Gore Transition Bib Shorts Men’s

The Gore Transition Bib Shorts are great – they add protection from chilling winds and showers while barely increasing warmth or bulk, and prove a useful interim step between 3/4s and full summer bibs. They're well made and really comfortable too... or at least, they're comfy if you're the right proportions for the straps. They won't suit everyone.
For more options, check out our guide to the best cycling bib shorts.
I like the idea of these – they're summer-style for length and cut low to avoid adding heat around your belly and lower back, yet they keep cool winds and showers from chilling your thighs. That makes them very useful in the UK, where it's often mild, changeable and maybe sunny, yet not actively warm.
Gore has built them very well, with a supportive and comfortable dual-density pad from Elastic Interface – you can't feel its striking angular lines, mercifully, and it's semi-floating so can move against the outer fabric. That allows easy, small adjustments in the saddle and boosts comfort.
It's all stitched strongly into some very effective fabric. Despite the windproofing it breathes very well – I've worn these on sunny early-summer days and been entirely comfortable.
The fabric is also water repellent, and though Gore doesn't mention if that's naturally or via a treatment, it beads water well enough to make me think it has a durable water repellent (DWR) coating. I also like the orange flashes and reflective logos, as they add a bit of style while helping with visibility.
This stuff is 83% recycled polyamide (nylon is an example of a polyamide, if that's usefully less sciency, though this is not necessarily nylon) and the rest is elastane for stretch. It's a firm but not compressive squeeze, and feels nicely secure.
The silicone grippers on broad elastic cuffs help further to anchor these in place. But for one potential issue, I think they'll stay where you want them very well.
I've tested quite a lot of bibs now and I feel like a broken record – the straps here are too strongly sprung to accommodate certain proportions. It's my fault for having a relatively long torso and short legs, it seems, but don't think I'm a circus freak or look like I'm kneeling on my shoes – I only even found out thanks to cycling. It's never affected my regular clothes.
It's actually quite common, as is the opposite thing of having relatively long legs for your height.
The problem for me is that the strong elastic straps slowly but surely pull the shorts up until they noticeably touch at my inner hip, then bunched up in the joints. After around an hour, it's bad enough to cause chafing. Stopping and dragging them back down from the cuffs lets me carry on in renewed comfort, and the process begins once more.
That it's so gradual is testament to how well the actual shorts and legs fit; also, that they're instantly comfy again in the right position is encouraging. Obviously, for me it's less than ideal, but if the straps work for you, these will be very good.
Unusually, the Transition's straps have around 9cm of adjustment, via a wide metal hook and a series of fabric slots at the small of your back. Fantastic! Except not. The range is completely off – I had these issues on the longest setting, and I can't imagine what kind of circus freak would need the shortest (look, I've got to persecute someone, right?).
Maybe it's a sizing thing? I don't think so. As I've said, the 'shorts' part of these is spot on in my recommended size, and something's wrong if going up to XL would work for me – that's the biggest size there is, and I'm 6ft and slim. I've never been XL in anything.
Gore positions these as 'form fit', which is its closest and raciest cut, and in my recommended size large that's just how they feel.
Again, if you're pretty evenly proportioned or have relatively long legs, you'll surely find these just fine. But if you're proportioned like me, they're unlikely to work well.
Value
At £169.99 you can't call these cheap, but they're only upper mid-range for what we test (the recently reviewed Santini Redux Speed Shorts are £240, for instance) and these have extra features to mark them out – the windproofing, water resistance and adjustable straps.
The Assos Equipe R Bib Shorts S9s got 9/10 and were rated 'gorgeous' by our tester Tom, and those are a bit cheaper at £155 but don't have the sort of features I've just mentioned (despite some high-end elements). Tom mentions the 'trickle down effect', though I'm not sure you want that in shorts...
The Kostume Men's Bib Shorts did even better with 10/10 and a £180 tag, but again they're simple summer shorts with no extra protection. No trickling either. Result.
Basically, the Transitions match the competition for price and quality, and arguably beat them for features.
Overall
These don't cater for all body types, but they're really not alone in that so (unfortunately) I can't criticise them too harshly. Well, I could, along with all the others like them, but logistically it's a nightmare so maybe I'll just have a lie down instead. It seems particularly unfortunate that these have adjustment, where so few do, but still don't fit.
If the straps do suit your shape and leave the Transitions free to hang where you want them, you're in luck. These are comfortable, well-made and good-looking bibs that prove very useful for a fair chunk of the British year.
Verdict
Useful extra protection and a comfortable, high-quality build, but the straps won't suit everyone
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Gore Transition Bib Shorts Mens
Tell us what the product is for
Gore says: "Bib shorts for mixed weather conditions that offer you wind resistance and protection from light rain in cooler transitional seasons and when things get uncomfortable."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Gore lists:
83% Polyamide (recycled), 17% Elastane
Wash Cold/30° Extra Gentle
Do Not Bleach
Do Not Tumble Dry
Cool Iron
Do Not Dry Clean
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
7/10
I found the static fit excellent, but – perhaps because I have a relatively long torso – the strongly elasticated straps slowly pulled them too high during rides. Other proportions may not have that issue, though.
Rate the product for sizing:
7/10
These shorts fit me perfectly, but the straps don't – they slowly pull up too tight while riding. Unusually, the straps actually adjust (by around 9cm), but even on the longest setting they're too strongly elasticated for me. To be fair I have a relatively long torso for my height, but if you're proportioned similarly these might not be for you.
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Excellent pad and great fit in the shorts section. If the straps are the right tension for you they're very good.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No issues.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
My fit issues aside, these are very good. The pad is comfortable and supportive, the fabric is protective but breathes well, and the shorts are very well shaped.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Comfy pad, useful extra protection, good length in the legs.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
It's great to see strap length adjustment, but the range is completely off – at least for me.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At £169.99 you can't call these cheap, but they're only upper mid-range for what we test (the recently reviewed Santini Redux Speed Shorts are £240, for instance) and these have extra features to mark them out – the windproofing, water resistance and adjustable straps.
Did you enjoy using the product? While they were still in a comfy position, yes.
Would you consider buying the product? If they sold a strap extension section as well, yes.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes, if they were long legged or 50/50 for proportions.
Use this box to explain your overall score
These are comfortable, very well made and have a very useful chunk of extra protection for cool but not cold days. They're very good, though it's conditional on your body type – if your hips are low, you might not get on so well with them. These are far from the only bibs that don't suit long torsos, unfortunately, so in the scheme of things an eight is fair. They are very good, but could score higher if their adjustment was better judged.
Age: 48 Height: 183cm Weight: 78kg
I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,
Well I've looked at this from every angle and can't see a flaw there. The government's just started an experiment with universal basic income (UBI)...
I would hope that the rozzers would at least do a breathalyser test on a driver in that situation, instead of a little pat on the arse and an "on...
Sad news. I love my ultralight. Sits well amongst a huge variety of component systems. Sooo versatile....
Most people already have a GPS enabled phone, so there's no additional gadget required.
Car drivers don't even see other motorists as human. Pedestrian-pedestrian interactions seldom generate much rage (unless alcohol is involved),...
The gb track bike had crazy wide front fork legs to break the air before it hit the rider's legs, but at any none track wind angles I don't think...
Fallacies can be pointed out - but actually changing someone's opinion is a much more difficult task. I'll never forget the motorist who had a ...
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.bbc.com/sport/football/65799090.amp
Definitely this, 100%. Judges and juries also drive, so tend to not come down on "fellow drivers" that hard. Driving isn't taken seriously in...
The EPS on the review bike is current-now-previous gen EPS v4 12v. It's replaced by the incoming wireless groupset which is not on this bike.