The Giro Men's Chrono Elite Short Sleeve Jersey has a 'formfitting' design to help you eke out additional gains. Part of Giro's all-new Renew Series, it's been constructed using reclaimed fishing nets and offers a fast yet comfortable ride while helping you reduce your carbon footprint. Unfortunately, it doesn't live up to Giro's breathability claims, and doesn't make the cut for our round-up of the best summer cycling jerseys.

The Chrono Elite is one of Giro's three high-performance road riding jerseys, slotting into the line-up between its ultimate Pro jersey and all-day Expert.

As the name suggests, Giro has designed the Chrono Elite to shave seconds (or milliseconds if you're an average rider like me) off Strava Segments and climbs. This is evident in the snug fit and laser-cut sleeves which ensure the Chrono Elite remains taut whether you're sitting up during a climb or in the drops trying to force a breakaway.

Giro has recognised that punchy climbs and extended efforts mean you're likely to get hot and bothered rather quickly, so it's integrated some clever lightweight mesh panels under your armpits and across the back. However, although excellent at wicking away sweat, their supposed cooling benefits are less impressive. That's not to say I felt like I was overheating, just that I was on the warm side of comfortable – and that was at 24°C, nowhere near the highest temperatures we've experienced this summer.

The fact that the jersey on test is black won't exactly have helped matters, and though it's available in three other colours, they're all quite dark.

It's made using Giro's Renew fabric, which has been around for a couple of years now. Originally using it on its thermal arm and leg warmers, Giro has now committed to using recycled content in all new or updated apparel. Although its target might sound ambitious, at the time of publishing, 54% of its apparel contains recycled materials, while 55% use bluesign-approved materials. In the case of the Chrono Elite Jersey, it features recycled nylon sourced from reclaimed fishing nets, and offers a luxuriously soft and comfortable riding experience.

To keep the jersey in place, Giro has integrated its hem gripper with a slanted design and high-friction silicone, which prevents the jersey from bunching up as you change positions on the bike.

This, combined with the soft-touch, laser-cut sleeves, means you can ride on knowing that the jersey will remain taut and in place, even when you've unzipped to let a bit more air flow over your chest and neck.

At the rear of the jersey Giro has included three pockets so you can store anything from snacks to spare tubes or multi-tools. While a secure zippered pocket has also been included on the central pocket – something not every manufacturer includes on their jerseys – the location meant it often interfered with the storage capacity of the main central pocket. Personally, I would have preferred Giro to have placed it underneath either of the side pockets.

Sizing

The Chrono Elite Jersey is available in five sizes from S to XXL. I found the sizing to be spot on and not uncomfortably snug for a racing jersey, and would recommend choosing your usual size.

Value

The Chrono Elite Jersey isn't a cheap proposition, especially considering its rather disappointing ventilation, and there are plenty of better value options offering better performance.

You could argue that the price is worth paying considering it's manufactured from recycled products, but if you want to spend this much on an eco-friendly jersey, you might be better off spending an extra tenner and going for the excellent Universal Colours Spectrum Light Men's Short Sleeve Jersey that Jamie reviewed in August.

Alternatively, the more aggressively cut Scott RC Premium Short Sleeve Shirt is a tenner cheaper at £99.99 (up from £90.99 since Ben tested it) and offers better breathability, making it perfect for warmer days.

Conclusion

Although in many ways the Chrono Elite is a great aerodynamic racing jersey, and I'm a big fan of its green credentials, plus the Renew material is soft, durable and plenty comfortable for long days in the saddle, it misses the mark in terms of ventilation, and it ain't cheap.

Verdict

Comfortable racing jersey with feel-good green credentials let down by disappointing ventilation and a high price tag

