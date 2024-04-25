The Gorewear M Base Layer Thermo Long Sleeve Shirt provides exceptional warmth for how thin it is. The collar is pretty wide, which can get a bit drafty unless you add a neckwarmer, but otherwise this is great.

Thanks to its thin fabric (92% polypropylene and 8% elastane), this feels very light and almost second-skin comfortable. The flatlock seams allow for optimum comfort even when it is paired with a snug long sleeve winter jersey, and it retains useful warmth without trapping so much much you get too hot.

Another notable attribute is its excellent sweat-wicking capability. I appreciated how the fabric efficiently pulled moisture away from my skin, keeping me dry and comfortable throughout my cycling sessions. This feature is crucial for maintaining optimal performance and preventing discomfort during prolonged rides.

However, one aspect that slightly detracted from an otherwise stellar experience was the wide cut on the neck. I found that it allowed more air to flow in than I preferred, especially during colder rides. A slightly snugger neckline would have provided better insulation.

Value

Retailing at £64.99 this isn't competing with cheap base layers you can pick up from your local sports store. But against other cycle-specific tops it's priced fairly, and I certainly think this is worth the money.

The Pearson Long Sleeve Base Layer that Iwein tested last year is less at £55, but it doesn't quite have the same wicking abilities due to its use of merino.

The Velocio Merino Mesh LS Base Layer is considerably more, however, at £80. Tester Steve found it very comfortable and liked the long, slim cut, but was not such a fan of the price.

Overall

This is an excellent choice – it's light, comfortable and works very well. While the wide collar may be a minor drawback for some, it certainly not enough to overshadow the rest.

Verdict

Warm and lightweight base layer that effectively wicks sweat away from the skin