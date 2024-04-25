Support road.cc

Base layers
Gorewear M Base Layer Thermo Long Sleeve Shirt2023 Gorewear M Base Layer Thermo Long Sleeve Shirt.jpg

Gorewear M Base Layer Thermo Long Sleeve Shirt

by Ed Morgan
Thu, Apr 25, 2024 09:45
£64.99

Warm and lightweight base layer that effectively wicks sweat away from the skin
Light
Warm
Comfortable whatever you're doing
Wide collar is drafty
Slightly loose fit if you're very slender
Weight: 
90g
Contact: 
www.gorewear.com
The Gorewear M Base Layer Thermo Long Sleeve Shirt provides exceptional warmth for how thin it is. The collar is pretty wide, which can get a bit drafty unless you add a neckwarmer, but otherwise this is great.

Thanks to its thin fabric (92% polypropylene and 8% elastane), this feels very light and almost second-skin comfortable. The flatlock seams allow for optimum comfort even when it is paired with a snug long sleeve winter jersey, and it retains useful warmth without trapping so much much you get too hot.

Another notable attribute is its excellent sweat-wicking capability. I appreciated how the fabric efficiently pulled moisture away from my skin, keeping me dry and comfortable throughout my cycling sessions. This feature is crucial for maintaining optimal performance and preventing discomfort during prolonged rides.

2023 Gorewear M Base Layer Thermo Long Sleeve Shirt - back.jpg

However, one aspect that slightly detracted from an otherwise stellar experience was the wide cut on the neck. I found that it allowed more air to flow in than I preferred, especially during colder rides. A slightly snugger neckline would have provided better insulation.

2023 Gorewear M Base Layer Thermo Long Sleeve Shirt - collar back.jpg

Value

Retailing at £64.99 this isn't competing with cheap base layers you can pick up from your local sports store. But against other cycle-specific tops it's priced fairly, and I certainly think this is worth the money.

The Pearson Long Sleeve Base Layer that Iwein tested last year is less at £55, but it doesn't quite have the same wicking abilities due to its use of merino.

The Velocio Merino Mesh LS Base Layer is considerably more, however, at £80. Tester Steve found it very comfortable and liked the long, slim cut, but was not such a fan of the price.

Overall

This is an excellent choice – it's light, comfortable and works very well. While the wide collar may be a minor drawback for some, it certainly not enough to overshadow the rest.

Verdict

Warm and lightweight base layer that effectively wicks sweat away from the skin

road.cc test report

Make and model: Gorewear M Base Layer Thermo Long Sleeve Shirt

Size tested: Medium

Tell us what the product is for

Gorewear says, "This base layer is engineered to have the best next-to-skin feel in the coldest weather."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Thermo-stretch functional fabric

Minimised seams for less chafing

Flatlock seams

Weight:

134 grams

MAIN: 92% Polypropylene, 8% Elastane

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
9/10

Surprisingly warm given its thin material.

Rate the product for durability:
 
7/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
7/10

A bit loose around the armpits on slender me, despite the slim fit.

Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
 
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

Washed with rest of cycling kit and all is good.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Kept me warm despite its thin material. Comfy even when you get a sweat on as it is so lightweight.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Lightweight feel.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

The wide neck.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

This is fairly priced for a long-sleeve baselayer.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

Given how thin and light this is, it provides plenty of warmth, and it's comfortable. The wide neck means you'll frequently want a neck warmer to go with it, but that's the only potential issue.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 23  Height: 185cm  Weight: 68kg

I usually ride: Dolan Rebus  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 5-10 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Semi pro

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, commuting, club rides, Always love some off-road with some mates.

Latest Comments

 