The Velocio Merino Mesh three-season baselayer has a sleek, pleasing fit and works really well. It's a great winter option – just a shame about the price.
Check out our guide to the best cycling baselayers for more options.
> Buy now: Velocio Merino Mesh LS Base Layer for £80 from Velocio
Velocio says this is 'cut slim without being tight', and it's hit the nail on the head – so long as you're fairly slim too. If you've got particularly beefy shoulders and biceps you might find the arms a little tight and want to size up, though the fabric should stretch fairly easily around bellies. If you're keen-cyclist-shape, though, it's spot on.
Velocio actually offers this in eight sizes (XS to 4XL), so there's plenty of scope for tuning the fit. According to the size chart – which goes by height and weight rather than the more usual chest circumference – I could fit either medium or large. I tested the medium and found it perfect.
The arm and waist lengths are really well judged: long enough for reliable coverage, but not so long as to ruck up or cause issues. I have a relatively long torso for my height, too, so T-shirt/base/jersey/jacket length being borderline is a regular issue for me. If you're the same, this Velocio is a great option.
The seams are flatlocked for comfort and there's no sewn-in label in the back of the neck to annoy you. It's sewn in near your hip to annoy you instead. It's made of a notably smooth and soft fabric, at least, but otherwise conforms to the modern way of being long enough to wave as a ribbon during rhythmic gymnastics. While such things exist for reasons nobody fully understands, at least they're easy to hold while you attack them with scissors (the labels, not the gymnasts).
As is usual, the fabric isn't entirely merino – in this case it's 51% merino and 49% polyester. It's a mix that works well for this mesh weave, breathing and wicking well while staying warm once it's damp. There's no itchiness. It resists getting smelly too; some fully synthetic fabrics need washing every single time, but this mix doesn't. That makes it a good option for multi-day trips or just drying out and reusing over a few rides.
During the test it was generally mild (8-10°C) and wet, and this performed well beneath a warm outer layer and, typically, a waterproof as well. It stayed comfy regardless of hard efforts or sweat. Or rain. The endless rain! And hail. The hail and rain. Floods! I'm shaking my fist impotently at the clouds. The rain intensifies. These aren't tears, it's just more rain.
Value
It's a shame this is £80 because, as good as it is, it's not significantly better than plenty of baselayers that are £20+ cheaper.
The Pearson Long Sleeve Base Layer is £55 and actually has a lot more merino in it (80%), though our reviewer Iwein thought it didn't wick quite so well as a result.
If you don't care about merino, the Specialized Seamless LS baselayer is particularly warm and comfy, and is £65 (up a tenner since Jamie tested it in 2021). It's a bit short in the torso, though, and it's worth noting that 'Seamless' doesn't mean there aren't any seams, because... well, I can't think of anything polite. It just doesn't.
Even MAAP, a very fashionable brand that doesn't do things cheaply, sells its Thermal Base Layer LS Tee for less at £70. It's also bordering on short-bodied, and to be fair isn't even a single per cent sheep, but it does use Polartec's lovely Power Grid fabric to good effect. And it looks cool/stupid/delete as applicable.
Conclusion
Overall, it's a good baselayer. It does all the good baselayer things. The price is high, though, and you're not exactly limited for choice in this area.
Verdict
Everything you could want in a baselayer except a competitive price
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Velocio Merino Mesh three-season baselayer
Tell us what the product is for
Velocio says: "The Merino Mesh three-season baselayer provides all the thermoregulating benefits of natural wool fiber in a lightweight and breathable layer."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Velocio lists these details:
Cut slim without being tight
Flatlock stitching
Merino Mesh fabric throughout - ultrafine merino wool with polyester added for strength and durability
crew collar and tagless neckline
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No issues.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Everything except the idea of paying for it.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The price.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
This costs more than a lot of equally good baselayers – even some with a much higher merino content.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes, at least with a discount.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This has a great cut, fits very well and is very comfortable. It performs really well too. The only thing holding it back is the price, which is a chunk higher than a lot of also very good tops.
Age: 48 Height: 183cm Weight: 78kg
I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,
Bus driver prob complained that he had been hit by a cyclist trying to undertake .
Where does this "cycling is banned in every park" thing come from? No, it isn't.
More fallout from the Queen carking it. I lost a few hundred quid from the stage being cancelled and missed a truly iconic memory that's never...
Tough times, let's give the farmer a break! Personally, I do not have an issue with this. If it had been filled with cars I would most likely have...
I got off and walked a short distance on the pavement yesterday as a water leak had frozen in the road. Unfortunately two cars were parked side by...
Not sure what the problem is I have a mechanical disc bike which I've changed the cables several times. Just stick the cable in at the bars and it...
Theres also a gazillion knockoffs of this design available online for silly money that seem to do a decent job... Mine came from PlanetX.
I do feel his pain. Sandwich from the canteen v home cooked Bolognese lunch...no contest, although I suspect his canteen sandwich v my canteen...
You can't get there from Twitter - you have to somehow get to another site (possibly one of the food delivery sites...)?
It's going to have to be intuition if I throw a team out every race. I don't expect to feature in the top 10 overall this season but still want to...