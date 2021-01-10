The Castelli Sfida 13 Women's Socks offer exceptional comfort and insulation. They will serve you well through a wide range of winter temperatures, too, which goes a fair way to justify their expense.

The Sfida socks are like having a pair of cosy slippers on. They are, by far, the most luxurious winter socks I've worn. They don't offer any kind of compression and are quite thick, though, especially against something like Sportful's Wool Woman 16 socks.

The thick terry footbed is what really sets the Sfidas apart. It does a super job of keeping your feet warm on even the coldest of days, and you really sense the cushioning under the foot. I've even used them without overshoes on cool, dry rides, something I rarely dare to do – I am one for overshoes as soon as the mercury drops into the low teens.

Sweaty feet weren't an issue when I added overshoes, or wore the Sfidas on milder days either. They're a good length, and the ankle area gets an extra layer of protection too.

The merino certainly helps keep odours at bay; I got several wears out of them before they made it into the machine. After that I noticed a very small amount of shrinkage – not enough to affect the fit, though.

The're also showing signs of bobbling at the heel, particularly at the pattern edges. There's no visible thinning though, and the fabric still feels as soft against the foot as on day one. To be fair, I'm sure the bobbling has been aggravated by my off-road shoes, which have a more textured interior.

If the brilliant pink doesn't appeal, they're also available in black and celeste (for £1 less).

Value

They're appropriately priced given that they can deal with a good range of winter temperatures. Those Sportful Wool Woman 16 Socks are £17 as well, and I don't think they offer the same comfort or temperature range as the Sfidas. The recently reviewed M20 Merino Crew Compression Socks are £16.99, and while they aren't female specific they do offer compression.

If you are on a budget, dhb's Aeron Light Weight Merino Sock is an option at £10, or they do Mid and Winter Weight versions for £12 and £15 respectively.

I'd say the performance and comfort of the Sfidas more than justify the price tag, though. You're sure to get plenty of use out of them, right through winter and, without doubt, will love the cosiness. The heel may start to look a bit worn early, but performance seems likely to stay high for a long time.

Verdict

Warm, breathable and exceptionally cosy – great for most winter days on the bike

