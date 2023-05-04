The Santini Redux Speed Shorts are a minimalist design with classy styling and an excellent pad. Just be aware that they are designed to fit very close and provide compression, so if, like me, you have bigger legs and more of a 'sprinter' physique, they can feel overtight. In every other way, they're very good.
These 'minimalist aero bib shorts', as the Italian brand describes them, are designed for ultimate speed and comfort. They feature Santini's C3 chamois, which is used by the Trek-Segafredo pro cycling team and has a suggested ride duration of eight hours.
It's certainly a very comfortable pad, and great for British roads, with multiple layers and shock-absorbing gel pads.
The shorts follow the current trend of being long, finishing just above my knee; not everyone will approve, but it's an aesthetic I like. Longer legs are also more aerodynamic, so it's good to see Santini providing that here.
The grippers at the bottom of the legs are a neat solution, too: a bunch of vertical silicone strips that are able to hold the bibs exactly in place without being tight or uncomfortable; they were a real highlight for me.
I did have an issue with the tightness around the thigh/backside area, though. I have big legs and a 'sprinter' physique, and found that when each leg was at the top of the stroke, everything was pulled tight to the point of slight discomfort, with a pinching in my hips. There seems to be less material in this area than you get in other bibs, and less stretch too. I haven't found the same issue in other medium size bibs from Castelli or Rapha, for example. (For reference, according to the size guide I'm a small for height and the very top of medium for hips.)
In the product info, Santini mentions a 'Tattoo Effect'. Quizzing Santini about this, we were told: 'The leg has only one seam and the fabric wraps around the leg providing compression and extreme comfort compared with the traditional attached band and multi seamed bib shorts.' The result is 'a bib short that is as close to the skin as a 'tattoo'.'
The single seam is thermo-welded 'for an even smoother finish then say traditional overlock or flatlock' – but the compression is definitely a bit much if you have bigger legs.
Up top, the straps are wonderful, made from a soft and stretchy fabric. They're nice and wide, too, meaning they don't cut in at all, as some straps have a tendency to. I forgot I was wearing them the minute I left the door, and to me that's a huge positive.
As the photos show, they sport Santini's rear crossover shape, making an X on the back. I didn't notice any particular difference in use compared with other designs, but the straps are super comfy no matter what.
The Redux Speeds are available in four different colours – as well as the black on test, they come in grey, green, and blue. Personally, I like the look of the green pair, if matched to the right jersey. But black will go with any jersey, and I like the minimal textured Redux logo on the leg, too.
The fabric also has an SPF50 rating, so the shorts are ideal for hot summer rides, ensuring you don't get burnt through them when the sun eventually comes out.
Value
Priced at £240, these sit at the top end of the market, right in between Rapha's Pro Team bibs, which are a tenner cheaper at £230, and Castelli's Premio bib shorts at £250, up from £220 when George reviewed them in 2021.
You can certainly spend less – dhb offers its Aeron LAB Raceline bibs for £130, and they have great aerodynamic claims. Dave found them really comfortable when he tested them back in 2019, and at close to half the price of the Santinis they could be a good shout.
Conclusion
Overall, if you're in the market for some top-end shorts and you're a skinnier cyclist without big boy thighs, these bibs are well worth considering. If you carry more muscle than the average, though, you might need to go up a size or look elsewhere. A classy and minimalist pair of bibs, and certainly a very good choice – if they suit your hips.
Verdict
Great build quality and a lovely chamois, just be aware that the fit isn't ideal for those with bigger legs
Make and model: Santini Redux Speed Bib Shorts
Tell us what the product is for
Santini says: "If you are looking for clean design, great muscle support and superior performance on long distance rides, look no further. These are the perfect bib-shorts for you!"
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From Santini:
PERFECT FIT
Made with high performance, sculpting, Italian woven fabric. Incredibly stretch and with a matte finish for a pared-down design and a super-clean aesthetic. Providing optimal muscle support and offering a "Tattoo Effect" on the thighs. Incredibly comfortable, it is quick drying and wicks sweat away from the body.
ANTI-SHOCK PROTECTION
Featuring our top of the range C3 chamois, with protective shell, ischiatic shock absorbing gel inserts and ergonomic 3D surface. Designed for long distance.
EXTREME COMFORT
Seamless elastic braces with rear crossover shape reproducing the iconic X of the Redux range. Internal anti-slip coloured leg gripper to keep the bib-shorts in place while pedaling.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
For skinnier-legged riders these will be great; if you have larger legs, be mindful there may be some discomfort.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Rate the product for fit:
7/10
For skinny cyclists it's a great cut; if you have bigger legs, though, they can create discomfort.
Rate the product for sizing:
7/10
As long as you know these fit slim, they size up correctly – but you might have to go up a size if you have bigger legs.
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
An excellent chamois and good cut; if they fit your hips you're sure to have a comfy ride.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
The price is very high but the quality is great, and they sit slap bang between top-end bibs from Rapha and Castelli.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Washing has caused no issues so far, and I'm confident they will stand the test of time.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
They are a great pair of bibs that perform really well, and other than the tightness around the hips for larger legs, there are no issues that I've found.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
I love the straps, they're super comfy, and the grippers are great.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
I wish there was more stretch in the hips region.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
These sit slap bang between Rapha and Castelli's top-end bibs, so comfortably in the top end of the scale.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes, other than struggling with hip pinching.
Would you consider buying the product? Not for me with my legs.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? If they have skinny legs, yes.
Use this box to explain your overall score
A high-end and top-performing pair of bib shorts with an excellent chamois, but their cut is a bit limiting. For those with skinnier legs and backsides they're very good – if you have more of a sprinter's physique, though, these aren't for you.
Age: 22 Height: 174 Weight: 72
I usually ride: Canyon Aeroad My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Semi pro
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, touring, club rides, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
