The Santini Redux Speed Shorts are a minimalist design with classy styling and an excellent pad. Just be aware that they are designed to fit very close and provide compression, so if, like me, you have bigger legs and more of a 'sprinter' physique, they can feel overtight. In every other way, they're very good.

For more options, check out our guide to the best cycling bib shorts.

> Buy now: Santini Redux Speed Shorts for £149.99 from BikeInn

These 'minimalist aero bib shorts', as the Italian brand describes them, are designed for ultimate speed and comfort. They feature Santini's C3 chamois, which is used by the Trek-Segafredo pro cycling team and has a suggested ride duration of eight hours.

It's certainly a very comfortable pad, and great for British roads, with multiple layers and shock-absorbing gel pads.

The shorts follow the current trend of being long, finishing just above my knee; not everyone will approve, but it's an aesthetic I like. Longer legs are also more aerodynamic, so it's good to see Santini providing that here.

The grippers at the bottom of the legs are a neat solution, too: a bunch of vertical silicone strips that are able to hold the bibs exactly in place without being tight or uncomfortable; they were a real highlight for me.

I did have an issue with the tightness around the thigh/backside area, though. I have big legs and a 'sprinter' physique, and found that when each leg was at the top of the stroke, everything was pulled tight to the point of slight discomfort, with a pinching in my hips. There seems to be less material in this area than you get in other bibs, and less stretch too. I haven't found the same issue in other medium size bibs from Castelli or Rapha, for example. (For reference, according to the size guide I'm a small for height and the very top of medium for hips.)

In the product info, Santini mentions a 'Tattoo Effect'. Quizzing Santini about this, we were told: 'The leg has only one seam and the fabric wraps around the leg providing compression and extreme comfort compared with the traditional attached band and multi seamed bib shorts.' The result is 'a bib short that is as close to the skin as a 'tattoo'.'

The single seam is thermo-welded 'for an even smoother finish then say traditional overlock or flatlock' – but the compression is definitely a bit much if you have bigger legs.

Up top, the straps are wonderful, made from a soft and stretchy fabric. They're nice and wide, too, meaning they don't cut in at all, as some straps have a tendency to. I forgot I was wearing them the minute I left the door, and to me that's a huge positive.

As the photos show, they sport Santini's rear crossover shape, making an X on the back. I didn't notice any particular difference in use compared with other designs, but the straps are super comfy no matter what.

The Redux Speeds are available in four different colours – as well as the black on test, they come in grey, green, and blue. Personally, I like the look of the green pair, if matched to the right jersey. But black will go with any jersey, and I like the minimal textured Redux logo on the leg, too.

The fabric also has an SPF50 rating, so the shorts are ideal for hot summer rides, ensuring you don't get burnt through them when the sun eventually comes out.

Value

Priced at £240, these sit at the top end of the market, right in between Rapha's Pro Team bibs, which are a tenner cheaper at £230, and Castelli's Premio bib shorts at £250, up from £220 when George reviewed them in 2021.

You can certainly spend less – dhb offers its Aeron LAB Raceline bibs for £130, and they have great aerodynamic claims. Dave found them really comfortable when he tested them back in 2019, and at close to half the price of the Santinis they could be a good shout.

Conclusion

Overall, if you're in the market for some top-end shorts and you're a skinnier cyclist without big boy thighs, these bibs are well worth considering. If you carry more muscle than the average, though, you might need to go up a size or look elsewhere. A classy and minimalist pair of bibs, and certainly a very good choice – if they suit your hips.

Verdict

Great build quality and a lovely chamois, just be aware that the fit isn't ideal for those with bigger legs

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website