never uncomfortable – the stretch from the non-merino bits (15 per cent polyester, 10 per cent Lycra, 5 per cent elastic) is very well judged. The cuff height is similarly well judged, and fits with all lengths of short without looking odd.

The sizing is accurate and merino's mythical, semi-magic properties mean it's comfy in a broad range of temperatures – I've worn this on days between 8°C and 30°C and stayed happy. It's also very good at resisting smells. After four long rides in a row without washing it, the HRC+ still had that new-sock smell. It wouldn't even stand up on its own. Seriously, why aren't all clothes made of this?

If you don't like this purple it comes in six colours: three bright (yellow, red or blue) and three dark (black, grey or this one). However, at £22 it's an expensive option. Ashmei's Classic Chequered merino sock is £18, for instance, while Kalf's Winter Merino is £15 and dhb's Aeron Light Weight Merino is just £10. (And of course you can buy non-merino road.cc Argyle socks for just £6.99.)

It you do invest, though, it's unlikely you'll regret it. The Giro HRC+ Merino Socks are as usable, comfortable and pleasing as cycling apparel gets.

Verdict

Extremely comfortable, well made and breathable, but expensive too

