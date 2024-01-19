The Velocio Merino Mesh three-season baselayer has a sleek, pleasing fit and works really well. It's a great winter option – just a shame about the price.

Check out our guide to the best cycling baselayers for more options.

> Buy now: Velocio Merino Mesh LS Base Layer for £80 from Velocio

Velocio says this is 'cut slim without being tight', and it's hit the nail on the head – so long as you're fairly slim too. If you've got particularly beefy shoulders and biceps you might find the arms a little tight and want to size up, though the fabric should stretch fairly easily around bellies. If you're keen-cyclist-shape, though, it's spot on.

Velocio actually offers this in eight sizes (XS to 4XL), so there's plenty of scope for tuning the fit. According to the size chart – which goes by height and weight rather than the more usual chest circumference – I could fit either medium or large. I tested the medium and found it perfect.

The arm and waist lengths are really well judged: long enough for reliable coverage, but not so long as to ruck up or cause issues. I have a relatively long torso for my height, too, so T-shirt/base/jersey/jacket length being borderline is a regular issue for me. If you're the same, this Velocio is a great option.

The seams are flatlocked for comfort and there's no sewn-in label in the back of the neck to annoy you. It's sewn in near your hip to annoy you instead. It's made of a notably smooth and soft fabric, at least, but otherwise conforms to the modern way of being long enough to wave as a ribbon during rhythmic gymnastics. While such things exist for reasons nobody fully understands, at least they're easy to hold while you attack them with scissors (the labels, not the gymnasts).

As is usual, the fabric isn't entirely merino – in this case it's 51% merino and 49% polyester. It's a mix that works well for this mesh weave, breathing and wicking well while staying warm once it's damp. There's no itchiness. It resists getting smelly too; some fully synthetic fabrics need washing every single time, but this mix doesn't. That makes it a good option for multi-day trips or just drying out and reusing over a few rides.

During the test it was generally mild (8-10°C) and wet, and this performed well beneath a warm outer layer and, typically, a waterproof as well. It stayed comfy regardless of hard efforts or sweat. Or rain. The endless rain! And hail. The hail and rain. Floods! I'm shaking my fist impotently at the clouds. The rain intensifies. These aren't tears, it's just more rain.

Value

It's a shame this is £80 because, as good as it is, it's not significantly better than plenty of baselayers that are £20+ cheaper.

The Pearson Long Sleeve Base Layer is £55 and actually has a lot more merino in it (80%), though our reviewer Iwein thought it didn't wick quite so well as a result.

If you don't care about merino, the Specialized Seamless LS baselayer is particularly warm and comfy, and is £65 (up a tenner since Jamie tested it in 2021). It's a bit short in the torso, though, and it's worth noting that 'Seamless' doesn't mean there aren't any seams, because... well, I can't think of anything polite. It just doesn't.

Even MAAP, a very fashionable brand that doesn't do things cheaply, sells its Thermal Base Layer LS Tee for less at £70. It's also bordering on short-bodied, and to be fair isn't even a single per cent sheep, but it does use Polartec's lovely Power Grid fabric to good effect. And it looks cool/stupid/delete as applicable.

Conclusion

Overall, it's a good baselayer. It does all the good baselayer things. The price is high, though, and you're not exactly limited for choice in this area.

Verdict

Everything you could want in a baselayer except a competitive price

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website